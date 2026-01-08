Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting...
VIP
Daily Wire Talks to Genius in Minneapolis Who Quit Her Job to Protest ICE

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 08, 2026
If you watch footage of Wednesday's shooting by an ICE agent of a woman who was trying to ram him with her car, you'll see a bunch of mostly white protesters doing what they can to obstruct law enforcement and yelling at ICE to "get the f***k out of our neighborhood."

The Daily Wire's Brecca Stoll is on the ground in Minneapolis and interviewed one of the protesters, who said she quit her job to "put her time to something useful."

To her, "something useful" is protesting ICE trying to arrest criminal illegal aliens. These people want nothing done about illegal immigration. There's no illegal alien they'd support arresting and deporting, no matter what their rap sheet.

If not already.

And all of this is because she doesn't want criminal illegals detained. She just wants ICE to go away and leave all of the murderers, rapists, and fentanyl dealers alone to live their lives.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

