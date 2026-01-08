Daily Wire Talks to Genius in Minneapolis Who Quit Her Job to Protest ICE

If you watch footage of Wednesday's shooting by an ICE agent of a woman who was trying to ram him with her car, you'll see a bunch of mostly white protesters doing what they can to obstruct law enforcement and yelling at ICE to "get the f***k out of our neighborhood."

Advertisement

The Daily Wire's Brecca Stoll is on the ground in Minneapolis and interviewed one of the protesters, who said she quit her job to "put her time to something useful."

She quit her job to protest ICE 🤡



"I quit my job for this...I might as well put my time to something useful."@breccastoll is on the ground in Minneapolis talking to protesters. pic.twitter.com/7hlMRqFY4G — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 8, 2026

To her, "something useful" is protesting ICE trying to arrest criminal illegal aliens. These people want nothing done about illegal immigration. There's no illegal alien they'd support arresting and deporting, no matter what their rap sheet.

The left weaponizes the mentally ill. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 8, 2026

We pay for her existence — Phairy Megan (@tadgh_dc) January 8, 2026

Looks like real impact in action. Are protests effective? — John Lee KTP (@aiktp_com) January 8, 2026

Flare ups? Dissociating on her bed? Disabled?



Massive mental illness red flags everywhere. — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) January 8, 2026

They all look the same. — Karla Bland Curry (@KarlaCu17417557) January 8, 2026

Some employer dodged a bullet. — queyzar (@Michael99257987) January 8, 2026

I suspect a more accurate way of putting it is, "I changed jobs for this." Odds are she is getting paid by some communist revolutionary NGO. — Don Marshall (@MarshallDActual) January 8, 2026

We have a number of young people who have become so crippled by anxiety, fear, leftist politics, that they are missing out on their twenties and some even missing their thirties. When the dust settles, they will realize they were robbed of their youth. — heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) January 8, 2026

But she is able to protest? She’ll be getting federal disability funds soon I’m sure. — PB (@PeeBee3981) January 8, 2026

If not already.

This is her job.



This is what she’s qualified to do, stand there. — @VFW91 (@VFW91) January 8, 2026

Is disassociating another way of saying smoking weed? — Domesticated Ulfhednar (@Samsez17) January 8, 2026

She must’ve graduated from the Learing Center — MAGA MOM🇺🇸 (@mindy_layne1) January 8, 2026

She didn't quit her job, that IS her job.

Paid protestor. — imstillalive (@imstillalive432) January 8, 2026

When Minneapolis declares war on America, this is what will be on the front lines. — spoonbender (@spoonbender67) January 8, 2026

And all of this is because she doesn't want criminal illegals detained. She just wants ICE to go away and leave all of the murderers, rapists, and fentanyl dealers alone to live their lives.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.