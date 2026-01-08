Daily Wire Talks to Genius in Minneapolis Who Quit Her Job to Protest ICE

If you watch footage of Wednesday's shooting by an ICE agent of a woman who was trying to ram him with her car, you'll see a bunch of mostly white protesters doing what they can to obstruct law enforcement and yelling at ICE to "get the f***k out of our neighborhood."
The Daily Wire's Brecca Stoll is on the ground in Minneapolis and interviewed one of the protesters, who said she quit her job to "put her time to something useful."
She quit her job to protest ICE 🤡— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 8, 2026
"I quit my job for this...I might as well put my time to something useful."@breccastoll is on the ground in Minneapolis talking to protesters. pic.twitter.com/7hlMRqFY4G
To her, "something useful" is protesting ICE trying to arrest criminal illegal aliens. These people want nothing done about illegal immigration. There's no illegal alien they'd support arresting and deporting, no matter what their rap sheet.
The left weaponizes the mentally ill.— NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 8, 2026
We pay for her existence— Phairy Megan (@tadgh_dc) January 8, 2026
Looks like real impact in action. Are protests effective?— John Lee KTP (@aiktp_com) January 8, 2026
Flare ups? Dissociating on her bed? Disabled?— It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) January 8, 2026
Massive mental illness red flags everywhere.
January 8, 2026
They all look the same.— Karla Bland Curry (@KarlaCu17417557) January 8, 2026
Some employer dodged a bullet.— queyzar (@Michael99257987) January 8, 2026
I suspect a more accurate way of putting it is, "I changed jobs for this." Odds are she is getting paid by some communist revolutionary NGO.— Don Marshall (@MarshallDActual) January 8, 2026
Recommended
We have a number of young people who have become so crippled by anxiety, fear, leftist politics, that they are missing out on their twenties and some even missing their thirties. When the dust settles, they will realize they were robbed of their youth.— heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) January 8, 2026
But she is able to protest? She’ll be getting federal disability funds soon I’m sure.— PB (@PeeBee3981) January 8, 2026
If not already.
This is her job.— @VFW91 (@VFW91) January 8, 2026
This is what she’s qualified to do, stand there.
Is disassociating another way of saying smoking weed?— Domesticated Ulfhednar (@Samsez17) January 8, 2026
She must’ve graduated from the Learing Center— MAGA MOM🇺🇸 (@mindy_layne1) January 8, 2026
She didn't quit her job, that IS her job.— imstillalive (@imstillalive432) January 8, 2026
Paid protestor.
When Minneapolis declares war on America, this is what will be on the front lines.— spoonbender (@spoonbender67) January 8, 2026
And all of this is because she doesn't want criminal illegals detained. She just wants ICE to go away and leave all of the murderers, rapists, and fentanyl dealers alone to live their lives.
***
Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member