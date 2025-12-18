Hold Her BOXED-WINE: Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Kamala DRINKING a Lot After She Lost Goes WRONG (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Truth be told, we hadn't thought about Jimmy Kimmel in months ... 

His show is not exactly popular, especially since the 'orange man bad he hates me' viewers realized the show is really just not that funny.

Kimmel had Kamala Harris on (shocker). Seems he thought he was being funny about Kamala Harris drinking a lot after her embarrassing, massive LOSS to Trump but you can tell from her face that it wasn't really a joke. Not to mention, we've all had our suspicions about the VP and booze over the years.

Just sayin'.

Watch this:

And everyone in the country let out a collective DUH.

And during.

If by 'big party' he means 'big mess,' then yes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*HIC*

