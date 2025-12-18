Hold Her BOXED-WINE: Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Kamala DRINKING a Lot After She Lost Goes WRONG (Watch)

Truth be told, we hadn't thought about Jimmy Kimmel in months ...

His show is not exactly popular, especially since the 'orange man bad he hates me' viewers realized the show is really just not that funny.

Advertisement

Kimmel had Kamala Harris on (shocker). Seems he thought he was being funny about Kamala Harris drinking a lot after her embarrassing, massive LOSS to Trump but you can tell from her face that it wasn't really a joke. Not to mention, we've all had our suspicions about the VP and booze over the years.

Just sayin'.

Watch this:

Kamala confirms she drank a lot after losing the election pic.twitter.com/ClxlT5GUNJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 18, 2025

And everyone in the country let out a collective DUH.

And before. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) December 18, 2025

And during.

Before. During. It was a big party. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) December 18, 2025

If by 'big party' he means 'big mess,' then yes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*HIC*

Who grew up in the 90s and 2000s San Francisco nightclub scene???



I DID!!!



Who do you think I saw at these various clubs? Who do you think got VIP entry all the time? Who do you think I saw and "on occassion" shared space with in these clubs? Initials...... WB KH SC..... — CALSPD (@calspd99802) October 24, 2024

*cough cough*

Basically. Yes.

============================================================

Related:

JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S. Inflation in 5 Years

BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After All (What Are They HIDING?)

So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast

From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student' Fraud in Straight-FIRE Letter

You LOVE to See It! November Jobs Report BURIES Expectations and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!