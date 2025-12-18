MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About...
JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S. Inflation in 5 Years

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:21 AM on December 18, 2025
Twitchy

Under Trump, America officially has the lowest inflation rate in five years.

Read that again.

As our pals on the Left and Democrats continue yammering on about how much THEY care about affordability, Trump is making it happen. You know that's got to piss them off a little bit. Love it. Yeah, we're petty that way. We own it.

Not only are we at the lowest rate in five years, but 'the experts' expected it to be much higher.

Watch this:

This is positive news - there is no other way to spin it.

Welp, members of the mainstream media must not have watched this because HOOBOY, did they ever try and spin it.

Look at this hot mess:

HA HA HA HA HA

Inflation ROSE ... but not as much as they thought. Notice they didn't mention the critical part Americans will want to know: how inflation is at its lowest rate in five years. God forbid they report the actual news because it could help Trump.

ABC reported it this way:

Ending a monthslong acceleration ... 

K.

LOWEST POINT IN FIVE YEARS.

Just try it out, be honest.

AP chimed in:

Pardon our french, but they have got to be shiznitting us.

We got nothin'.

Oh, and of course, CNN:

... Americans were weighed down by the persistently high cost of living.

There's a reason the only group that is more unpopular than the media is the Democratic Party.

WOOF.

============================================================

