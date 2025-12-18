JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S. Inflation in 5 Years

Under Trump, America officially has the lowest inflation rate in five years.

Read that again.

As our pals on the Left and Democrats continue yammering on about how much THEY care about affordability, Trump is making it happen. You know that's got to piss them off a little bit. Love it. Yeah, we're petty that way. We own it.

Not only are we at the lowest rate in five years, but 'the experts' expected it to be much higher.

Watch this:

"I was surprised. It was a better number than anyone was expecting," says Harvard Professor of Economics Ken Rogoff on November inflation coming in WAY BELOW expectations.



"It was positive news — there's no other way to spin it." pic.twitter.com/ZtAIBek5z3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

This is positive news - there is no other way to spin it.

Welp, members of the mainstream media must not have watched this because HOOBOY, did they ever try and spin it.

Look at this hot mess:

BREAKING: Inflation rose at an annual rate of 2.7% in November, cooler than economists had forecast, new data shows. https://t.co/1IHKGz6j17 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Inflation ROSE ... but not as much as they thought. Notice they didn't mention the critical part Americans will want to know: how inflation is at its lowest rate in five years. God forbid they report the actual news because it could help Trump.

ABC reported it this way:

JUST IN: Inflation dropped in November, ending a monthslong acceleration of price increases, government data showed.



The reading came in below economists' expectations. https://t.co/ASFSjqezU9 pic.twitter.com/M3BgsxY4dA — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2025

Ending a monthslong acceleration ...

K.

LOWEST POINT IN FIVE YEARS.

Just try it out, be honest.

AP chimed in:

U.S. inflation decelerated unexpectedly last month according to new data that had been delayed by the government shutdown. https://t.co/6Q47KHtQkg — The Associated Press (@AP) December 18, 2025

Pardon our french, but they have got to be shiznitting us.

We got nothin'.

Oh, and of course, CNN:

US inflation slowed to 2.7% in November, a welcome change for Americans weighed down by the persistently high cost of living. https://t.co/Y6Q98CQEFn — CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2025

... Americans were weighed down by the persistently high cost of living.

There's a reason the only group that is more unpopular than the media is the Democratic Party.

WOOF.

