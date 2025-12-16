You LOVE to See It! November Jobs Report BURIES Expectations and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Would you look at that? We added more jobs in November than expected and the more important piece of this number is that they are NOT GOVERNMENT JOBS.

When Biden had job growth, it was always about growing the government, which did nothing for our economy.

Advertisement

Private market jobs? Boo and yah.

BREAKING: The November Jobs Report has been RELEASED



🟢Jobs ADDED In Nov: 64,000

Expected: 50,000



November Unemployment: 4.6%



This data was delayed due to the government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/htJJqGd5IR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2025

Would you look at that?

The more illegals deported, the more jobs available. Raise the wages and Americans will fill those positions. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) December 16, 2025

Who knew?

You love to see it ... unless, of course, you're a thin-skinned, raging Lefty who hates Trump so much they want America to fail.

Breaking and ignored by Fox: 1.17 MILLION jobs have been lost in the first 11 months of 2025. — S. B. Roberts (@maravillage44) December 16, 2025

Most of them federal employees ...

That's still some pretty anemic job growth. And as usual the actual numbers will be lowered down in the future. — Raymond Johnson (@Raymond93096654) December 16, 2025

They beat expectations but hey, whatever they need to tell themselves so they can sleep at night.

After losing more than 100k jobs in Oct... Unemployment up to 4.6%.. but nice try https://t.co/2LzGk9dZm6 — Girl Grandpa (@LancePinkham) December 16, 2025

Angry old man yells at clouds.

What a load of crap! Fake News! — Beach Bum (@bigp1830) December 16, 2025

Truth hurts when you root against your own country because orange man bad.

============================================================

Related:

Hold Her BEER, Jay Jones: Virginia Democrat's Daughter Threatens to Poison White MAGA Families (Watch)

FBI Handing Over 'BOMBSHELL' Memos to Congress About Biden's Mar-A-Lago Raid That Could Change EVERYTHING

The Hill DESPERATELY Claims Trump's Reiner Post Caused More 'Cracks' in the GOP (Fact, it Did NOT)

OOPS! Gavin Newsom Just Accidentally Exposed Democrats' LIES About Tax-Funded FREEBIES for Illegals (Vid)

Holy BILL OF RIGHTS, Batman! 'Pissed Off Liberal Royal' Posts BIGGEST Gun Control Self-Own EVER and LOL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!