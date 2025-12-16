You LOVE to See It! November Jobs Report BURIES Expectations and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on December 16, 2025
Meme

Would you look at that? We added more jobs in November than expected and the more important piece of this number is that they are NOT GOVERNMENT JOBS.

When Biden had job growth, it was always about growing the government, which did nothing for our economy.

Private market jobs? Boo and yah.

Would you look at that?

Who knew?

You love to see it ... unless, of course, you're a thin-skinned, raging Lefty who hates Trump so much they want America to fail.

Most of them federal employees ...

They beat expectations but hey, whatever they need to tell themselves so they can sleep at night.

Sam J.
Angry old man yells at clouds.

Truth hurts when you root against your own country because orange man bad.

