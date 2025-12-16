FBI Handing Over 'BOMBSHELL' Memos to Congress About Biden's Mar-A-Lago Raid That Could...
Holy BILL OF RIGHTS, Batman! 'Pissed Off Liberal Royal' Posts BIGGEST Gun Control Self-Own EVER and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitchy

Gun grabbers are always fun to mock because they say so many things about guns that aren't true, probably because they are arguing from an emotional place and not necessarily a fact-filled one.

Case in point.

Post continues:

... lives with mass shootings daily. It doesn’t have to be this way but because of an antiquated amendment and idiotic thinking we must live in this hellscape.

Antiquated amendment.

Hrm. Alrighty then.

Note: We typically do not cover randos on X UNLESS what they post is just that funny, intelligent, or in this case, stupid. Ahem.

Many people reminded her that she does not have to stay in America if she does not like our Constitution, namely our Bill of Rights.

Watch this.

Guys, we're AMAZED it's still up.

Seriously.

You know the face you make when you're about to cackle really loudly and scare your dogs? Yeah, we just made that face.

AND SHE'S LEFT IT UP.

Oh, man.

Learn, she says.

Woof.

This feels like a trick question.

Meep.

We were honestly surprised to see it was still there, although maybe she knew if she deleted it, things would only get worse.

Couldn't hurt.

============================================================

