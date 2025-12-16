Holy BILL OF RIGHTS, Batman! 'Pissed Off Liberal Royal' Posts BIGGEST Gun Control Self-Own EVER and LOL

Gun grabbers are always fun to mock because they say so many things about guns that aren't true, probably because they are arguing from an emotional place and not necessarily a fact-filled one.

Case in point.

Yes I deleted my post about the shooting at Brown because idiot magats and bots flocked to the comments to, once again, prove they don’t give a s**t about people dying.



I have family at that school. Family who are scared and shaken.



We are the only country in the world who… — 😼 (@dutchessprim) December 14, 2025

Post continues:

... lives with mass shootings daily. It doesn’t have to be this way but because of an antiquated amendment and idiotic thinking we must live in this hellscape.

Antiquated amendment.

Hrm. Alrighty then.

Many people reminded her that she does not have to stay in America if she does not like our Constitution, namely our Bill of Rights.

Leave. The Bill of Rights isn’t negotiable. We will wade through rivers of blood to ensure it’s continued existence — BagCounterCPA (@AlabamaBags) December 15, 2025

Watch this.

Guys, we're AMAZED it's still up.

Seriously.

2A is the constitution not the bill of rights.



Learn. — 😼 (@dutchessprim) December 15, 2025

You know the face you make when you're about to cackle really loudly and scare your dogs? Yeah, we just made that face.

AND SHE'S LEFT IT UP.

Oh, man.

Learn, she says.

I love when uneducated leftards self own🤣 pic.twitter.com/4tvf0ntQsx — Ryan T. Clark (@Ryan_Clark_1974) December 15, 2025

Woof.

Are you really that stupid? — Beach City Cop (@VBStrong_67) December 15, 2025

This feels like a trick question.

35k+ people follow this absolute walnut. Let that sink in… — MMW (@_freqz_) December 15, 2025

Meep.

Uh. You may want to delete this one as well. 😂 — Bugle ‘em (@BuglemID) December 15, 2025

We were honestly surprised to see it was still there, although maybe she knew if she deleted it, things would only get worse.

Maybe you should enroll in a Civics class. You could learn. — Heyy’all (@n74543_kassi) December 15, 2025

Couldn't hurt.

