No Words: Mark Halperin Shares Disturbing News from Brown University Victim Ella Cook's Family (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:21 AM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

As Brown University officials continue to flub pressers while the investigation appears to be a mess unto itself, the family of victim Ella Cook has reportedly reached out to Mark Halperin to inform him that they've been told their daughter was the gunman's target.

After what happened to Charlie Kirk ... 

Scary times for young conservatives in this country.

Watch:

Many people have concluded that, since Cook was one of maybe three dozen known young Republicans at the school, and was the president of the Young Republicans there. All of this being said, we can neither confirm nor deny this information, but we can't think of a reason why Cook's parents or Halperin would lie.

And we can think of plenty of reasons why Brown University might not share this tidbit.

Heck, they have professors who post openly about Trump dying:

She has, of course, deleted the post.

But she's hardly alone in her contempt for people who disagree with her politically.

While they exploit the shooting to push for gun control. Yup.

