No Words: Mark Halperin Shares Disturbing News from Brown University Victim Ella Cook's Family (Vid)

As Brown University officials continue to flub pressers while the investigation appears to be a mess unto itself, the family of victim Ella Cook has reportedly reached out to Mark Halperin to inform him that they've been told their daughter was the gunman's target.

After what happened to Charlie Kirk ...

Scary times for young conservatives in this country.

Whoa. Mark Halperin has heard that the family of Ella Cook, the Christian conservative student who lost her life at Brown university, has been told she was the shooter’s target. pic.twitter.com/gc3icfWiOY — Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 16, 2025

Many people have concluded that, since Cook was one of maybe three dozen known young Republicans at the school, and was the president of the Young Republicans there. All of this being said, we can neither confirm nor deny this information, but we can't think of a reason why Cook's parents or Halperin would lie.

And we can think of plenty of reasons why Brown University might not share this tidbit.

Heck, they have professors who post openly about Trump dying:

Looks more and more like @BrownUniversity is not a safe place for certain people with certain beliefs.



More specifically, certain conservative beliefs.



This is just one of their professors …



This you, @PajaFaudree? pic.twitter.com/QVrDhPEGhw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 16, 2025

She has, of course, deleted the post.

But she's hardly alone in her contempt for people who disagree with her politically.

If this is true, Brown University and the law enforcement there are PURE EVIL for not acknowledging it. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) December 16, 2025

Could this be why the investigation is being bumbled or perhaps, slow walked?

Its’s like the pipe bomber case— they really don’t want us to know.#BrownUniversity — PR (@PRBogey) December 16, 2025

Halperin is solid. If this is true and the shooter targeted the head of the Brown CRs, expect a total media blackout (while the Left complains they’re the REAL victims of violence) — Silver Surfer (@LM_Entry) December 16, 2025

While they exploit the shooting to push for gun control. Yup.

