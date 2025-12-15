VIP
NEW Evidence Shows Obama's DOJ (Including James Comey) Did Some HEAVY Lifting to Protect Hillary Clinton

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Wait. Did Obama's Department of Justice, including James Comey and Andrew McCabe, protect the Clinton Foundation?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

His administration was honest and lawful... we simply do not believe they would ever be so corrupt.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, you guys knew that was coming; we can only be so braindead writing something for so long before we break and have to laugh at ourselves.

Check this out:

Post continues:

... according to new evidence released today by Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa.

Documents show that federal agents were blocked from issuing subpoenas about the Clinton Foundation or conducting interviews with or about the Clintons in order to protect them from scrutiny during the 2016 election. At the same time, the Obama FBI was using the bogus, Clinton-funded dossier as pretext for illegally spying on the Trump campaign.

Remember how often Obama would brag about how there were no scandals connected to his administration? Yeah, about that. *eye roll*

Weird, right? 

We assume this is government speak for, 'We're covering our own backside because we have some shady connections to the Clinton Foundation,' but you know, that's just a guess.

It's good to be a Democrat.

Ironic, ain't it?

Something like that.

