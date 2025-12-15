NEW Evidence Shows Obama's DOJ (Including James Comey) Did Some HEAVY Lifting to Protect Hillary Clinton

Wait. Did Obama's Department of Justice, including James Comey and Andrew McCabe, protect the Clinton Foundation?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

His administration was honest and lawful... we simply do not believe they would ever be so corrupt.

Advertisement

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, you guys knew that was coming; we can only be so braindead writing something for so long before we break and have to laugh at ourselves.

Check this out:

BREAKING: The corrupt Obama DOJ, including James Comey and Andrew McCabe, explicitly blocked efforts to criminally investigate the Clinton Foundation in 2016 because they did not “want to create any impression we are investigating the Clinton Foundation or the Clintons,”… pic.twitter.com/dM4nBE1avX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 15, 2025

Post continues:

... according to new evidence released today by Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa. Documents show that federal agents were blocked from issuing subpoenas about the Clinton Foundation or conducting interviews with or about the Clintons in order to protect them from scrutiny during the 2016 election. At the same time, the Obama FBI was using the bogus, Clinton-funded dossier as pretext for illegally spying on the Trump campaign.

Remember how often Obama would brag about how there were no scandals connected to his administration? Yeah, about that. *eye roll*

We can't investigate the Clintons because we can't be seen to be investigating the Clintons? — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) December 15, 2025

Weird, right?

We assume this is government speak for, 'We're covering our own backside because we have some shady connections to the Clinton Foundation,' but you know, that's just a guess.

Obstructing the Department of Justice is a crime, but not if done within? — BocaDuke (@BocaDuk3) December 15, 2025

It's good to be a Democrat.

And they claimed no one was above the law. — Michael Hill (@Michael21596072) December 15, 2025

Ironic, ain't it?

Swamp critters defending swamp critters. https://t.co/wu7b0WED87 — Ray Sawhill (@raysawhill) December 15, 2025

Something like that.

============================================================

Related:

WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They Didn't Stop Somali Fraud (VID)

Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi Beach and 'Globalizing the Intifada'

Side-by-Side Screenshots Show the Difference Between the Evil Right and Tolerant Left After Someone Dies

Jeremy London Warns That MAGA Will Cheer Reiner's Death, Trips SPECTACULARLY on His Own Charlie Kirk Post

Krystal Ball Says It's a GOOD THING That There Are Fewer White Peeps, Posting From Her Very White Neighborhood

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!