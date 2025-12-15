WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They Didn't Stop Somali Fraud (VID)

House Oversight Has a Damning Report About DC Fudging Crime Stats (How Many...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator John Kennedy was good enough to read from an internal memo from the Minnesota Attorney General's office about why they did not stop Somali fraud.

Forget that this shows they knew about it; it also indicates they chose not to do anything about it.

Advertisement

Let that sink in as you watch:

Post continues:

... a perception that I'm quoting now, that forcefully tackling this issue would cause political backlash from the Somali community, which is a core voting block for Democrats”

Seriously, how are Democrats not getting raided and thrown in prison

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

But yeah, that is nuts. And putting it in a memo? 

Wow. Double wow. Triple wow. In fact, all the wow.

Doesn't seem like too much to ask.

Seeing a theme here.

