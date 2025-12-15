WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They Didn't Stop Somali Fraud (VID)

Senator John Kennedy was good enough to read from an internal memo from the Minnesota Attorney General's office about why they did not stop Somali fraud.
Forget that this shows they knew about it; it also indicates they chose not to do anything about it.
Let that sink in as you watch:
Senator John Kennedy reads an internal memo from the Minnesota Attorney General's office— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 14, 2025
They openly say they did not stop the Somalia immigrant fraud because Democrats would lose votes
“Here's what a fraud investigator in the Attorney General's office said. She said, There is… pic.twitter.com/sw9CMBIhUE
Post continues:
... a perception that I'm quoting now, that forcefully tackling this issue would cause political backlash from the Somali community, which is a core voting block for Democrats”
Seriously, how are Democrats not getting raided and thrown in prison
Don't look at us, man, we just work here.
But yeah, that is nuts. And putting it in a memo?
Wow. Double wow. Triple wow. In fact, all the wow.
Can we arrest somebody?— The Sixth Beatle 🇮🇹 usa (@Michael42255273) December 15, 2025
Doesn't seem like too much to ask.
December 15, 2025
Ok, now what? pic.twitter.com/odfAxtTUYg— John McClorey (@mcclorey5875) December 15, 2025
Seeing a theme here.
Democrats & rinos literally do not care about American people. pic.twitter.com/pDPP9jXV0j— Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) December 14, 2025
Ahem.
Would you look at the time… pic.twitter.com/cqBQfPRZzW— Adam (@Kubik339) December 15, 2025
We get it, dear reader. We do.
