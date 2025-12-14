Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching THESE Subjects

As we have said many, many, MANY times before, we are hardly experts on many of the things we write about, which means we know enough to be dangerous. Or in our case, sufficient to mock people and make snarky commentary.

And while we are certainly not experts in mass shootings or terrorism, what Amy Swearer shared here about the Brown shooting seems very important.

Almost as if this could give us an inkling not only into what the man yelled, but why he was there in the first place.

Again, we can neither confirm nor deny the motive or name of the gunman, but this seems important:

Oh. The shooting occurred in the classroom of Professor Rachel Friedberg...who is Jewish, part of the Program in Judaic Studies, and whose research focuses on the intersection of economics and Jewish Studies?



That seems like it might be incredibly relevant. https://t.co/BFWCBkLsOe pic.twitter.com/BigBSx9L6i — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) December 14, 2025

Add this to the Bondi Beach shooting, and gosh, it looks like a trend.

Look, is it entirely possible that these things are unconnected and that when officials vaguely said the gunman "yelled things" during the shooting, they meant he yelled "I really hate this econ class because it's super hard?"



Sure. Possible.



But increasingly unlikely. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) December 14, 2025

Well that might explain the news blackout just a bit — Larry Sellers (@larry_sell38385) December 14, 2025

Yeah, if this man had yelled, 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY, WHOOO DAWGIE,' we'd already know it. That we do not know for sure what he yelled says a lot.

I think it now explains why the President of the University claimed last night “she didn’t know what the students were doing in that class”! — CYNDI 🎄🎅🏼 (@CYNDI_TX_) December 14, 2025

This is true; she was less than helpful.

A muslim slaughtering innocent Jews and others? Must be a day ending in 'Y.' — Norm Macdonald, RIP the Master 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇳🇴 (@dcblerg2015) December 14, 2025

*cough cough*

