Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching THESE Subjects

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

As we have said many, many, MANY times before, we are hardly experts on many of the things we write about, which means we know enough to be dangerous. Or in our case, sufficient to mock people and make snarky commentary.

And while we are certainly not experts in mass shootings or terrorism, what Amy Swearer shared here about the Brown shooting seems very important.

Almost as if this could give us an inkling not only into what the man yelled, but why he was there in the first place.

Again, we can neither confirm nor deny the motive or name of the gunman, but this seems important:

Add this to the Bondi Beach shooting, and gosh, it looks like a trend.

Yeah, if this man had yelled, 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY, WHOOO DAWGIE,' we'd already know it. That we do not know for sure what he yelled says a lot.

This is true; she was less than helpful.

*cough cough*

============================================================

