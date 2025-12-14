Sexist, Racist Newsom Press Office TOOL DRAGGED for Literally Trashing Nicki Minaj for Daring to Disagree

Before we even get started, we want to nip Izzy's claim that this is all just about a Nicki Minaj song because deep down, we know it's not.

And so does he.

She?

It?

They?

Whatever.

This was ugliness from a Democrat angry at a black woman for daring to disagree with Democrats; they've been doing this for decades. Heck, centuries. Democrats have this strange idea that they still 'own' specific demographics.

He knew damn well what this would convey:

And of course, another massive troll, Olivia Julianna, showed up to excuse the ugly post and ramble on about how it's just a song.

And look at all these dummies in the comments who wanna come defend the pedophile protector not knowing she has a song named stupid hoe — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) December 13, 2025

That's right! It's ok to vilify and objectify Nicky Minaj because it was her song.

Yeah, that totally makes it ok.

Note, we managed not to make a joke about Julianna buttering Gardon up for ... a snack. Oops, we just sort of made that joke. Our bad.

They claim to ride for Nicki but don’t even know her most iconic song!!! Typical MAGA ding dongs 🤣🤣🤣 — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) December 13, 2025

Yeah, that'll show us 'ding dongs,' Izzy.

The white spokesperson Gavin Newsom pays for with your state tax dollars just called a black woman a "Stupid Hoe" pic.twitter.com/Id46lAqzmp — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) December 13, 2025

BuT iT's HeR sOnG!

This guy—who is paid by Californian taxpayers to troll online on behalf Gavin Newsom—called @NICKIMINAJ a name with racist and sexist overtones, then called me a name, and now is wondering why I am lamenting the state of political discourse. pic.twitter.com/epvyZoFeck — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) December 13, 2025

They think people on the Right deserve it.

They REALLY think women on the Right deserve it.

And hooboy, they hate black women on the Right.

Clearly.

