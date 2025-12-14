Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE...
ABC Hypes Up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes
VIP
Here's Further Proof That 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist
Sen. Patty Murray Wants Immediate Release of 'Constituent' Mauled by DHS K9
Illegal Who Entered 7 Times and Sexually Assaulted Woman Praised by Judge for...
ABC News: Sen. Mark Warner Says Type of Ammo Used in Drug Boat...
All Black Coaches Will Pay: Jemele Hill Predictably Drops a Race Card on...
MS NOW's Senior Legal Reporter Goes All-In With Narrative of Trump With Minors...
VIP
White Guilt Over Accountability: Minneapolis Shrugs at $250M Stolen from Hungry Kids
Questions Surround Mass Shooting at Brown University; Several Reported Injured
Jasmine Crockett Claims She Gets the Struggles of Farmers and Ranchers, Knows the...
Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop...
USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild...

Sexist, Racist Newsom Press Office TOOL DRAGGED for Literally Trashing Nicki Minaj for Daring to Disagree

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on December 14, 2025
Twitter

Before we even get started, we want to nip Izzy's claim that this is all just about a Nicki Minaj song because deep down, we know it's not.

And so does he.

She?

It?

Advertisement

They?

Whatever.

This was ugliness from a Democrat angry at a black woman for daring to disagree with Democrats; they've been doing this for decades. Heck, centuries. Democrats have this strange idea that they still 'own' specific demographics.

He knew damn well what this would convey:

And of course, another massive troll, Olivia Julianna, showed up to excuse the ugly post and ramble on about how it's just a song.

That's right! It's ok to vilify and objectify Nicky Minaj because it was her song.

Yeah, that totally makes it ok.

Note, we managed not to make a joke about Julianna buttering Gardon up for ... a snack. Oops, we just sort of made that joke. Our bad.

Yeah, that'll show us 'ding dongs,' Izzy. 

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No
Sam J.
Advertisement

BuT iT's HeR sOnG!

They think people on the Right deserve it.

They REALLY think women on the Right deserve it.

And hooboy, they hate black women on the Right.

Clearly.

============================================================

Related:

FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From Epstein Estate... Just 1 Problem

BAWK-BAWK! American Journo Who Fled to Paris Says He'd Come Back if Not for Scary Women With Guns (Watch)

'No One Likes a Snowflake': Katie Miller BODIES Dan Goldman for Crying Over 'Rachel' Levine's Deadnaming

We Just HAD to Share the Biggest, Most BAIT-IEST, Engagement-Farming Post From a Lefty, Maybe EVER

WATCH Democrats' Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT GAVIN NEWSOM MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No
Sam J.
All Black Coaches Will Pay: Jemele Hill Predictably Drops a Race Card on Michigan Football's Sex Scandal
Eric V.
Illegal Who Entered 7 Times and Sexually Assaulted Woman Praised by Judge for His 'Family Devotion'
Brett T.
USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild (Well, Except Maybe for ONE Person)
Doug P.
ABC Hypes Up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes
Gordon K
ABC News: Sen. Mark Warner Says Type of Ammo Used in Drug Boat Strike Was ‘Anti-Personnel’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No Sam J.
Advertisement