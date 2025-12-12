Bragadocious Dem Strategist Brags for No Reason, Humiliates Self With 'Less Republicans' G...
FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From Epstein Estate... Just 1 Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on December 12, 2025
Twitchy

THEY'VE GOT TRUMP THIS TIME!

THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN!

Except ... no, they're not.

At all.

Hey, we admire the Democrats' determination to pretend they'll eventually get Trump. However, after a decade of fake hoaxes and ongoing lawfare, the man remains president and leader of the free world. 

This so-called disturbing picture Democrats seem to think will prove he's a pedophile is quite frankly, ridiculous ... take a look:

Now, we admit, the big black scary boxes on the women's faces make it seem like they're protecting them because they're children or minors.

Democrats are such a-holes.

We can't say for sure, but this appears to be a pageant to us. Especially with the leis, it makes us think this was a Miss Hawaiian Tropic pageant, which we all know he attended often.

Which also means these women are all 19 or older.

Why is this disturbing?

OH, that's right. It's not. But Yassamin sure wants us to think so.

Scary stuff.

WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)
Sam J.
They all are - she's not special.

BUT HE'S TAKING A PICTURE WITH THEM AND THEY ALLOWED IT! REEEE ARGLE BARGLE RARA!

Heh.

Again, looks like a pageant.

We almost feel sorry for them at this point. Almost.

