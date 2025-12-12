FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From Epstein Estate... Just 1 Problem

THEY'VE GOT TRUMP THIS TIME!

THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN!

Except ... no, they're not.

At all.

Hey, we admire the Democrats' determination to pretend they'll eventually get Trump. However, after a decade of fake hoaxes and ongoing lawfare, the man remains president and leader of the free world.

This so-called disturbing picture Democrats seem to think will prove he's a pedophile is quite frankly, ridiculous ... take a look:

Vile, disturbing new photos of Donald Trump that raise even more question about knowledge of abuses at Epstein's estate.@OversightDems are demanding the DOJ comply with our subpoena and release the full Epstein files. Stop protecting pedophiles. Survivors deserve justice now. pic.twitter.com/SaWXnqpE8m — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) December 12, 2025

Now, we admit, the big black scary boxes on the women's faces make it seem like they're protecting them because they're children or minors.

Democrats are such a-holes.

We can't say for sure, but this appears to be a pageant to us. Especially with the leis, it makes us think this was a Miss Hawaiian Tropic pageant, which we all know he attended often.

Which also means these women are all 19 or older.

Why is this disturbing?

OH, that's right. It's not. But Yassamin sure wants us to think so.

Why is he forcing those women to wear black boxes on their faces? That’s vile and disturbing! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 12, 2025

Scary stuff.

That photo is not vile. You are so bad at this. pic.twitter.com/U7LQVFBQtt — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) December 12, 2025

They all are - she's not special.

By blocking out their faces you are implying that all of these girls are underage even though we know that they are not. Even if they were underage please explain how a man who is massively famous is doing something wrong in this photo. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) December 12, 2025

BUT HE'S TAKING A PICTURE WITH THEM AND THEY ALLOWED IT! REEEE ARGLE BARGLE RARA!

So, pictures with beautiful pageant women is bad now? Ummm…? Where’s your burka, idiot? pic.twitter.com/vZkSVik2gq — C Dub 817 👨‍🎨🍺💸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) December 12, 2025

Heh.

Once again, you black out the women, lest they come forward to provide the context of the photo and destroy your narrative. It will happen though, the clock is ticking and it’s just a matter of when, not if, one of these women come forward and destroy your TDS fueled fantasy. — Big Country (@BigHillbilly63) December 12, 2025

Again, looks like a pageant.

OMG…



He’s being shown with WOMEN!



Can’t. Stop. Laughing 🤣 — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) December 12, 2025

Hahahahaha. You've got him this time. The walls are caving in!! — Don Cash, Jr (@DonCashJr) December 12, 2025

We almost feel sorry for them at this point. Almost.

