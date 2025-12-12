WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)

First, Democrats claimed illegals weren't receiving free healthcare.

Then they said they are, but only a few of them.

Then they admitted it was more than a few, BUT it wouldn't hurt Americans, and it's actually a good thing.

About that ...

WOW! New York man calls into C-SPAN and rips Rep. Titus a new one 😆



"I've been trying to collect Medicare from the Biden administration...I marched down to the doctor's office, and the whole room was filled with illegal immigrants...Come to find out I have kidney failure and… pic.twitter.com/o9xgnCu3dr — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) December 11, 2025

Post continues:

... and congestive heart failure. Not one doctor called to notify me. But now here I am, and I listen to you democrats saying that illegal immigrants weren't collecting Medicare and it wouldn't hurt the American people. I'm dying right now because of illegal immigrants getting in line before me."

You can see her face as her brain works through everything he says.

They aren't supposed to get SSN#s either, but that is happening too. — Robert Kangel (@TiredGeekDad) December 12, 2025

Driver's licenses ... yup. They're getting all sorts of things they should not be getting, almost as if Democrats know who their actual voter base includes

If we're being fair, all politicians lie; Democrats seem to do more of it.

In Canada, over 23,000 people a year die waiting for medical care - largely because Trudeau overwhelmed our population with millions of immigrants without making proper preparations for them. pic.twitter.com/fO0FbVxBum — Maret Jaks - NOT YOUR DONKEY 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇪🇪🇬🇧🇧🇪 (@MaretJaks) December 12, 2025

the man is dying and she says call your representative...... what a horrible, incentive, lying person. — Patriot D (@dmuscrat) December 12, 2025

Yeah, they're super caring and stuff, right?

Oopsie.

*cough cough*

Agree - went to my SS office 2 years ago - felt like I was in a 3rd world country — Dawn 🇺🇸🤘🏼🇮🇱 (@DawnWest1959) December 12, 2025

BuT tHaT's NoT hApPeNiNg!

