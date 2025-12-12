VIP
WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on December 12, 2025
Meme

First, Democrats claimed illegals weren't receiving free healthcare.

Then they said they are, but only a few of them.

Then they admitted it was more than a few, BUT it wouldn't hurt Americans, and it's actually a good thing.

About that ... 

Post continues:

... and congestive heart failure. Not one doctor called to notify me. But now here I am, and I listen to you democrats saying that illegal immigrants weren't collecting Medicare and it wouldn't hurt the American people. I'm dying right now because of illegal immigrants getting in line before me."

You can see her face as her brain works through everything he says. 

Driver's licenses ... yup. They're getting all sorts of things they should not be getting, almost as if Democrats know who their actual voter base includes

If we're being fair, all politicians lie; Democrats seem to do more of it.

Yeah, they're super caring and stuff, right?

Oopsie.

*cough cough*

BuT tHaT's NoT hApPeNiNg!

