KC Mayor's Memo Explaining Why He's Deliberately Removing Christ From Christmas Is LEAKED and HOOBOY

The Left loves to make fun of the Right for talking about how people are not allowed to say Merry Christmas, claiming that we're all a bunch of crazy Bible thumpers who create drama for attention. It's this new thing they do where they assume sane people will never believe their insane behavior is real.

For example, a mayor sending out a memo telling employees that Christmas is not allowed in the festive decorations.

Case in point, Mayor Quinton Lucas sent out a memo explaining why he is deliberately removing Christ from Christmas.

Oh, and the most ironic piece of the memo is how he explains that Kwanzaa will be allowed ...

Just not Christianity.

Really, bro?

This memo is something else:

If any #PatHeads would like to see the memo @PatUnleashed @KeithMalinak @JeffyJFR are talking abt that @QuintonLucasKC office sent, Inclusive to all but Christians. He hates us & KC. Blocks his constituents from the account he posts city hall bus. from #PutThatInYourPipe pic.twitter.com/PvrbprFgrM — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) December 12, 2025

Much to our surprise, the local media even picked this up:

We're shocked.

Actually, we are. Usually, when we say that we're being snarky, but honestly, it's so rare that even local media call out Democrats in leadership, especially in big cities like Kansas City ... we are shocked.

The bit about the separation of church and state is super annoying.

What an a-hole.

This you? @MayorLucasKC



Incidentally, I would remind anyone who has an issue with this memo that it's easy to contact the mayor's office in KC.



It's all public info. :)



pic.twitter.com/ut3OvaZBCu — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 12, 2025

What an amazingly brilliant and ravishingly beautiful X account.

Ahem.

It's ridiculous.

And probably something that people should speak up about.

Ahem.

