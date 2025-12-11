ThIs Is ImPoRtAnT! Chris Murphy ACCIDENTALLY Blames Biden for Rising Costs By Sharing 'Unfortunate' Graph

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Chris Murphy is far from the first Democrat to post an unfortunate graph that shows Biden is the real problem while they try to blame Trump, BUT he is definitely one of the first to make such a massive arse of himself while doing so. Usually, they post a graph without saying much.

Not only did Murphy post an unfortunate graph but he went full CAPS-LOCK doubling down on blaming Trump.

See for yourselves:

Except you know, Trump wasn't president between 2021-2024.

Gosh, who was?

THIS IS IMPORTANT.

Sadly, the Democrats' voter base isn't bright enough to see that they are the reason affordability is an issue and will buy into their agenda and platform, claiming they want to bring prices down. We just saw this happen in Virginia, where Governor Glenn Youngkin has done a fantastic job with the state budget, even going so far as to provide rebates to millions of Virginians while bringing vast amounts of money and business to the state.

It was wild watching foolish people vote for Abigail Spanberger, who claimed our economy was chaotic and in bad shape. 

But we digress.

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro
Sam J.
But Trump! Reeee!

Yes. Apparently, it is.

