ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro

Ilhan Omar, who's spent years lecturing us on the finer points of American exceptionalism while conveniently forgetting the part about not committing immigration fraud to game the system, is in the news again.

And for a reason we imagine she's not too happy about.

When you thought her greatest hits were limited to anti-Semitic rants and awkward ex-husband filings, along comes word from Tom Homan that they're finally cracking open the dusty file on whether she tied the knot with her own brother to sneak him permanent residency.

As murmurs travel across X, Twitchy fave @ShipWreckedCrew, was good enough to drop a little Ilhan Omar history that is truly eye-opening.

If I’m not mistaken - and I could be wrong- the most comprehensive look at this concluded that she married her brother so that HE could seek permanent resident alien status to remain in the US.



She was married to her ex-husband but not in a way officially recognized in the US.… https://t.co/F8RvcA9Xkf — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 11, 2025

Post continues:

She married her brother, but never stopped living with her husband. After her brother obtained his status, they divorced. Then she married her ex-husband legally in the US. Her crime is immigration fraud for her brother’s benefit.

And how exactly did it even get this far?

As I recall, her family originally moved from Somalia to Great Britain. She and her mother -- and maybe other siblings -- applied for refugee status to come to the US and that was granted.



Her father was a somewhat prominent -- and in some circles notorious -- govt official… https://t.co/Kk8XPLb0Wb — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 11, 2025

Post continues:

... in Somalia before fleeing to Britain. Her father and her brother -- and maybe others -- remained behind in Britain while she and the others came to the US. IIRC she took the last name of the Somali family that sponsored them so as to not be associated in the Somali community with her father. But that allowed her to not be identified with her brother when he came to the US on a tourist visa. But the only way he could remain was to marry someone legally in the US. Their names were no longer the same so they were married in order to give him the opportunity to obtain permanent resident alien status. This research was done and published 5-6 years ago, when there were calls during the first Trump Administration to investigate her.

In other words, we've basically known this all along, but it's one of those things that is so insane that people hear it and can't believe it's true. Democrats have gotten very good at doing and saying absolutely INSANE things that nobody would believe, knowing that ... well ... nobody will believe they said it.

With Homan on it, we may finally be able to see some sort of justice done even if there is a D by their name.

