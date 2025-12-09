VIP
As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE
Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing...
Even MORE Awkward: Patty Murray Doubles DOWN Ranting at Tricia McLaughlin Over Illegal...
Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them...
McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a...
Tilting FOR Windmills? Leftist Judge Demands Trump Grant Permits for Green New Scam
No Booze for the Broke: Saudi Arabia's Elite-Only Alcohol Policy Sparks 'Haram Hypocrisy'...
Say His Name: Grammy-Nominated Musician Roderick Macleod Killed by Driver with Over 100...
Rallying Cry: Jasmine Crockett Sheds a Tear While Announcing Senate Run and Teasing...
Whistle Stop: BP Commander Gregory Bovino Gets Noisy Reception in Louisiana but Remains...
Erika Kirk Again Shamed for Not Mourning Properly
Sloppy Slotkin: Dem Senator Switches Reason ‘Seditious Six’ Video Was Recorded and Release...

DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is PISSING Lefties Off

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:11 PM on December 09, 2025
Twitchy

Well, well, well ... would you look at that?

At this point in his presidency, Trump is more popular and has a higher approval rating than either Obama or W.

This has to be a significant blow to our pals on the Left and in Never Trump (really the same thing when you think about it), seeing the man they hate most not only keeping the promises he made, but getting the support for doing so. They so want him to fail, and by default, the country to fail.

Luckily, Trump doesn't really care 1) what they think or 2) if they like him.

Color us SHOCKED.

And cue the whiners:

They can't deal with it:

HA HA HA

He's trending better than both Obama and W but hey, whatever they need to tell themselves.

That's RIGHT. Trump will stay in office FOREVER AND EVER. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!

These people.

