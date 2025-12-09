DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is PISSING Lefties Off

Well, well, well ... would you look at that?

At this point in his presidency, Trump is more popular and has a higher approval rating than either Obama or W.

This has to be a significant blow to our pals on the Left and in Never Trump (really the same thing when you think about it), seeing the man they hate most not only keeping the promises he made, but getting the support for doing so. They so want him to fail, and by default, the country to fail.

Luckily, Trump doesn't really care 1) what they think or 2) if they like him.

Huh… look at that. Biden was rock bottom. https://t.co/0aPaTqfBxo — Give Me coffee! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@GiveMeCoffeeFla) December 9, 2025

Color us SHOCKED.

And cue the whiners:

Trump 2018: Had 23 seat majority, lost 40 seats and control of the house.



Obama 2014: Lost 13 seats in House and 9 in Senate, lost control of Senate.



Bush 2006: had 30 seat majority, lost 30 seats and control of House.



Imagine thinking Trump/GOP are in good shape. https://t.co/A8UG3JdFEp — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) December 9, 2025

They can't deal with it:

Obama and Bush both had brutal second terms that dragged down their legacies. Being just a bit better than that isn’t something to brag about. https://t.co/VRUixwSPQV — Ransom (@mrransomx) December 9, 2025

HA HA HA

Trump is polling like a perfectly normal second term President. Which doesn't bode well for the midterm but again, normal. https://t.co/clMNUkeYGO — Neil Stevens 🇺🇸 (@presjpolk) December 9, 2025

He's trending better than both Obama and W but hey, whatever they need to tell themselves.

So? 😂😂😂😂



Will Trump leave office with this approval? https://t.co/xDgTm1NHfp pic.twitter.com/0yCoGF9tLb — CENTER LEFT WINS ELECTIONS (@reesetheone1) December 9, 2025

That's RIGHT. Trump will stay in office FOREVER AND EVER. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!

These people.

============================================================

============================================================

