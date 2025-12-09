Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing at Their Lawsuit and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on December 09, 2025
Bravo/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared CAIR a domestic terrorist organization, and they turned around and claimed they are suing him.

As we also reported, Ron didn't really GAF and in fact, encouraged them to do it because discovery in the case will be ENLIGHTENING.

This made the terrorists even fussier:

Post continues:

... bigots and Israel First politicians like you. We will soon--God willing--see you in court, where facts still matter, and the law is on our side.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Sorry, CAIR, you officially have no power here. Be gone.

Yeah, we're not exactly seeing a ton of sympathy for the CAIR terrorists. 

DELISH.

Oopsie. It appears they LIED.

But AIPAC!

Sorry, not sorry.

