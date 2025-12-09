ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing at Their Lawsuit and HOOBOY

As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared CAIR a domestic terrorist organization, and they turned around and claimed they are suing him.

As we also reported, Ron didn't really GAF and in fact, encouraged them to do it because discovery in the case will be ENLIGHTENING.

Advertisement

This made the terrorists even fussier:

Here's the thing, @RonDeSantis. Unlike you and other AIPAC servants, we do not take money from any foreign interests nor do we serve any foreign powers. We rely on the American people for support and we answer to the American people as we defend their rights from anti-Muslim… https://t.co/GrWiQhJ8zZ — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) December 9, 2025

Post continues:

... bigots and Israel First politicians like you. We will soon--God willing--see you in court, where facts still matter, and the law is on our side.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Go back to your sleeper cell — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) December 9, 2025

Sorry, CAIR, you officially have no power here. Be gone.

No one is buying it! pic.twitter.com/JUWmz8Qow8 — TRUTHorBUST (@truthorbust2020) December 9, 2025

Lmao get bent. The American people reject you and are looking forward to seeing you all in handcuffs. TikTok pic.twitter.com/VskCfIO3iL — CtrlAltDrew45🇺🇸 (@awesdrew45) December 9, 2025

Yeah, we're not exactly seeing a ton of sympathy for the CAIR terrorists.

Your tears are wonderful. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) December 9, 2025

DELISH.

Governor Ron DeSantis is over the target and they are squirming like a bunch of worms.



They're posting like crazy and it's the funniest thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/2DZ2YFoGSl — Pamela Atcitty (@ztormtra) December 9, 2025

Oopsie. It appears they LIED.

But AIPAC!

Terrorist organization. https://t.co/dWLcOoMr7v — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 9, 2025

Sorry, not sorry.

============================================================

Related:

Patty Murray Rants at DHS/Tricia McLaughlin for Making Her Look Dumb Defending Illegal Who Got 'Run Over'

Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them a Terrorist Org Is GLORIOUS

DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration to the Left (Watch)

Meet the People Ilhan Omar Is Protecting: DHS Shares Info on Illegals Arrested in MN in DAMNING Thread

Jennifer Welch Is Jealous of Erika Kirk Because She Looks Like a Shriveled Turnip and Nobody Loves Her

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!