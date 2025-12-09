McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them a Terrorist Org Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:36 AM on December 09, 2025
Twitchy

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared CAIR a terrorist organization by executive order.

Pretty rad, right?

Welp, seems both Florida's and the National Headquarters' CAIR Chapters are big mad about it and have said they are suing him. 

Aww.

Guess they can't handle the truth.

They probably thought DeSantis would backpedal or take the EO back if they said they were suing him. They couldn't be more wrong:

YES. YES. YES.

Please, CAIR, sue DeSantis. We would pay to watch the discovery portion of the case; the GOP could air this on PPV to raise money. Heh.

*pops popcorn*

*cough cough*

And we'd be there for it.

============================================================

============================================================

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FLORIDA HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM LAWSUIT RON DESANTIS

