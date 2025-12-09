Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them a Terrorist Org Is GLORIOUS

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared CAIR a terrorist organization by executive order.

Pretty rad, right?

Welp, seems both Florida's and the National Headquarters' CAIR Chapters are big mad about it and have said they are suing him.

Inbox: After @GovRonDeSantis declared CAIR a foreign terrorist organization by executive order, its Florida chapter & the national HQ says they are suing. https://t.co/cID2p1jSQp pic.twitter.com/DpnJIQSpyY — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) December 9, 2025

Aww.

Guess they can't handle the truth.

They probably thought DeSantis would backpedal or take the EO back if they said they were suing him. They couldn't be more wrong:

I look forward to discovery — especially the CAIR finances. Should be illuminating! https://t.co/2ONFTrVnDh — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 9, 2025

YES. YES. YES.

Please, CAIR, sue DeSantis. We would pay to watch the discovery portion of the case; the GOP could air this on PPV to raise money. Heh.

And the thing about finances, say any of that money made it to Hamas, a US designated foreign terrorist org, now you’re talking federal prison. 😈🥳



By all means CAIR, sue away. — C. Weber (@CWBOCA) December 9, 2025

The GOAT says, "Game on." 👏 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) December 9, 2025

*pops popcorn*

Let’s go — Dina (@FowardGoing) December 9, 2025

LOVE THIS!



Go Ron, Go! The entire country is behind you.... — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 9, 2025

Wonder what we will find 🤔 pic.twitter.com/k50FWuVhxD — American as Trump (@JoshuaBradner) December 9, 2025

*cough cough*

Don't turn a blind eye. Qatar is funding all these mosques in your neighborhoods by NGOs. They have chapters in our campuses. Investigate our school vouchers Ron — Just Mike (@juistmike) December 9, 2025

And we'd be there for it.

============================================================

============================================================

