DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration to the Left (Watch)

Leave it to Sen. John Kennedy to tell it like it is when explaining the difference between legal and illegal immigrants. If you've spent any time at all watching the Left and Democrats spin their narratives you know they love to deliberately confuse legal with illegal immigrants.

Kennedy broke out the puppets and crayons to simplify things so even Lefties can understand.

Note, we know they understand, but even they can't pretend this doesn't make sense.

Watch:

Legal immigration is legal, and illegal immigration is illegal—duh.



President Trump sent federal officials to New Orleans to enforce the law because some local politicians, who majored in online activism with a minor in puberty blockers, won’t. pic.twitter.com/WPEoSN0tW0 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) December 8, 2025

Duh.

So much duh.

Me: Explain immigration to me like I’m 5…



Sen. Kennedy: “Legal immigration is legal, and illegal immigration is illegal—duh.” 😂 — Based_Blondie (@Based_BLONDIE) December 8, 2025

So true, Senator! Their cornbread ain’t all the way done in the middle…🙄 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) December 8, 2025

This is why I love Senator John Kennedy. Straight talk. — Steven Cox (@Boomerexistence) December 8, 2025

The beauty of this man is that he can give you some of the worst information you’ll ever hear but give you a soothing chuckle when he’s finished❤️ Sure wish we had many many more like him, but I don’t think there’s another person on this earth that can hold a light to him👏👏🗽🗽 — Sybil Gardner (@1900dad) December 8, 2025

Absolutely. There is something so homey, so humble, so charming, so calming about him ... even when he's calling out the stupid like he is here.

