DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration to the Left (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Leave it to Sen. John Kennedy to tell it like it is when explaining the difference between legal and illegal immigrants. If you've spent any time at all watching the Left and Democrats spin their narratives you know they love to deliberately confuse legal with illegal immigrants.

Kennedy broke out the puppets and crayons to simplify things so even Lefties can understand.

Note, we know they understand, but even they can't pretend this doesn't make sense.

Watch:

Duh.

So much duh.

Absolutely. There is something so homey, so humble, so charming, so calming about him ... even when he's calling out the stupid like he is here.

