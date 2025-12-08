VIP
Data Republican's Receipt-Filled Thread Proves Nick Fuentes' So-Called RISE on X Isn't Exactly 'Organic'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on December 08, 2025
Meme

Abuse of the X Platform has boosted Nick Fuentes.

Considering how badly our pals on the Left want his sudden rise in relevance to somehow lead back to Trump and how racist and antisemitc the Right is, this is a fascinating thread from Twitchy-favorite, Data Republican.

She never lets us down.

Take a gander at this fascinating thread:

Post continues:

... released a forensic breakdown of how Nick Fuentes' sudden rise over the past year was driven by synthetic amplification, foreign engagement clusters, and coordinated raid behavior. I read the full report and asked NCRI some clarifying questions about their methodology. The findings are staggering. 

As always, patience as I pull this thread together.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Oh wait, no.

Keep going.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hrm.

Hrm, again.

Almost as if there is a pattern here.

No WAY.

Sounds like a troll/bot farm to us.

Ruh-roh.

Uh-huh.

So there isn't this sudden urge by people on the Right to support a racist, antisemitic bigot. Who knew?

Oh, that's right, we all did.

THERE it is.

She followed up with this:

Post continues:

... most misquoted, taken out of context people I have ever seen in any media. 

He is the polar extreme in the opposite direction from cancel culture, and he’s also an actual product of the censorship machine. Without the censorship and deplatforming of him from literally everywhere, he may not have ended up so extreme. 

He’s essentially been entirely alone building an audience on Rumble for years. Even before Rumble existed he was thrown off everything and still kept going. The result is some of the most polarized and siloed people on the internet. 

Their ideas were never properly challenged, never given true pushback, because no one saw them or even acknowledged his existence. 

Now, that he has turned into the mainstream he’s spent the past 10 years honing this message into something that is translatable to a mass media audience. 

And I’ll tell you the problem, he’s extremely good. His points are actually true, the problem is his he arrives at them are rooted in the wrong direction. That is where you actually see the antisemitism.

Instead of saying: The USA after the Cold War needed to control the Middle East, and we figured out how to do that by working with certain countries and destroying others. Whether or not that was a good decision or not, that was still the decision of the American government and ultimately American citizens as it is our country, and we are responsible for our own government. 

Nick’s read is: “The Israeli’s and Jews of the world have conspired to control the American government so that they can dominate the Middle East.” (Basically his ‘JQ’ question summed up.)

Now the deal is I refuse to believe after watching him do that for sometime that he is stupid enough to think that’s true.

He doesn’t care which side wins, so long as it leads to the ultimate goal, which is the rise of a Caesar-type figure.

Things that make you go hrm.

============================================================

