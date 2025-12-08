Minnesota Staff Whistleblower Account's BOMBSHELL Post for Investigators Should Terrify Tim Walz

There is some seriously shady shiznit going on with Minnesota social services programs stemming from the COVID-19 lockdowns under Tim Walz.

According to law enforcement officials, Minnesota's Somali community is at the center of the majority of this fraud, with scores of individuals making beaucoup bucks by setting up fraudulent companies that billed state agencies for millions of worth of social services that nobody ever received.

Yeah, it's bad.

One account on X has been blowing the whistle on what happened under Tim Walz and late Sunday night, they dropped this doozy:

DHS lied to legislature.



In a 90-Day Report, Jodi Harpstead promised that “Operation Swiss Watch” would repair DHS internal controls, strengthen financial oversight, and prevent repeat violations.



Yet years later, whistleblowers report:

• missing documents

• unmonitored… — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) December 8, 2025

Post continues:

unmonitored contracts

federal drawdown issues

repeat compliance failures Were legislators misinformed — or were key reforms never actually implemented? Leadership who should be questioned: Shireen Gandhi, Jennifer Yang, Dave Greeman.https://mn.gov/dhs/assets/commissioner-harpstead-90-day-report-120219_tcm1053-412071.pdf DHS 101 Legislative Presentation (2022) LINK: https://house.mn.gov/comm/docs/zRltTiAu1U6KwXz2i-YfEA.pdf Harpstead told lawmakers that Swiss Watch reforms were “100% complete,” including: Medicaid integrity

Contract oversight

Grant controls

Internal documentation reforms Yet whistleblowers and audits show: missing forms

inconsistent monitoring

selective document deletions

high-risk providers still funded Did leadership provide legislators with accurate information — or were they presenting an overly optimistic picture disconnected from reality? Names to ask: Shireen Gandhi, Jennifer Yang, DHS fiscal & compliance leads. One-Year Swiss Watch Update (2021) LINK: https://house.mn.gov/comm/docs/23aSshsJnkOmpHJYlsvr0w.pdf Harpstead’s update claimed reforms were “institutionalized” and processes were “built and reliable.”But whistleblowers report:• SharePoint libraries with missing (“not migrated”) files• documentation withheld or redacted repeated contract/grant violations

process controls bypassedIf reforms were so ‘institutionalized,’ why do the same systemic failures keep appearing? Leadership to question: Shireen Gandhi, Jennifer Yang, internal control managers. DHS Response to 2021 OLA Behavioral Health Grants Audit LINK: https://auditor.leg.state.mn.us/fad/pdf/fad21-03.pdf Harpstead assured OLA that DHS had implemented new grant controls and that past errors would not be repeated.Yet today we see: inconsistent grant oversight

poor monitoring

multimillion-dollar awards with missing documentation

repeat violations in behavioral health Did DHS actually implement what it told OLA — or was the Legislature given incomplete or inaccurate information?Relevant leadership: Jennifer Yang, Shireen Gandhi, DHS grant/compliance officers. Federal Drawdowns & Financial Controls LINK (Greeman memo summary):https://house.leg.state.mn.us/sessiondaily/SDView.aspx?StoryID=15470 Harpstead claimed Swiss Watch strengthened federal financial controls. But internal emails from CFO Dave Greeman warned of “critical” failures risking the loss of federal dollars. Were lawmakers told the full truth about the financial condition of DHS? Key leaders: Dave Greeman, Jennifer Yang, fiscal management staff. The Core Question for Lawmakers If Harpstead knowingly presented inaccurate information → that’s serious. If she didn’t know the information was inaccurate → that’s even more serious. Either DHS leadership misinformed the Legislature, or DHS leadership did not know what was happening inside DHS. Both scenarios require independent investigation. Final Ask Given the discrepancies between Harpstead’s presentations vs. audits, internal emails, and whistleblower evidence: Legislators should request all Operation Swiss Watch deliverables, dashboards, status reports, and interview Harpstead’s leadership team (Gandhi, Yang, Greeman).Minnesotans deserve clarity on whether Operation Swiss Watch was real reform — or just a presentation.

Naming names and directing lawmakers where to look and which questiions to ask.

This is definitely heating up.

