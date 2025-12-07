AWKWARD: Patty Murray BRUTALLY 'Introduced' to Illegal She's Been Defending and Fighting f...
Dear Democrats, If You Don't Like Trump's Narco-Boat Strategy, Take It Up With...
BAD Choice of Words: Eric Swalwell Could NOT Have Chosen a More Hilariously...
Epic Post Goes Straight-Up BIBLICAL Explaining Why the Left 'Always Wins' and What...
Lefty Law Student SCHOOLED in Thread for Using States Like WY to Blame...
The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back
Asylum Denied: Peru Not Celebrating Your Gay Wedding Hard Enough Isn’t Genocide
Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone...
Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a...
NBC News: Survey Says 82% of Trans Employees Suffered Harassment at Work
My Way or the Deportation Highway: Nancy Sinatra Forgets Dad’s Real America
Patty Murray: José Screams in Excruciating Pain As an ICE Vehicle Allegedly Runs...
DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
SNAP Showdown: Dems Cry 'Privacy' While Handing Voter Data to Leftist Orgs—Hypocrisy Alert

THIS! JD Vance's Response When Asked Why He's Being SO CRUEL to Illegal Immigrants Is PERFECTION (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

In a fiery exchange that's got Rightie X erupting in applause and fist-pumps, VP JD Vance didn't mince words when an attendee at a Turning Point USA event grilled him on so-called 'policies that hurt immigrants.'

It's so adorable how they always leave off the word ILLEGAL when talking bout immigrants, almost as if they know if they admit the people we're actually talking about broke the law to enter (and stay in) our country that their entire argument falls apart.

Luckily, Vance was more than prepared to answer this question:

 Boom—mic drop. If that's not the kind of America First spine we've been craving after years of globalist hand-wringing, what is?

Obama ... sorry ... Biden couldn't wait to blame America for the world's ills.

Well, then again, so did Obama.

Sam Elliott ... SO FINE.

Did we say that out loud? 

Sorry, our bad.

Imagine that. A country that actually puts its legal citizens first.

Crazy.

