THIS! JD Vance's Response When Asked Why He's Being SO CRUEL to Illegal Immigrants Is PERFECTION (Watch)

In a fiery exchange that's got Rightie X erupting in applause and fist-pumps, VP JD Vance didn't mince words when an attendee at a Turning Point USA event grilled him on so-called 'policies that hurt immigrants.'

It's so adorable how they always leave off the word ILLEGAL when talking bout immigrants, almost as if they know if they admit the people we're actually talking about broke the law to enter (and stay in) our country that their entire argument falls apart.

Luckily, Vance was more than prepared to answer this question:

VP JD Vance was asked why Why he’s pushing policies that hurt immigrants. His response was perfect…



“My job as Vice President is NOT to look out for the interests of the whole world. It's my job to look out for the people of the United States.”🔥 pic.twitter.com/ntrtmoFCby — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 6, 2025

Boom—mic drop. If that's not the kind of America First spine we've been craving after years of globalist hand-wringing, what is?

Obama ... sorry ... Biden couldn't wait to blame America for the world's ills.

Well, then again, so did Obama.

pic.twitter.com/OBY99UQ5IC — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) December 6, 2025

Sam Elliott ... SO FINE.

Did we say that out loud?

Sorry, our bad.

America & Americans 1st🇺🇸 — Jerry Doshier (@Jerry_Doshier) December 7, 2025

Imagine that. A country that actually puts its legal citizens first.

Crazy.

