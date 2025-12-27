Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at...
European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for...
The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: People Are Understanding It's Not Good to Have a Con...
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About...
Historic Reversal: Young Americans Flock to Church as Gen Z Outpaces Boomers in...
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud...
Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening...
Was That a Threat? Minneapolis Mayor Says ICE Agents May Be Killed for...
Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This...
Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Aw...
Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires

Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 27, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

This editor admits he has no idea what's up with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien who was accidentally deported to his home country, where Democrats like Sen. Chris Van Hollen flew to share margaritas and check on his well-being. He eventually was returned to the United States to face charges of human trafficking, and as we reported in early October, Garcia's final order of removal was upheld by a judge who denied a motion to reopen his case. ICE said he was bound for Uganda, but after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries, ICE settled on the African country Eswatini.

Advertisement

So where is he now, in December of 2025? Back in Maryland, walking free and making cringeworthy TikTok videos.

Here's DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who sounds as frustrated as we are:

Recommended

European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
Brett T.
Advertisement

We wish.

They'll fight to keep every illegal alien in America, no matter if they're murderers or child rapists or fentanyl dealers. They don't want one person deported.

Advertisement

Why, he's the consummate Maryland man. He's more an American citizen than you or this editor.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA MARYLAND MS-13

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
Brett T.
The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
FuzzyChimp
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for Trump's Help
justmindy
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Brett T.
Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at All Costs
justmindy
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About Florida
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans Brett T.
Advertisement