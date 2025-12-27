Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos

This editor admits he has no idea what's up with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien who was accidentally deported to his home country, where Democrats like Sen. Chris Van Hollen flew to share margaritas and check on his well-being. He eventually was returned to the United States to face charges of human trafficking, and as we reported in early October, Garcia's final order of removal was upheld by a judge who denied a motion to reopen his case. ICE said he was bound for Uganda, but after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries, ICE settled on the African country Eswatini.

So where is he now, in December of 2025? Back in Maryland, walking free and making cringeworthy TikTok videos.

🚨 JUST IN: Illegal alien MS-13 wife beater Kilmar Garcia is now MAKING TIKTOKS because a leftist judge is allowing him to roam free.



This is what an invaded nation looks like.



The violent invaders are free, living their best life - and our own judicial cartel is ALLOWING IT. pic.twitter.com/WLU3Y9OSGB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025

MS-13 terrorist Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released by a rogue judge and is now making TikToks.

pic.twitter.com/MlJwkRAmLH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2025

Here's DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who sounds as frustrated as we are:

So we, at @DHSgov, are under gag order by an activist judge and Kilmar Abrego Garcia is making TikToks.



American justice ceases to function when its arbiters silence law enforcement and give megaphones to those who oppose our legal system. https://t.co/11pNrHQUK6 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 27, 2025

Send him to South Sudan — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 27, 2025

He was SUPPOSED to be deported to Eswatini.



Make it happen. I am sure they'd LOVE to have him. pic.twitter.com/rFA6fs9E89 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025

If this doesn’t make your blood boil.. nothing will. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) December 27, 2025

The invader is laughing in our faces, telling us, "You are powerless." — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025

All he’s doing is reminding people that he needs to be deported and will be deported. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 27, 2025

We wish.

Catch. Release. TikTok career. — legislation (@legislationpage) December 27, 2025

Hell. He'll be performing at next year's Super Bowl. — Jon Regenold (@TripDawg) December 27, 2025

He’s mocking us. — JD (@indygrl) December 27, 2025

They’re taunting us. This won’t end well. — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) December 27, 2025

I want to know what this guy has on Democrats that they fight so hard to keep him in America. — Hoosier_Friend? (@hoosier_friend) December 27, 2025

They'll fight to keep every illegal alien in America, no matter if they're murderers or child rapists or fentanyl dealers. They don't want one person deported.

It’s absolutely absurd that this guy is walking the streets a free man in this country. Hope he’s in a “safe” neighborhood. 🤔 — Go Fuk Urselv (@FukUrselv) December 27, 2025

We are an occupied nation. It's time to go biblical on these people — John Quigg II (@JohnQuiggII) December 27, 2025

It’s wild how many will die on the hill of keeping this guy here. — WhyHeff (@WhyHeffie) December 27, 2025

Why, he's the consummate Maryland man. He's more an American citizen than you or this editor.

