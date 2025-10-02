Good News, Everyone: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Final Deportation Order Upheld

As Twitchy reported in early September, Maryland man and BFF of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Hamas supporter and campus agitator at Columbia University, was getting set to be deported … finally. He's the guy who was mistakenly deported to his own country, El Salvador, but was brought back to face trial on human trafficking charges. ICE said he was bound for Uganda, but after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries, ICE settled on the African country Eswatini.

On Wednesday, Garcia's final order of removal was upheld by a judge who denied a motion to reopen his case.

Breaking: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s final order of removal stands as judge denies motion to reopen his case https://t.co/Y3fTtSptjJ — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 2, 2025

Just the News reports:

A motion to reopen the immigration case filed by attorneys for Kilmar Abrego Garcia was denied by an immigration judge Wednesday. In the emergency motion to reopen the case, filed back in August, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys argued that because he was deported to El Salvador and then brought back to the U.S., he should now be eligible to apply for asylum within a year of his last entry into the U.S. But in the order filed on Wednesday, Regional Deputy Chief Immigration Judge Philip Taylor said that Abrego Garcia's motion to reopen his motion to seek asylum is "untimely," according to ABC News, because the motion was filed nearly six years after his immigration proceedings – well beyond the 90-day deadline required.

Finally, can we get rid of this guy?

DHS posted:

With today’s ruling, Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s final order of removal stands.



This MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, domestic abuser, and child predator will never be loose on American streets.



His lawyers tried to fight his removal from the U.S. but one thing is certain,… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 1, 2025

The post continues:

… this Salvadoran man is not going to be able to remain in our country. He will never be allowed to prey on innocent Americans again. Never forget the Democrats flew to a foreign land on the US taxpayer’s dime to break bread with this terrorist gang member and visit him in prison. While they continue to fight for criminal illegal aliens, we will continue to put the safety of the American people FIRST.

Van Hollen flew to El Salvador and shared margaritas with him.

Quite a long time coming.

Yeah, we'll believe it when we see the plane take off from the tarmac with him on it.

While at the same time ignoring murders committed by illegal aliens. Van Hollen never visited the victims' families.

Enough with this clown already. We hope they have good psychiatrists in Eswatini, because he lawyer said he'll need years of psychiatric therapy to recover from the trauma he'd been through at the hands of ICE.

***

