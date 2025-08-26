Cracker Barrel Caves to Trump and Outraged Public, Announces Return of Cherished Old...
DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Burn Bags Were Found Tucked Away in the Backs...
VIP
White Women Reportedly Putting Mexican Flag Stickers on Their Cars to Waste ICE’s...
DNC Committee Member Reminds Us That DEI Is the 'Very Foundation of the...
Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military...
VIP
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement: A Win for Love and Tradition
Elon Musk Joins UK's 'Operation: Raise the Colours'
NYT's Peter Baker More Concerned With Restaurant Reservations Than Homicides
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Affordable Housing Is the Solution to Crime, Not...
VIP
The Democrats Have Never Taken the High Road
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says His Number One Priority Is to Put an...
Colombia's Far-Left President Picks Dude in Drag as 'Women's Minister'— Apparently Men Do...
Trump Honors Fallen Heroes: Gold Star Families Gather on the Four Year Anniversary...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Journalist Leaves Reuters Because Western Media Doesn't...

Trauma Drama: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Lawyer Says He Will Need Years of Psychiatric Therapy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on August 26, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien at the center of the Democrat Party’s efforts to stop ALL of President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts, could soon be on his way to an Ugandan prison. Thanks, Democrats! His lawyer says Garcia will need psychiatric therapy to process his time in a Salvadoran prison, plus everything that’s happened to him since the Democrats adopted him as their pro-illegal aliens mascot.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

They speak several African languages and English, so Garcia’s out of luck.

Garcia’s American wife told the courts on two occasions that he was abusing her. Commenters wonder how much therapy she needs.

Recommended

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Garcia appears to be the one hurting others, but ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats seem intent on pushing those victims aside and painting him as the true victim.

Posters say the claims of Garcia’s trauma have only pushed this whole deportation drama into even more absurd territory.

Yes, the Democrats are now the ‘Illegal Alien Party.’

Posters say they have no sympathy for Garcia since whatever trauma he has could have been avoided by simply not coming into America illegally.

Advertisement

Assuming Garcia winds up in Africa, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen will have to spend an entire day flying if he wishes to visit his buddy Garcia in Uganda. On the plus side, Uganda has more than 20 resorts for Van Hollen to relax. Maybe he and Garcia can get drinks under the watchful eye of prison officials. If not, they’ll always have El Salvador.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS VAN HOLLEN CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator
Grateful Calvin
DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Burn Bags Were Found Tucked Away in the Backs of Safes
Brett T.
Cracker Barrel Caves to Trump and Outraged Public, Announces Return of Cherished Old Timer Logo
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom's California Humble-Brag Hot Air Popped by Ben Shapiro's Per-Capita Reality Check
justmindy
Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military Members
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator Grateful Calvin
Advertisement