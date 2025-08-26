Trauma Drama: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Lawyer Says He Will Need Years of Psychiatric Therapy

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien at the center of the Democrat Party’s efforts to stop ALL of President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts, could soon be on his way to an Ugandan prison. Thanks, Democrats! His lawyer says Garcia will need psychiatric therapy to process his time in a Salvadoran prison, plus everything that’s happened to him since the Democrats adopted him as their pro-illegal aliens mascot.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Abrego-Garcia's attorney says he will years of therapy to recover from all the trauma he’s been put through. pic.twitter.com/XkkTb1xtfd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2025

The good news is he's not traumatized by the human trafficking it was involved in. — Nexus 6 (@Nexus673210775) August 26, 2025

I hope Uganda has some good shrinks.... — Billy...🔴 ⚪️⚽️ (@Billy006) August 26, 2025

They speak several African languages and English, so Garcia’s out of luck.

Garcia’s American wife told the courts on two occasions that he was abusing her. Commenters wonder how much therapy she needs.

I wonder how much therapy his wife needs after the abuse she's suffered at Abrego-Garcia's hands. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 26, 2025

What about the kids also? — Tribeless (@KimAJ1998) August 26, 2025

The poor wife abusing human trafficker criminal alien will need years of therapy



I get that defense attorneys will say damn near anything, but this is next level — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2025

It's all part of them making him the victim. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 26, 2025

Garcia appears to be the one hurting others, but ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats seem intent on pushing those victims aside and painting him as the true victim.

Posters say the claims of Garcia’s trauma have only pushed this whole deportation drama into even more absurd territory.

They cannot be serious. What an absolute clown show this has become. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 26, 2025

Do you think the MS13 medical plan covers mental health care in Uganda? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2025

Probably not even six sessions. — Terry Croslow (@CroslowTerry) August 26, 2025

Poor, poor gang member... I can't believe this. If this is really representative of the left, they are gone. — 🇺🇸 Ed 🙏 (@edber29) August 26, 2025

Yes, the Democrats are now the ‘Illegal Alien Party.’

Posters say they have no sympathy for Garcia since whatever trauma he has could have been avoided by simply not coming into America illegally.

Trauma? Kilmar is a criminal alien, with no expectation of residence here.



Typical lefty speak.



“I’m traumatized by the consequences of my own actions” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 26, 2025

I’d need therapy too, if I had to meet with Chris Van Hollen. — Fiercely Pro America (@FiercelyProUSA) August 26, 2025

Assuming Garcia winds up in Africa, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen will have to spend an entire day flying if he wishes to visit his buddy Garcia in Uganda. On the plus side, Uganda has more than 20 resorts for Van Hollen to relax. Maybe he and Garcia can get drinks under the watchful eye of prison officials. If not, they’ll always have El Salvador.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

