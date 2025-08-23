All Roads Lead to Uganda: Activist Judge May Have Unintentionally Cleared Maryland Man for Takeoff

Accused human trafficker and Democrat darling Kilmar Abrego Garcia walked out of a Tennessee jail where he was being held for trial on federal smuggling charges. The Judge in the case ruled that Garcia, who is in the US illegally, was eligible for pre-trial 'monitored' release and could return home (Maryland, not El Salvador) to await trial.

The suspected MS13 gang member will essentially be on house arrest when he arrives in Maryland. He will be required to wear an ankle monitor and only be permitted to leave his residence for authorized activities, such as work or church services.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia walks free from federal custody as he awaits trial for allegedly transporting illegal immigrants inside the United States. pic.twitter.com/YPVlWz4wPl — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2025

BREAKING: Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been freed from a Tennessee jail so he can rejoin his family in Maryland while awaiting trial. https://t.co/hDh6IbvP71 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2025

The judge's ruling has raised the ire of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Activist liberal judges have attempted to obstruct our law enforcement every step of the way in removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country. Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 23, 2025

The rest of Secretary Noem's post:

Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator be allowed free. By ordering this monster loose on America’s streets, this judge has shown a complete disregard for the safety of the American people. We will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country.

Noem's frustration is understandable. Activist judges have been fighting tooth and nail against the Trump Administration's immigration policy since day one.

In an ironic twist, the Judge sending Senator Chris Van Hollen's drinking buddy back to Maryland may have provided ICE an opportunity to deport him long before his trial begins.

BREAKING: Per DHS & ICE sources, this afternoon, DHS notified Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s counsel via email that ICE may deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda “no earlier than 72 hours from now”, & ICE is also ordering him to report to ICE’s Baltimore office on Monday. Notifications below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/CLQSm78JfX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 22, 2025

Garcia's attorneys had initially requested that he remain in jail to prevent his deportation.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from jail in Tennessee on Friday so he can rejoin his family in Maryland while awaiting trial on human smuggling charges. The Salvadoran national’s case became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda after he was mistakenly deported in March. Facing a court order, the Trump administration brought him back to the U.S. in June, only to detain him on criminal charges. Although Abrego Garcia was deemed eligible for pretrial release, he had remained in jailat the request of his attorneys, who feared the Republican administration could try to immediately deport him again if he were freed. Those fears were somewhat allayed by a recent ruling in a separate case in Maryland, which requires immigration officials to allow Abrego Garcia time to mount a challenge to any deportation order.

Garcia's legal team can choose to fight his deportation. If successful, he will stand trial and face years in federal prison if convicted. Should that happen, he will almost certainly be deported after serving his sentence. If ICE is successful, he will most likely be deported to Uganda. In that scenario, he would avoid his human smuggling trial, but would be banned from ever returning to the United States.

BREAKING: A federal judge just released illegal alien, wife beater, suspected MS-13 gang member, and indicted human smuggler Kilmar Abrego Garcia from prison and he's now on his way back to Maryland.



This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/DwS4K4q5KA — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 22, 2025

Maryland Man will be Ugandan Man very soon… pic.twitter.com/RlwJRW39ad — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 23, 2025

Do they serve margaritas in Uganda?



Asking for Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen for when you goes on his date there with the "Maryland Man" Kilmar. pic.twitter.com/Uomqig5bmJ — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) August 22, 2025

Garcia and his legal team have been painted into a corner with brushes (unintentionally) provided by activist judges. One prevented him from being deported to his home country of El Salvador, another gave his attorneys time to challenge deportation to another country (in this case, Uganda), and yet another judge released him from federal custody, allowing ICE to start the deportation process. The confluence of these judgments has left the Democrats' poster boy of deportation with three choices.

Accept deportation.

Conviction, prison time, then deportation.

Acquittal, then deportation.

All roads lead to Uganda.

Who else is sick of seeing this MS13 gang member in the news? He’s had way more due process than he deserves. It’s time to get him tf out of this country once and for all. — CoastPatriot1 (@CoastPatriot1) August 23, 2025

I'm done with this criminal. Get him out ASAP and be done with it! He doesn't belong in the US! — American Boomer (@schneggen2) August 22, 2025

DeMS-13 Democrats. — Ric Victor (@RicVictorMusic) August 23, 2025

Illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia is an accused human smuggler, alleged domestic abuser, and probable MS13 gang member. Hopefully, he'll soon be a permanently deported memory.

Van Hollen and the Democrats need to choose better heroes.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

