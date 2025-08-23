L.A. Consequential: Karen Bass Earns Epic Ratio Over Claim City's Recovery Is 'Fastest...
When Trying to Explain Low Dem Party Polling, 'Look No Further Than Awesome...
Rachel Bitecofer Warns That Bolton Is Just the Start and Trump Will Go...
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is THRILLED by This Kilmar Abrego Garcia News (but...
So, It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are...
VIP
As Trump Fulfills a Campaign Promise, It's Increasingly Clear Just How Disastrous the...
BAAAHAHAHA! CIA's 'Mop-Up-Guy' Ken Dilanian Is Worried About 'Weaponization' of Intelligen...
Greg Gutfeld Has a Major Reality Check for Lefties Clutching Pearls Over the...
The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut...
The Federalist CEO Reminds Jonah Goldberg He Was Warned Karma Would Claim Those...
Trump Hints at Putin Coming to 2026 World Cup in USA and Jokes...
Boltin’ for the Cameras: John Bolton’s Neighbor Trashes Trump Wearing the Perfect TDS...
VIP
A Hill Worth Dying On
Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They...

All Roads Lead to Uganda: Activist Judge May Have Unintentionally Cleared Maryland Man for Takeoff

Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on August 23, 2025
Meme

Accused human trafficker and Democrat darling Kilmar Abrego Garcia walked out of a Tennessee jail where he was being held for trial on federal smuggling charges. The Judge in the case ruled that Garcia, who is in the US illegally, was eligible for pre-trial 'monitored' release and could return home (Maryland, not El Salvador) to await trial.

Advertisement

The suspected MS13 gang member will essentially be on house arrest when he arrives in Maryland. He will be required to wear an ankle monitor and only be permitted to leave his residence for authorized activities, such as work or church services.

The judge's ruling has raised the ire of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

The rest of Secretary Noem's post:

Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator be allowed free.   By ordering this monster loose on America’s streets, this judge has shown a complete disregard for the safety of the American people. We will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country.

Recommended

So, It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Noem's frustration is understandable. Activist judges have been fighting tooth and nail against the Trump Administration's immigration policy since day one.

In an ironic twist, the Judge sending Senator Chris Van Hollen's drinking buddy back to Maryland may have provided ICE an opportunity to deport him long before his trial begins.

Garcia's attorneys had initially requested that he remain in jail to prevent his deportation.

 Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from jail in Tennessee on Friday so he can rejoin his family in Maryland while awaiting trial on human smuggling charges.

The Salvadoran national’s case became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda after he was mistakenly deported in March. Facing a court order, the Trump administration brought him back to the U.S. in June, only to detain him on criminal charges. 

Although Abrego Garcia was deemed eligible for pretrial release, he had remained in jailat the request of his attorneys, who feared the Republican administration could try to immediately deport him again if he were freed. Those fears were somewhat allayed by a recent ruling in a separate case in Maryland, which requires immigration officials to allow Abrego Garcia time to mount a challenge to any deportation order.

Advertisement

Garcia's legal team can choose to fight his deportation. If successful, he will stand trial and face years in federal prison if convicted. Should that happen, he will almost certainly be deported after serving his sentence. If ICE is successful, he will most likely be deported to Uganda. In that scenario, he would avoid his human smuggling trial, but would be banned from ever returning to the United States.

Garcia and his legal team have been painted into a corner with brushes (unintentionally) provided by activist judges. One prevented him from being deported to his home country of El Salvador, another gave his attorneys time to challenge deportation to another country (in this case, Uganda), and yet another judge released him from federal custody, allowing ICE to start the deportation process. The confluence of these judgments has left the Democrats' poster boy of deportation with three choices.

Advertisement

Accept deportation.

Conviction, prison time, then deportation.

Acquittal, then deportation.

All roads lead to Uganda.

Illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia is an accused human smuggler, alleged domestic abuser, and probable MS13 gang member. Hopefully, he'll soon be a permanently deported memory.

Van Hollen and the Democrats need to choose better heroes.

  • Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There
Grateful Calvin
L.A. Consequential: Karen Bass Earns Epic Ratio Over Claim City's Recovery Is 'Fastest In State History'
Amy Curtis
The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz
Grateful Calvin
When Trying to Explain Low Dem Party Polling, 'Look No Further Than Awesome Duo of Newsom and Swalwell'
Doug P.
Rachel Bitecofer Warns That Bolton Is Just the Start and Trump Will Go After the Rest of Us
Amy Curtis
Greg Gutfeld Has a Major Reality Check for Lefties Clutching Pearls Over the FBI's Bolton Raid
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There Grateful Calvin
Advertisement