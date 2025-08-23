The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz

Greg Gutfeld Has a Major Reality Check for Lefties Clutching Pearls Over the...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on August 23, 2025
Department of Homeland Security

We don't know if President Andrew Jackson ever issued the apocryphal statement, 'John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it.' There's no official record of the statement from the time, and it didn't actually appear in print until decades after the 1835 Supreme Court ruling in Worcester v. Georgia.

But the spirit of Jackson's defiance lives on, whether he said those words or not. This week, that spirit lived on in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Yesterday, DeSantis announced that not only will he NOT be shutting down Alligator Altacraz, as Obama-appointed district judge Kathleen Williams ordered him to do on Thursday night, but in true DeSantis fashion, he declared that Florida will soon be opening a SECOND similar facility in the Jacksonville area. Watch: 

Of course, he is correct about all of this, particularly the activism. Williams' order, in a ridiculous 82-page ruling, was not based on immigration law, which Trump and DeSantis are following, but on some invented environmental concerns and access to the site for the Miccosukee Tribe. 

This is the second time Williams has tried to shut down Alligator Alcatraz. Earlier in August, she ordered a two-week halt to the site because of bats ... or something. That didn't work either. 

After his remarks yesterday, DeSantis shared an infographic showing the huge successes of Florida's Panhandle Immigration Enforcement Operation. 

The Federalist CEO Reminds Jonah Goldberg He Was Warned Karma Would Claim Those Who Went After Trump
Warren Squire
For the record, Florida had already filed an appeal Friday morning before DeSantis made his remarks. Still, clearly, he doesn't intend to pause for even a second while that appeal is being considered.

And he doesn't even need a cringey, woke social media team to be that. 

Maybe Gavin Newsom should focus more on governing and less on trying to imitate Donald Trump. 

Judge Williams is welcome to visit and try to shut down the facility herself. Watch out for the pythons, though. They like to hug really hard. 

And the warden is a pretty tough customer, too. 

We're with Earl. 

We think he made that point definitively in his remarks. 

And there was much rejoicing. 

OK, that is one area that DOES need improvement. The name of the new facility can't be so bland as 'Deportation Depot.'

Since it is near Jacksonville, 'Jaguar Jail' has a much better ring to it. 

We like those, too. And 'Go-Home Depot' provides a great opportunity for a public-private partnership. 

That's just an outstanding idea! 

We could use at least 49 more of him as the governor of every single state. 

... pertaining to either, except the U.C.M.J. for the Military Tribunal. My sincere thanks to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for knowing and respecting the true Rule of U.S. Law in America.

There were plenty of leftist sock puppets on X screaming yesterday about DeSantis being 'lawless,' but, of course, they don't actually know the law as it pertains to immigration. They just like to shriek. 

But it also turns out that they, nor Judge Williams, know environmental law either. 

In her ruling, Williams cited Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) regulations to justify her order to shut down Alligator Alcatraz. But several courts ruled months ago that CEQ lacks statutory authority.  

Because of that, her decision will almost certainly be overturned by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. 

In reality, though, Ron DeSantis has already overruled her. 

Unless, as Andrew Jackson may or may not have said, she would like to come to the Everglades to enforce it. 

============================================

Welcome to the Podcast From HELL: Gavin Newsom's Panel Is Why Democrats Are Losing In One Image

Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to as 'Transgender'

Pork Belly Persecution: The UK Is Arresting People for Professing Their Love of Bacon

Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk

BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office

