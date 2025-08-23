The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz

We don't know if President Andrew Jackson ever issued the apocryphal statement, 'John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it.' There's no official record of the statement from the time, and it didn't actually appear in print until decades after the 1835 Supreme Court ruling in Worcester v. Georgia.

But the spirit of Jackson's defiance lives on, whether he said those words or not. This week, that spirit lived on in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Yesterday, DeSantis announced that not only will he NOT be shutting down Alligator Altacraz, as Obama-appointed district judge Kathleen Williams ordered him to do on Thursday night, but in true DeSantis fashion, he declared that Florida will soon be opening a SECOND similar facility in the Jacksonville area. Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis just announced the deportations WILL CONTINUE at Alligator Alcatraz after an activist judge ordered they start shutting the facility down.



"We're not gonna be deterred. We're totally in the right on this."



"We are gonna be opening ANOTHER… pic.twitter.com/kVwx4YrnQn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

Of course, he is correct about all of this, particularly the activism. Williams' order, in a ridiculous 82-page ruling, was not based on immigration law, which Trump and DeSantis are following, but on some invented environmental concerns and access to the site for the Miccosukee Tribe.

This is the second time Williams has tried to shut down Alligator Alcatraz. Earlier in August, she ordered a two-week halt to the site because of bats ... or something. That didn't work either.

After his remarks yesterday, DeSantis shared an infographic showing the huge successes of Florida's Panhandle Immigration Enforcement Operation.

Florida continues to deliver on the mandate to secure our interior and protect our citizens from the threat of illegal immigration.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers, in coordination with federal partners, are working to apprehend criminal aliens in the ongoing Panhandle… pic.twitter.com/koz3ZCogp1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 22, 2025

For the record, Florida had already filed an appeal Friday morning before DeSantis made his remarks. Still, clearly, he doesn't intend to pause for even a second while that appeal is being considered.

One more example that @GovRonDeSantis is the best governor ever! https://t.co/qFSx8rLjub — Michael Dorstewitz (@MikeDorstewitz) August 22, 2025

And he doesn't even need a cringey, woke social media team to be that.

Maybe Gavin Newsom should focus more on governing and less on trying to imitate Donald Trump.

I am glad to see they aren't backing down. That's how you do it. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

Judge Williams is welcome to visit and try to shut down the facility herself. Watch out for the pythons, though. They like to hug really hard.

And the warden is a pretty tough customer, too.

Earl the Warden at Alligator Alcatraz approves this message...this is Earl... pic.twitter.com/D1jmKRendG — MouserD (@MousersD) August 22, 2025

We're with Earl.

Activist judges don’t run the state of Florida. Ron does! — Joey FAFO (@jkeeter82) August 22, 2025

We think he made that point definitively in his remarks.

DeSantis tells judge to pound sand https://t.co/lKivZzZqOH — The Nunn Report US w/ Dan Nunn (@TheNunnReportUS) August 22, 2025

And there was much rejoicing.

Alligator Alcatraz and Deportation Depot. https://t.co/X3hzHH8Se4 — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) August 23, 2025

This is how it’s done. No stalling, no begging courts for permission, just action.



Florida isn’t a dumping ground. If you broke in, you’re getting bounced.



DeSantis stood firm. Deportation Depot’s open for business. 🛫🇺🇸 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 22, 2025

OK, that is one area that DOES need improvement. The name of the new facility can't be so bland as 'Deportation Depot.'

Since it is near Jacksonville, 'Jaguar Jail' has a much better ring to it.

New name suggestion for new facility, Moccasin Motel. 🐍 https://t.co/wFJGqoAjR5 — Hound Dawg 🇺🇸🐶🍊 (@HoundDawg6) August 23, 2025

The Go-Home Depot would have been better. — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) August 22, 2025

We like those, too. And 'Go-Home Depot' provides a great opportunity for a public-private partnership.

With 55,000,000 Visa holders and 30 million illegals there should be a Deportation Depot in every town that has a Home Depot. In fact, Home Depot should partner with the federal government in this effort. https://t.co/8djskyEsGl — drmmadeinamerica (@Darryl572648) August 23, 2025

That's just an outstanding idea!

I wish there were more Ron DeSantis’ in America https://t.co/XzOV6VUptf — Pamela M. (@Lrs52200) August 23, 2025

We could use at least 49 more of him as the governor of every single state.

The Supreme Court has ruled that these activist judges are overstepping their bounds. FYI that the Constitution grants authority only to the presiding President and/or Congress on matters of the U.S. Military and U.S. Immigration. NO court is authorized with any authority… https://t.co/sslEwuK2Rq — Renee' Springer - (@SpringerRC24720) August 23, 2025

... pertaining to either, except the U.C.M.J. for the Military Tribunal. My sincere thanks to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for knowing and respecting the true Rule of U.S. Law in America.

There were plenty of leftist sock puppets on X screaming yesterday about DeSantis being 'lawless,' but, of course, they don't actually know the law as it pertains to immigration. They just like to shriek.

But it also turns out that they, nor Judge Williams, know environmental law either.

In her ruling, Williams cited Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) regulations to justify her order to shut down Alligator Alcatraz. But several courts ruled months ago that CEQ lacks statutory authority.

Because of that, her decision will almost certainly be overturned by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

In reality, though, Ron DeSantis has already overruled her.

Unless, as Andrew Jackson may or may not have said, she would like to come to the Everglades to enforce it.





