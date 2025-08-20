Pork Belly Persecution: The UK Is Arresting People for Professing Their Love of Bacon

Open-Borders Think Tanker Stunned: DC Dems Hate President Trump’s Crime-Stopping Crusade
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:50 AM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

We've seen many examples in recent years of how the United Kingdom is falling, but this week, the government of Two-Tier Kier Starmer has finally gone too far. 

The UK is now arresting young men for declaring their love of the greatest food in the world: Bacon. 

Forget Canada (where they don't even know what real bacon is). It might be time to invade and take over Old Blighty. 

We have a feeling that most of the citizens would greet us as liberators. Watch:  

According to The Telegraph, the arrest took place during a protest at the site of a proposed mosque in the Lake District in Northwest England that has caused a lot of local controversy. 

The Telegraph also confirmed that there is no context missing from the clip above. The man, a 23-year-old single father, was not being disruptive or violent, and didn't do anything to warrant his detainment other than loudly singing, 'I love bacon.' 

Was he being provocative? Sure. So, what? 

Of course Muslims don’t eat pork. As a result, they cannot share this particular delight with the rest of us. However, despite a steady rise in our own Muslim population, the UK remains a Christian country. Supposedly, we also enjoy free speech. Why then did the unfortunate father find himself frogmarched away from the protest by two police officers?

Saying ‘We love bacon’ is simply a truism. We British do love it, and there is nothing wrong with saying so.

As for remarks about bacon near a religious site or in the company of Muslims, they hardly constitute public disorder, still less 'racial abuse,' as the officer who arrested him can be heard suggesting.

Racial abuse? For singing, 'I love bacon'? 

It's a good thing they don't have Texas ribs in the UK. The people might get charged with crimes against humanity for loving those. 

God bless our First and Second Amendments in the United States. 

We bet most Brits today wish they had those.

It might be time to bring back the Lend-Lease program and secretly run guns to the people of the UK to fight back against their Orwellian government. 

They might toss you in the Tower of London and throw away the key for liking ham sandwiches AND hot dogs. 

It's not even debatable anymore. The simple act of raising a St. George's Cross or Union Jack flag in England is now considered a form of protest. Locals are calling it 'Operation Raise the Colors.'

We'd like to laugh at this, but we know the left in America wants to eliminate the Stars and Stripes in favor of the 'trans pride' flag. It's why Democrats simply cannot take power again.

How long will it be until English and Irish breakfasts are outright banned across both islands? 

It's time to assault the UK ... with memes. 

Yes, that one would definitely get you arrested. Post it anyway. 

Better yet, protect young girls and do it for real. 

It's a beautiful (and delicious) melody.

Starmer does not care a fig about free speech. 

And that is a very good question for President Trump. It's difficult to have a 'special relationship' with a country that criminalizes loving rashers. 

The country that once proudly ruled the world has been reduced to a broken shell of a nation whose leaders are encouraging the invasion that has conquered it. 

It's time for another popular uprising in England like Cade's Rebellion in 1450. 

They can call this one the Oscar Mayer Revolution. 


