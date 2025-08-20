Pork Belly Persecution: The UK Is Arresting People for Professing Their Love of Bacon

We've seen many examples in recent years of how the United Kingdom is falling, but this week, the government of Two-Tier Kier Starmer has finally gone too far.

Advertisement

The UK is now arresting young men for declaring their love of the greatest food in the world: Bacon.

Forget Canada (where they don't even know what real bacon is). It might be time to invade and take over Old Blighty.

We have a feeling that most of the citizens would greet us as liberators. Watch:

A young man was arrested in the UK for saying he loves bacon, which is offensive to Muslims.🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/akwhpIQxm7 — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) August 19, 2025

According to The Telegraph, the arrest took place during a protest at the site of a proposed mosque in the Lake District in Northwest England that has caused a lot of local controversy.

The Telegraph also confirmed that there is no context missing from the clip above. The man, a 23-year-old single father, was not being disruptive or violent, and didn't do anything to warrant his detainment other than loudly singing, 'I love bacon.'

Was he being provocative? Sure. So, what?

Of course Muslims don’t eat pork. As a result, they cannot share this particular delight with the rest of us. However, despite a steady rise in our own Muslim population, the UK remains a Christian country. Supposedly, we also enjoy free speech. Why then did the unfortunate father find himself frogmarched away from the protest by two police officers? Saying ‘We love bacon’ is simply a truism. We British do love it, and there is nothing wrong with saying so. As for remarks about bacon near a religious site or in the company of Muslims, they hardly constitute public disorder, still less 'racial abuse,' as the officer who arrested him can be heard suggesting.

Racial abuse? For singing, 'I love bacon'?

It's a good thing they don't have Texas ribs in the UK. The people might get charged with crimes against humanity for loving those.

In the UK today, you can be arrested for liking bacon, visiting McDonald's, or telling someone to speak English.

However, if you're in a Muslim rape gang, the government will cover it up.

You can also be arrested for exposing the cover-up.



It all started from the gun ban. https://t.co/MOMOjfbHcA pic.twitter.com/7alJMDRgER — Skscartoon (@skscartoon) August 20, 2025

God bless our First and Second Amendments in the United States.

We bet most Brits today wish they had those.

It might be time to bring back the Lend-Lease program and secretly run guns to the people of the UK to fight back against their Orwellian government.

Do you think this👇might upset them too. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/fwrL5SnFi3 — DSisme48 🚫 woke and its partners (@dsisme48) August 19, 2025

They might toss you in the Tower of London and throw away the key for liking ham sandwiches AND hot dogs.

The UK is conquered https://t.co/OsogydQAV9 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 20, 2025

It's not even debatable anymore. The simple act of raising a St. George's Cross or Union Jack flag in England is now considered a form of protest. Locals are calling it 'Operation Raise the Colors.'

Operation Raise the Colours is in full swing! I'm honoured to have done my part - keep up the great work! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/zLuPqSm7Ol — Nick Marcel Tenconi (@NickTenconi) August 19, 2025

Advertisement

We'd like to laugh at this, but we know the left in America wants to eliminate the Stars and Stripes in favor of the 'trans pride' flag. It's why Democrats simply cannot take power again.

Are the UK and Ireland both finished as a society? https://t.co/yJv6gwaATm — Maximinus Thrax (AKA Pundit Paranoia) (@PunditParanoia) August 20, 2025

How long will it be until English and Irish breakfasts are outright banned across both islands?

It's time to assault the UK ... with memes.

I love bacon. I love all pork products.



I love all things pork. Piggy piggy piggies https://t.co/rdyum404WX pic.twitter.com/83W9K0LKSi — Seraphus (@Seraphus4) August 20, 2025

This means that if i was in the UK & could get arrested for this meme. pic.twitter.com/Qo43Kdyrcu — Dissident 1776. (@An89390Anglo) August 19, 2025

Yes, that one would definitely get you arrested. Post it anyway.

Better yet, protect young girls and do it for real.

Don't you just love the sound of bacon frying ( volume up ) 😁 pic.twitter.com/kmgAI4em1p — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Mark S🇹🇭 (@MarkMaps1) August 19, 2025

It's a beautiful (and delicious) melody.

I thought you had free speech @Keir_Starmer



Why are you doing business with the UK at this point, @realDonaldTrump ?! https://t.co/fmBCsYTqMi — DChamps (@DCHAMPS8686) August 20, 2025

Starmer does not care a fig about free speech.

And that is a very good question for President Trump. It's difficult to have a 'special relationship' with a country that criminalizes loving rashers.

Advertisement

Welcome to the Islamic Republic of Britanistan. https://t.co/HBYrxmnlkp — Matt Bracken (@Matt_Bracken48) August 20, 2025

The country that once proudly ruled the world has been reduced to a broken shell of a nation whose leaders are encouraging the invasion that has conquered it.

It's time for another popular uprising in England like Cade's Rebellion in 1450.

They can call this one the Oscar Mayer Revolution.





============================================

Related:

Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk

BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office

Mothers Just Know: Riley Gaines Shares AMAZING Story About How She Learned She Was Pregnant

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day

More People Are Embracing Faith, and It's Making the Anti-Theists BIG MAD

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.