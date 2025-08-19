Mothers Just Know: Riley Gaines' Shares AMAZING Story About How She Learned She Was Pregnant

We kind of love Riley Gaines here at Twitchy. She is a fearless warrior who stands up for women's rights. It's not hyperbole to say that she is one of the primary public figures responsible for exposing the gender cult and leading the charge to save women's sports and private spaces from men wearing womanface.

We also kind of love dogs, too. All Twitchy writers have shared some amazing dog stories, from our own to hero dogs that save humans to humans who return the favor and rescue our beloved four-legged friends.

Finally, we love mothers. And we don't think we need to explain that one.

So, when we saw a combination of all three in a video shared last night on Twitter, we just had to share it. Because it might be the best video about dogs and mothers that we've ever seen.

It might be the best video PERIOD that we've ever seen.

Grab a box of Kleenex and watch:

This is beautiful. @Riley_Gaines_ reveals her dog was the first to know she was carrying her unborn baby.



Dogs can sense hormonal changes in pregnancy — often becoming extra protective and clingy. Sometimes they know before you do. pic.twitter.com/eSsiJ5dlAE — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) August 19, 2025

If you need a moment to dry your eyes after watching that, by all means. We certainly did. Even after the 10th time that we watched it.

As Gaines noted in the video, her Springer Spaniel is a mother who gave birth to eight puppies in 2024. And to the delight of our own Artist Angie -- and JK Rowling -- Gaines named them all after Harry Potter characters before finding homes for each one (she and her husband kept one of the puppies).

Puppy update. They're now ~3 weeks old and all eyes are opened. 6 boys and 2 girls🐶



All pups are named after Harry Potter characters in honor of & appreciation for @jk_rowling. Pics below 🧵 pic.twitter.com/wIYsQRSiuK — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 12, 2024

And mothers just know, don't they?

Even dogs know life begins at conception 🩷 https://t.co/SMjyrFmDWe — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 19, 2025

While there hasn't been much scientific research into whether dogs can sense pregnancy, it is taken pretty much as a given that they can, given their incredible sense of smell and ability to sense hormonal changes.

And dogs also understand that it is a LIFE growing inside of mothers, not a 'clump of cells.'

Many others shared similar stories about how their dogs just knew.

I had an 8 month lab that my husband had tried teaching to be a guard dog - getting down on all 4s and barking when the doorbell rang, and got his face licked and his head whacked by a that wicked tail for his trouble.



One day I was walking him with my best friend, a… pic.twitter.com/hrws3JBG7b — Girl in Michaels' Armies (@Girl4Michaels) August 19, 2025

... a veterinarian, and her dog.



The lab started barking and lunging at everyone that came within 20 feet of me.



'He's gotten really protective of you all of a sudden!' she said.



3 days later I found out I was pregnant. This is the lab with the baby about a year and a half later.

Aww, what a cutie.

The baby is pretty good-looking, too.

My dog did the same with me when I got pregnant with my first. She was also the first to know we were having our second. — Brodi Ayers - George (@Brogeo2020) August 19, 2025

Truth. Our dog knew my wife was pregnant with our first before we did. He became very protective of her overnight. Congratulations — Knight (@Knight_612) August 19, 2025

My dog Finn had never barked at another dog when we were walking him, until my wife was pregnant with our first. All the sudden he was this tuff guy who would tell all other dogs to back TF off.



It was the craziest transformation — Andrew (@FinanceTX) August 19, 2025

Best boy! Make sure he gets ALL the treats.

❤️ Our Golden Retriever, Taffy, adopted our 2 babies as if they were her own. It was so beautiful to watch, such a big dog so gentle and caring of her little charges. Our Goldens raised our kids. We just helped them. — Strodav (@strodav) August 19, 2025

Puppies are so smart and empathic. I love this so much. — SuzieJ3AV8R Archival Consultant (@Av8Suzie) August 19, 2025

This is why we don't call them 'pets.' They are so much more than that. They are part of our families.

Dogs are the best. https://t.co/hN8uTlzvoV — Michael Rout (@IamZerker) August 19, 2025

Understatement of the year, right there.

I'm not crying. You're crying. — 45PacksOfRamen (@45PacksOfRamen) August 19, 2025

It must be allergy season around here. Or someone is chopping onions nearby.

How could you possibly make a more lovely argument than that. So beautiful. — Old White Men (@OldWhiteMen) August 19, 2025

Dogs know when life begins, and we would do well to listen to them as a society.

Forgive my words, but this is so effing, freaking beautiful on so many levels. I'm not perfect, but my dogs love me, and I know that. My you all be blessed and touched by the Perfect Hand of Jesus. — RogerElliottPhotos (@RElliott_Photo) August 19, 2025

Anyone who loves and cares for a dog has already been touched by God.

Because He sent them to us without wings, so we would not suspect that they are angels.





============================================

