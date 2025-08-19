Mothers Just Know: Riley Gaines' Shares AMAZING Story About How She Learned She Was Pregnant

Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on August 19, 2025
We kind of love Riley Gaines here at Twitchy. She is a fearless warrior who stands up for women's rights. It's not hyperbole to say that she is one of the primary public figures responsible for exposing the gender cult and leading the charge to save women's sports and private spaces from men wearing womanface. 

We also kind of love dogs, too. All Twitchy writers have shared some amazing dog stories, from our own to hero dogs that save humans to humans who return the favor and rescue our beloved four-legged friends.

Finally, we love mothers. And we don't think we need to explain that one. 

So, when we saw a combination of all three in a video shared last night on Twitter, we just had to share it. Because it might be the best video about dogs and mothers that we've ever seen. 

It might be the best video PERIOD that we've ever seen.

Grab a box of Kleenex and watch: 

If you need a moment to dry your eyes after watching that, by all means. We certainly did. Even after the 10th time that we watched it. 

As Gaines noted in the video, her Springer Spaniel is a mother who gave birth to eight puppies in 2024. And to the delight of our own Artist Angie -- and JK Rowling -- Gaines named them all after Harry Potter characters before finding homes for each one (she and her husband kept one of the puppies). 

And mothers just know, don't they? 

While there hasn't been much scientific research into whether dogs can sense pregnancy, it is taken pretty much as a given that they can, given their incredible sense of smell and ability to sense hormonal changes. 

And dogs also understand that it is a LIFE growing inside of mothers, not a 'clump of cells.' 

Many others shared similar stories about how their dogs just knew. 

... a veterinarian, and her dog.

The lab started barking and lunging at everyone that came within 20 feet of me. 

'He's gotten really protective of you all of a sudden!' she said. 

3 days later I found out I was pregnant. This is the lab with the baby about a year and a half later.

Aww, what a cutie. 

The baby is pretty good-looking, too. 

Best boy! Make sure he gets ALL the treats. 

This is why we don't call them 'pets.' They are so much more than that. They are part of our families. 

Understatement of the year, right there. 

It must be allergy season around here. Or someone is chopping onions nearby. 

Dogs know when life begins, and we would do well to listen to them as a society.

Anyone who loves and cares for a dog has already been touched by God.

Because He sent them to us without wings, so we would not suspect that they are angels. 


