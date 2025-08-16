LOCK THEM ALL UP! Kash Patel Declassifies Evidence of DOJ Coverup of Clinton Foundation Corruption

It's not exactly news that Bill and Hillary Clinton are as corrupt as they come. It's also not going to win us any Pulitzers for noting that their Clinton Foundation has long been known to also be a corrupt, pay-to-play influence peddling operation.

Advertisement

Last night, however, FBI Director Kash Patel did cause a stir when he announced that he was releasing previously classified documents proving not only the corruption, but that Obama's Justice Department covered the scandal up to help Clinton win the 2016 election.

FBI agents uncovered evidence of pay-to-play at the Clinton Foundation in 2016.



DOJ leadership & McCabe ordered them to ‘Shut it down.’



We’ve now declassified the memo. This is proof of political interference at the highest levels. pic.twitter.com/MC6xxar5Y7 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 16, 2025

Below this tweet, Patel linked to the Just The News article that exposed more details, including the now-declassified timeline of the investigation and DOJ's interference:

FBI Director Kash Patel has uncovered a bombshell memo written in 2017 chronicling the extensive political obstruction that career agents in three cities faced from their own bosses and the Obama Justice Department during the 2016 election as they probed whether Hillary Clinton engaged in a pay-to-play corruption scheme involving her family foundation. 'Shut it down!' then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is quoted as demanding in the detailed timeline of political impediments that agents in New York City, Little Rock, Ark., and Washington D.C. reported.



The timeline — written by a DOJ lawyer assigned to the FBI under former bureau Director James Comey — was recently secured by top aides to Patel along with several corroborating internal emails ... make clear that both the DOJ and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe placed significant impediments in front of agents who believed they had evidence to justify a public integrity criminal case.

The declassified timeline of the investigation -- and the obstruction from Yates, McCabe, and others -- is available here. It shows that McCabe, Yates, and prosecutors in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York placed roadblock after roadblock in front of investigators throughout 2016 ahead of the election and provided no explanation or rationale for their orders.

The timing of Patel's announcement of the declassification is important, as Attorney General has announced that she is ordering a grand jury to convene and look into Obama administration officials' perpetration of the Russiagate hoax, including Clinton.

But there is nothing that says that the grand jury cannot also consider crimes at the Clinton Foundation, and at the DOJ for covering it all up, as well.

Tweets are good.



Arrests would be better. https://t.co/DzizMIRckc — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) August 16, 2025

Yes, they would. And hopefully, a grand jury will agree.

The Clintons had a big protection racket. https://t.co/W3fnH1cGue — Burnie Thompson Show®️ (@burniethompson) August 16, 2025

Well ... yeah. This part isn't news. Heck, even CNN covered that story.

The Clinton Foundation was and is so corrupt it's almost laughable. They didn't even try to hide it.



CNN reported on this corruption about a decade ago but now that Kash Patel is looking into it, CNN will start defending the foundation.pic.twitter.com/XsY7I9ox4Z — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 16, 2025

Advertisement

Many people on X over the years have also reported about the cover-up, including here at Twitchy.

But all of that exposure happened while Biden was President (allegedly), Merrick Garland was the Attorney General, and everyone in the Obama-Clinton cabal was trying to bury as many bodies as they could.

All of that has changed now, though we certainly understand why conservatives are skeptical and can't blame them for being so.

When will we see a caravan of fed vehicles and lights enter Broadlands (in Loudoun County, near Clyde's and the LCPS Admin building) to arrest McCabe? — A Guy on X. (@VaChangeAgent) August 16, 2025

Americans are experiencing 'evidence fatigue'.



We have all this evidence of wrongdoing, yet no arrests yet. Not even a single indictment.



Hopefully they are forthcoming. Otherwise all of this is for nothing. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 16, 2025

We understand all of that frustration. At the same time, we don't want to see people placed in handcuffs and perp-walked in front of cameras (as viscerally pleasing as that would be) without grand jury indictments.

The Biden administration tried going lawless against Trump and that didn't work our so well for them, did it?

Andy McCabe then went on to host podcasts during the Biden regime to discuss the lawfare against Trump. He laughed and laughed and laughed about how they destroyed Rudy Giuliani.



Andy must be held accountable so that I can laugh and laugh and laugh about him rotting in prison. https://t.co/zNiOJXhXna — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) August 16, 2025

Advertisement

We want to see that, too. And Yates. And Comey. And Brennan. And Clapper. And so on.

But we think that Patel exposing more and more evidence like this is the only legitimate way to get there.

Bondi's grand jury cannot convene (hopefully in Florida) soon enough.





============================================

Related:

Cheering for War: Jessica Tarlov Gloats That Trump Doesn't Need to Worry About the Nobel Prize

Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts

Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger

Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video

'Crime Is Unfixable' Is a Leftist Lie: Winning Is a Big, Yellow Caterpillar Taking Out the Trash

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the rampant corruption among the Democrat elite. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.