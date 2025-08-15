Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video

Move over, Hunter Biden. You are no longer the weirdest person to be caught on film in an intoxicated rage, wearing only your underwear.

OK, that's not fair. Hunter still is the weirdest and most degenerate, but at least he's not running for office (right now, anyway).

The same cannot be said of South Carolina lawyer and the Democrat Party's pick to be the next governor of the Palmetto State.

There is almost nothing we can say about the arrest of Democrat gubernatorial candidate William 'Mullins' McLeod that can adequately prepare you for it, so let's just dive into the delusions of grandeur, racial slurs, violent threats, and, of course, underpants.

Wild video shows Dems pick for SC gov. race being arrested in his underwear while calling himself God and Superman https://t.co/0MK5i0wJHH pic.twitter.com/gN1x2j4iCr — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2025

The New York Post provided some even more outlandish details about the arrest, which took place in May:

Wild, newly released dashcam footage shows the Democrats’ choice to run for governor in South Carolina getting arrested recently in just his underwear — while swearing, using the n-word and referring to himself as both God and Superman.



The prominent attorney was stopped in downtown Charleston while 'yelling at the top of his lungs' and wearing only underwear and shoes, according to a police report — which suggested he showed signs 'typical of an individual under the influence of a stimulant narcotic.'

But wait. There's more.

The Dem referred to his upcoming election race — even threatening to kick an opponent’s 'f***ing teeth in' — while refusing to tell cops his name, instead referring to himself as God and Superman, the hour-long video released through a Freedom of Information Act request shows. 'It doesn’t matter, my friend, trust me,' he told one officer when asked his name. 'I’m one of the most just humans to ever walk this soil,' he said. 'Superman sounds good.'



McLeod — who is heard uttering the n-word at least twice in the video — also refuses to get out of the patrol car when it arrives at the jail, instead telling an officer he would sleep in the back seat.



'No, I’m not doing it, no. I’m not getting out of this car. It’s time to go to bed,' he shouts at the officer, before being forcibly removed and booked into the jail shortly before 1 a.m., according to an arrest report retrieved by WCBD.

The person whom McLeod threatened to 'kick her f***ing teeth in' was none other than his likely Republican opponent in the upcoming election next year, Nancy Mace, who shared that terrifying specific section of the arrest video. (Warning: extremely violent and NSFW language below.)

He wanted my teeth kicked in bc I’m protecting our daughters. https://t.co/9AkjxnY6hp — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 14, 2025

Holy s***! This man needs to be in a rubber room.

The arrest report indicated that McLeod's behavior was typical of someone under the influence of stimulant narcotics, but if a drug test was performed that night, the results are not publicly available.

The hilarious punchline to this story is that the South Carolina Democrat Party Chair Christale Spain has demanded that McLeod remove himself from the race, but he is refusing to do so. He has called his unrest 'unlawful' (we hope it involves the Underpants Gnomes) and his campaign has declared 'full speed ahead.'

Umm, maybe 'speed' isn't the best choice of words in this situation?

That sounds like one hell of a trip. https://t.co/Oevlk8OJKq pic.twitter.com/ZGuCMagK5Z — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) August 14, 2025

The only thing missing is a detail about him trying to snort some Parmigiano Reggiano.

The journos are still rooting for this guy over Nancy Mace. https://t.co/JHcKrWQyDX — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 14, 2025

We can't wait for Time magazine to give him a cover story, and for The Atlantic to call his arrest a right-wing conspiracy.

"I am Superman and I know what's happening.



I am Superman and I can do anything." https://t.co/OSnYFFUjt1 — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) August 14, 2025

LOL.

That's a great R.E.M. song, for sure. Maybe not the best campaign slogan, though.

His last name is McCleod and he didn't make a Highlander reference?



UNFIT FOR OFFICE! https://t.co/MqPTWVIxKp — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) August 14, 2025

'There can be only one!' would be a much better campaign slogan.

Mace also responded to McLeod's threat by promising to protect women when she is elected.

He wanted my teeth kicked in bc I’m protecting our daughters. https://t.co/9AkjxnY6hp — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 14, 2025

We're used to a little more sarcasm from Mace, but given his violent threat against her, this response seems to be the most appropriate.

The party of mental illness, on display 24/7 pic.twitter.com/W5oPWrbN35 — The Magic Answer (@TheMagicAnswer) August 14, 2025

Psychopathic mental illness.

Is this guy part of the Biden clan? Cuz, he fits right in. https://t.co/tAOHqc5dQ0 — Jdubdubjr (@Racer05X) August 15, 2025

Hunter is probably his dealer. Or maybe 'Doctor' Jill gave him some of those same uppers she gave Joe before he started screaming like a maniac at his final State of the Union address.

I think we’ve found ourselves the perfect VP candidate for Hunter https://t.co/wELNIdrtx1 — Freedom Fed 🌐🗽🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@fedtanyl) August 15, 2025

The rate the Democrats are going these days, that very well could be their 2028 ticket.

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Yikes.

Still would probably be a better movie than that recent James Gunn disaster, though.

A little busy for a campaign poster, sure. But if it works for him ...

LOL. At least Ricky Bobby knew how to win races.

We're not so sure that McLeod can. (He previously ran for governor in 2010 and dropped out early.)

Yup, this is the best the Democrats have to offer…. https://t.co/Uf5FHiLARK — Yamil R. Sued (@Yamil_Sued) August 14, 2025

Come to think of it, he is the perfect ambassador for the party's current brand.

If he were only a BIPOC or, better yet, a trans BIPOC, he would be even more of a Democrat hero right now than Zohran Mamdani.

According to the Post, McLeod has promised to respond to his 'unlawful arrest' and assure the voters of South Carolina that he needs to be their governor.

Well, sure. He IS God and Superman, after all. We can only assume that he must be burdened with glorious purpose.

We can't wait to hear all about it (but maybe without all of the threats, F-bombs, and N-words).





