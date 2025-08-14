'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit

We write so many articles about the brilliance of Scott Jennings on CNN, one of the comments we see more often than any other is a variation of, 'How does he even tolerate these people?'

We get it. Jennings is so good at what he does and, more importantly, most of the people he debates seem to be brain-dead automatons who can only recite talking points; we are hard-pressed to figure out how Jennings has not torn out all of his hair by this point.

Yet Jennings almost always keeps an even keel. Every once in a while, however, he will just unleash against someone. Woe betide the poor leftist who gets that treatment.

Last night, it was Julie Roginsky's turn. The Democratic strategist and cast-off from the 'MeToo' era tried to make things personal with Jennings and ... boy howdy, that was a big mistake.

We think Jennings took great pleasure in eviscerating her on national television.

Watch:

ME: "Murder is bad and Trump is right for trying to prevent them."



DEM: "BUT JANUARY 6th!"



(NOTE: I still have no idea who this person is or what they do for a living, other than make Democrats look stupid on TV) pic.twitter.com/wdYthosgCu — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 14, 2025

Jennings started by just wanting to have a rational, reasonable conversation about stopping crime in DC. Roginsky, of course, tried to change the subject to January 6 (because the left has nothing else). Abby Phillip allowed this, as she always does when it's a Democrat changing the subject. And then Roginsky tried to mock Jennings for possibly wanting to run for the Senate in Kentucky.

Jennings went nuclear on both of them while still maintaining his patented calm demeanor. And they deserved every second of it.

Our favorite line was 'What are you thirsty for? Some kind of relevance out here?'

Ka-BOOM!

“What are you thirsty for? some kind of relevance out here?”



is ruthless 😂 — Mike Wilcome (@PiousProgrammer) August 14, 2025

.@ScottJenningsKY from the TOP ROPE:



"What are you thirsty for? Some sort of relevance out here? I don't even know what you do for a living." 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AZST7n9Dh6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 14, 2025

We also have no idea what Roginsky does for a living except to look and sound stupid on television.

Scott Jennings, exposing the leftist hypocrisy again!!



When they cannot win an argument on merit, they try to attack his character. It doesn't work. The man is bulletproof



How about giving Trump credit for once. Who in the F thinks any amount of crime is acceptable in DC? https://t.co/QIxBFZWEQd — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) August 14, 2025

What does January 6 even have to do with the rampant crime in Washington, DC, in 2025?

Nothing, of course. But Trump has trapped Democrats and their apparatchiks into supporting violent crime, and Jennings is having a field day with that.

The left now has only one response for every situation. But J6, which was >4 yrs ago when the ONLY person who was shot and killed was a Trump supporter. Their brains are broken. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 14, 2025

In Roginsky's case, we're not sure there was much there to begin with.

The host of the program is not much better.

Good for you! Abby’s bias is so apparent. She really hurts herself when she allows that sort of unprofessional behavior to continue. Hard to watch. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 14, 2025

How does Phillip think it is her job as 'moderator' to always interrupt Jennings and defend the Democrat talking heads whom he is destroying?

More importantly, how does she think that it's a statement for 'strong women' for her to always try to rescue them?

Bringing up January 6th is a solid move. pic.twitter.com/JrRSQhXsgW — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) August 14, 2025

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

We know that's a parody video, but we could swear that is exactly what show prep meetings at CNN look like.

There is a famous 'tar baby' analogy for the trap the left has run right into, but it might be politically incorrect to mention that.

Oh, wait. We just did.

But the 'substance' of Roginsky's attempt at an argument is almost irrelevant. The main lesson here (that she won't learn) is that she never should have come after Jennings personally.

With all due respect, you also make Democrats look stupid on TV for a living...



PLEASE DON'T STOP!!! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 14, 2025

We're not sure he ever will, unless he does, in fact, decide to run for Senate.

Scott Jennings, saving CNN one hilarious beatdown at a time. 🤣 https://t.co/lbO1e7AXVA — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 14, 2025

If Jennings does ever leave, there will be almost no reason for anyone to EVER watch CNN.

The only thing that is almost as good is when Harry Enten shows them how horribly Democrats are doing in every poll.

Democrats love looking stupid on live TV…



It’s the only explanation…



It can’t be anything else… https://t.co/GSkENG2Z4H — Googalathu Malungu (@googalathu1) August 14, 2025

If that is their objective, they are doing exceedingly well in achieving it.

"I don't even know what you do for a living"



She gets dunked on by Scott Jennings anytime she needs another face lift. — Dark Brandon (Un/Vaxxed) (@RedBloodedMAGA) August 14, 2025

OOF. LOL.

Well, we still may not know what Julie Roginsky does for a living, but we know what Scott Jennings does.

He turns smug, uninformed, and unintelligent leftist talking heads into his personal b****es.

Time to add another one to his collection.





