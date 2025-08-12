CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for a Narrative



They tried calling him a racist. That didn't work.

They tried screeching that he is Hitler. Didn't work either.

They even tried inciting violence so incessantly that two people tried to kill him. Swing and a miss. Strike three.

Advertisement

The latest strategy by Democrats to try to beat President Trump (instead of, you know, embracing sanity and coming up with solutions for Americans) is to scream a new invective at him:



TRUMP IS EPSTEIN'S BUDDY! RRREEEEEEE!

If you've spent any time on X over the past couple of months, you can see that the talking points have gone out. And whoo boy, they are running with the Epstein Files. Well, stumbling, anyway.

Elected officials, not just randos, are calling Trump a pedophile (which is pretty hilarious on its own, but particularly after they said nothing about Joe Biden showering with his daughter and biting small children). They desperately hope that by constantly throwing the Jeffrey Epstein spaghetti at Trump, something will finally stick.

Welp. CNN's Harry Enten has some bad news for Democrats who have no message other than hating the Bad Orange Man. At the risk of mixing our sports metaphors, it looks like they rolled yet another gutterball.

The Epstein saga is becoming a political dud & nothingburger.



-Google searches for Epstein are down 89% from just 3 weeks ago.

-Trump's approval rating is holding steady & much higher than term 1 at this point in his presidency

-Less than 1% say it's the nation's top issue pic.twitter.com/rnp2M8qzdf — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 11, 2025

We love Enten's segments because of the crestfallen look on the other hosts' faces whenever he breaks the bad news to them. She looked like she was about to start crying.

This is not to say that Epstein's victims do not deserve justice. They do. But Democrats' desperate effort to use this as a political cudgel against Trump and to drive a wedge among conservatives is falling flat on its face. Probably because the American people can see right through them, and also remember how the left said nothing about Epstein for all four years that Biden was pretending to be the President.

This was the most predictable thing I've seen all year in politics. Media consumers' attention spans are infinitesimally small.



ICYMI I explained for @TheFP last month why there were still many folks foolishly trying to pretend Epstein would sink Trump: https://t.co/7CS9SDO6Lc https://t.co/EPkjLfR7Fb — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 11, 2025

It hasn't (and won't) sink Trump because everyone already knows everything about his relationship with Epstein. They were once sort of friends, then Trump excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago long before any of the trafficking details came out.

If there were any more there there, Democrats would have used it long ago.

Naturally, the left reacted to this news in a completely sane fashion. (Just kidding.)

Advertisement

The girls Epstein and Maxwell victimized are not a “nothingburger”.

How dare you trivialize what was done to them like this.

So you can suck up to the guy whose name is all over those files and the base that doesn’t care what was done to those girls?



Shame on you.

This is gross. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 12, 2025

Aww, look how concerned insane harpy JoJo is. Except she was never concerned at all until about two months ago.

Harry, a nothingburger and being overwhelmed by a distraction campaign are two different things. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 11, 2025

LOL.

Of course! Everything is a 'distraction.' Trade deals, ending wars, making Washington, DC, safe again ... ALL A DISTRACTION.

Thankfully, far more intelligent people understood why throwing Epstein at Trump turned out to be a dud.

Well well well well well well well!



As some of us have maintained throughout this influencer-manufactured tempest in a Twitter teacup, underestimate Trump's understanding of his base—indeed, of the nation at large—at your peril. https://t.co/TPwSmZmlhX — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 11, 2025

The Trump people caused their own headache on this by selling something they couldn’t deliver, but the idea that any significant amount of voters actually care about it was always absurd. https://t.co/cgGh8xSDKI — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

There's no question that Attorney General Pam Bondi handled the Epstein case horribly (which is unfortunate, given how well she has done on most other issues in her time at the DOJ).

If not for her overpromising and underdelivering, the news cycle probably would not have taken off in the first place.

But it's always been clear that any outrage from the left was completely fake and manufactured.

I was told by two pollsters I trust that the fallout from the Epstein coms failure was Trump's Afghanistan moment https://t.co/VQkp8r9A8b — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) August 11, 2025

Time to stop trusting those two pollsters.

If this development surprises you at all then you are way too online https://t.co/c66h7pCEOf — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) August 11, 2025

Touching grass helps. Also, talking to people who aren't online 'influencers.'

Meanwhile, Democrats keep saying “Epstein Epstein Epstein” while supporting crime and trying to protect criminal illegals. Good luck with that. https://t.co/byZ29WcGt8 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 12, 2025

And also trying to turn little girls into little boys because they like baseball.

Given all of that, it's sort of difficult to take them seriously when they now pretend to be oh, so concerned about young women being victimized.

Advertisement

We do hope that anyone who was an Epstein client will face justice. But the left (and some on the right) trying to weaponize the issue against a politician they hate, when they've got nothing else, was never going to work.

Not against Trump, anyway.

Democrats could learn a lesson from this report by Harry Enten.

Hilariously, we know they will not.





============================================

Related:

Back to the Playbook: Dana Bash Claims that January 6 Was DC's 'Most Violent Moment' In Recent Years

'It's Entirely Your Fault': DC Police Union BLASTS City Councilman Over Out-of-Control Crime

Thanks For Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue

We Are SO BACK! Homeland Security's New ICE Recruiting Video Is What Americans Are BEGGING For

FAKE NEWS: CNN Claims Trump Moved Obama, Bush Portraits to 'Hidden' Stairwell ... Yeah, Not So Much

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and stop President Trump from making America great again.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their false narratives. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.