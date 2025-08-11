Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue

O Canada, Eh? Pitying the U.S. While Your Own Maple Mess Simmers
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on August 11, 2025
Twitchy

The big story out of Washington, DC, today was, of course, President Trump announcing that he is going to put an end to the Mad Max environment that the city has embraced under its Communi ... err, Democrat leadership. 

Naturally, this caused the left to explode in a frothy-mouthed frenzy. Not the fact that DC is a crime-ridden hellhole; they love that. No, they had a conniption because someone finally wants to end it. 

But during Trump's press conference about the actions he is taking in the nation's capital, he also riffed on other topics, which is kind of a trademark of Trump press conferences. 

Shifting from one issue Democrats are losing horribly on, crime, Trump pivoted to another gigantic loser for the left, transgenderism. 

Watch: 

We love how Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can barely keep from laughing during the segment. 

Because he knows as well as anyone how much this was going to trigger the lefties. 

And he wasn't wrong. Cue the meltdowns.

Yes, it's called purposeful hyperbole, 'journalist' Aaron Rupar. 

And it isn't even that much of a hyperbole. Otherwise, how is it possible that every single person that Cynthia Nixon knows has a 'trans child'? 

That's Hegseth laughing at all the leftists. You should get used to it. 

Because he's going to be doing it for another 3.5 years. 

Someone should tell Susan that if you want to call someone else 'incompetent,' it helps if you know how to spell that word.

Of course, the esteemed 'Harry Balz' thinks it's all a 'distraction.' 

We imagine Harry doesn't know that Trump ordered the release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury testimony, and it was an Obama-appointed judge who just blocked that. 

Yikes. 

If you're looking for the unhinged person here, we'd suggest a mirror. 

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

If anyone is keeping track, Dean Obeidallah never once complained about Biden's mental acuity, and still believes that Dementia Joe is 'sharp as a tack.' 

And a big thank you goes out to the biologically ignorant caucus of the gender cult for chiming in to prove how stupid they are. 

It's called riffing, genius. It's something Trump does very well. 

The last time Biden tried to riff, he told everyone that cannibals had eaten his Uncle Bosey. Then he mentioned Beau out of nowhere, for no reason. 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

In the words of cranky old Luke Skywalker, 'Amazing. Every word of what you just said ... was wrong.'

Actually, what he is concerned with is all of the leftists who want to chop the genitals off healthy children. And men putting on dresses so they can flash their genitals to women in bathrooms and locker rooms. 

About 80-97 percent of the country is with him on that. (We agree with Trump that the number is likely much higher than 80.) 

We're so glad you asked. We'll let you in on a little secret. 

This will shock you. Ready? 

It's because he's right. 

And the way all of the leftists completely blew a gasket this afternoon just shows how right he is. 

But by all means, Democrats, keep pushing the wrong side of this issue that historians will look back on one day in abject horror. 

You're just proving that Trump is right about something else: 

You haven't learned a thing, and you just don't get it.

============================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its embrace of the Marxist gender cult.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

