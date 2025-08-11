Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue

The big story out of Washington, DC, today was, of course, President Trump announcing that he is going to put an end to the Mad Max environment that the city has embraced under its Communi ... err, Democrat leadership.

Naturally, this caused the left to explode in a frothy-mouthed frenzy. Not the fact that DC is a crime-ridden hellhole; they love that. No, they had a conniption because someone finally wants to end it.

But during Trump's press conference about the actions he is taking in the nation's capital, he also riffed on other topics, which is kind of a trademark of Trump press conferences.

Shifting from one issue Democrats are losing horribly on, crime, Trump pivoted to another gigantic loser for the left, transgenderism.

Watch:

“They haven’t changed a thing. They just don’t get it,” says an exasperated @POTUS, discussing commonsense policies the Democrats oppose, such as protecting female sports and removing radical K-12 curricula promoted by trans activists. pic.twitter.com/g2uGqOkV7d — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) August 11, 2025

We love how Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can barely keep from laughing during the segment.

Because he knows as well as anyone how much this was going to trigger the lefties.

And he wasn't wrong. Cue the meltdowns.

Trump has now pivoted from crime to riffing on "transgender for everybody. Everybody transgender" pic.twitter.com/ixqiy9mnHL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

Yes, it's called purposeful hyperbole, 'journalist' Aaron Rupar.

And it isn't even that much of a hyperbole. Otherwise, how is it possible that every single person that Cynthia Nixon knows has a 'trans child'?

went from martial law to transphobia… what the F***.



also look at kegbreath in the back and his demented ass smirk… what the f***. https://t.co/BlA3CKkQ5k — mb ✌🏽🪐🖤 (@555mb_) August 11, 2025

That's Hegseth laughing at all the leftists. You should get used to it.

Because he's going to be doing it for another 3.5 years.

Someone should tell Susan that if you want to call someone else 'incompetent,' it helps if you know how to spell that word.

"Transgender" is weak stuff when you're trying to distract from the Epstein files. https://t.co/q5IOd76eFc — Harry Balz (@HarryBalz19) August 11, 2025

Of course, the esteemed 'Harry Balz' thinks it's all a 'distraction.'

We imagine Harry doesn't know that Trump ordered the release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury testimony, and it was an Obama-appointed judge who just blocked that.

Unhinged dictator. Sorry. Unhinged, r*pist dictator. Sorry again. Unhinged, racist, r*pist dictator. Dammit. Unhinged, racist, r*pist, felon dictator who's also IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. https://t.co/20KmcDvkVL — scb writer (@SCBeckner) August 11, 2025

Yikes.

If you're looking for the unhinged person here, we'd suggest a mirror.

Allowing this demented idiot to continue playing the role of President is elder abuse. https://t.co/v1n2YprcdJ — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 11, 2025

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

If anyone is keeping track, Dean Obeidallah never once complained about Biden's mental acuity, and still believes that Dementia Joe is 'sharp as a tack.'

Well, considering all fetuses to start out as female https://t.co/H6M79MIk8F — libby smith 🇺🇦 🐝💙💛🐉🚉🛫🚘🪷 (@libbysjournal) August 11, 2025

And a big thank you goes out to the biologically ignorant caucus of the gender cult for chiming in to prove how stupid they are.

BREAKING: Trump just went on a wild tangent about Democrats supporting “transgender for everybody.” We don’t even know what that means. This is supposed to be a press conference about crime. He can’t stay focused. pic.twitter.com/d49SmpxUXl — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) August 11, 2025

It's called riffing, genius. It's something Trump does very well.

The last time Biden tried to riff, he told everyone that cannibals had eaten his Uncle Bosey. Then he mentioned Beau out of nowhere, for no reason.

There he goes again. Donald Trump has tanked the job market with tariffs. Rekindled inflation with tariffs. Flubbed the dub bombing Iran illegally but not even taking out their nuclear material. Covered up Epstein. So, he's back bringing up "transgender" to divert attention. https://t.co/yY7HzmItz9 — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) August 11, 2025

Wow. Just ... wow.

In the words of cranky old Luke Skywalker, 'Amazing. Every word of what you just said ... was wrong.'

Always so worried about other people's genitals. Hmmmm. https://t.co/rdzbzenQz6 — Susan Baker (@SusanBa92489649) August 11, 2025

Actually, what he is concerned with is all of the leftists who want to chop the genitals off healthy children. And men putting on dresses so they can flash their genitals to women in bathrooms and locker rooms.

About 80-97 percent of the country is with him on that. (We agree with Trump that the number is likely much higher than 80.)

How can you, as a Trump voter, see this and think: "Yeah, that's my guy! He's right!"



Worst person to occupy the White House ever. https://t.co/l8sw1D2ZtV — Marc Watkins ⚖️ (@MarcWatkinsEsq) August 11, 2025

We're so glad you asked. We'll let you in on a little secret.

This will shock you. Ready?

It's because he's right.

And the way all of the leftists completely blew a gasket this afternoon just shows how right he is.

But by all means, Democrats, keep pushing the wrong side of this issue that historians will look back on one day in abject horror.

You're just proving that Trump is right about something else:

You haven't learned a thing, and you just don't get it.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its embrace of the Marxist gender cult.

