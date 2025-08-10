Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie

When we look back on how race relations deteriorated in America, it is clear that the man most responsible is none other than Barack Obama, particularly when he entered his second term in office.

Obama pushed racial division in his first term, such as in the Henry Louis Gates incident, but it was as his second term approached and began that he truly doubled down on sowing those poisonous seeds, beginning with his lies about the death of the person 'who looked like his son,' Trayvon Martin.

In 2014, long before St. George Floyd, the Obama administration helped matters to explode after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Despite evidence that Brown was either robbing a store or dealing drugs in it (possibly both), Obama's DOJ launched civil rights investigations. Regardless of the DNA proof that Brown wrestled with Officer Darren Wilson and tried to grab his service weapon, Team Obama and the media pushed the 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot' lie.

All hell broke loose in Ferguson and around the country as a result, the BLM scam movement was launched, and years later, people still believe -- and try to make others believe -- that Brown was an innocent victim.

Thanks, Obama.

Yesterday was the 11th anniversary of Brown's death, and Democrats continue to try to lie about him. Here was how Juliana Stratton, the Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, commemorated the occasion.

Michael Brown graduated from high school 8 days before he was murdered. He should be here today, living the life he imagined for himself that day.



In his memory, we continue the fight for justice and equality. pic.twitter.com/9zk5iQQUIC — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) August 9, 2025

He should still be here? He would still be here if he hadn't assaulted a police officer.

Living the life he imagined? Did that life include robbery and drug dealing?

Sorry, but justice and equality were served in Ferguson on Aug. 9, 2014. And no amount of lying will change that. Stratton even got slapped with a Community Note for her egregious disinformation about his death.

Communists lie about everything at all times.



The communist believes in lying the way you believe in telling the truth. https://t.co/QaH0NRjO3T — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 10, 2025

And they lie to achieve the most nefarious of ends: getting Americans to hate each other.

This is a lie. You know it's a lie. And yet, you lie. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) August 10, 2025

It's very much intentional.

The left reinforces their preferred narrative through endless, relentless repetition.



She knows this is not supported by the evidence and if she ever faced real journalism, she couldn't argue the facts.



But she knows it doesn't matter. Her job is to be outraged and repeat it. https://t.co/rpUJf1NBAX — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 10, 2025

Her job is also to sow outrage.

This is "the life he imagined for himself that day" https://t.co/DHMwBFqEYP pic.twitter.com/srU4eBOVLD — VoxAZ (@VoxAZ) August 10, 2025

He’d be robbing people and getting high. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 10, 2025

But Stratton posted such a cherubic, innocent picture. That must mean Brown was an angel, right?

Playing the Michael Brown card, huh? That would suggest you're still trailing Underwood and Krishnamoori in the polls. And getting desperate. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 10, 2025

We can only pray that most Illinoisans aren't dumb enough to fall for this or to elect her again.

But we're not getting our hopes up.

Can we stop doing this now? The Michael Brown thing was a hoax. He died trying to steal a cop’s gun after getting high and robbing a gas station. There was no “hands up, don’t shoot” (even the OBAMA DOJ said this). We have to stop celebrating these people. https://t.co/gj85nbBM7F — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) August 10, 2025

They can't stop. They will never stop. Which is why we will keep calling them out every time they pull something like this.

And yes, Stratton also lied about George Floyd earlier this year on the anniversary of his death.

Thank you Michael “Big Mike” Brown for helping to perpetuate a lie so great that it convinced the entire country to universally adopt police body cams which in turn produced some of the most insane images ever captured by mankind https://t.co/iP4cqFrjA1 pic.twitter.com/4QE7vMKafO — rar v.2k25 (@persecutedsgin) August 10, 2025

Democrats thought that demanding body cams in the wake of Brown's death would reveal 'systemic racism' in the police forces in America.

Instead, it revealed that the police are being confronted by lunatics and are almost always justified in their response.

But the left will still lie about those cases as well.

If you don't know who Horst Wessel is, you should look him up.



St. George Floyd and The Honorable Michael Brown are the two Horst Wessels of today's racist Democrat Party.



Criminals mythologized into heroes, all three. https://t.co/6n6ySc1ADo — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 10, 2025

Joseph Goebbels would be proud of the way Democrats have lied about and exploited the deaths of Brown and Floyd.

You are insane if you believe that — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) August 10, 2025

We're not sure if she's dumb enough to believe it. She might be.

But we do know that she hopes other people are dumb enough to believe it.

The law agrees with you, madam.

Brown attacked a police officer and therefore, he received justice and the same equality as any other person would have. — Dave (@davespace_) August 10, 2025

If you go for an officer's gun, you are going to get shot regardless of the color of your skin. That's justice and the very definition of equality.

He was a violent thug who tried to take a cop's gun, charged that same cop, and reaped the rewards of that antisocial behavior.



I have no doubt that "the life he envisioned for himself" in no way entailed "being a productive member of society." https://t.co/O0Mspzg0Sv — Julie Frost--That Werewolf Writer🐺🦉 (@JulieCFrost) August 10, 2025

Michael Brown made a choice and paid the ultimate consequence. That is tragic.



The choice you are making by posting this now is to divide people based on ignorance and emotion. That is ghoulish manipulation.



You don’t give a damn about Michael Brown. If you did, you… — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) August 10, 2025

... If you did, you would be working tirelessly to provide real education and a pathway to jobs for young men such as Brown. That’s not what you are doing. You are using a dead man to cause more violence and despair.

We see you.

Vulture.

Bingo. We couldn't have said it any better than that.

Stratton IS a vulture, and we don't just see her; we see right through her.





