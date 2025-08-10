Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie

He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on August 10, 2025
meme

When we look back on how race relations deteriorated in America, it is clear that the man most responsible is none other than Barack Obama, particularly when he entered his second term in office. 

Obama pushed racial division in his first term, such as in the Henry Louis Gates incident, but it was as his second term approached and began that he truly doubled down on sowing those poisonous seeds, beginning with his lies about the death of the person 'who looked like his son,' Trayvon Martin. 

In 2014, long before St. George Floyd, the Obama administration helped matters to explode after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Despite evidence that Brown was either robbing a store or dealing drugs in it (possibly both), Obama's DOJ launched civil rights investigations. Regardless of the DNA proof that Brown wrestled with Officer Darren Wilson and tried to grab his service weapon, Team Obama and the media pushed the 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot' lie. 

All hell broke loose in Ferguson and around the country as a result, the BLM scam movement was launched, and years later, people still believe -- and try to make others believe -- that Brown was an innocent victim. 

Thanks, Obama. 

Yesterday was the 11th anniversary of Brown's death, and Democrats continue to try to lie about him. Here was how Juliana Stratton, the Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, commemorated the occasion. 

He should still be here? He would still be here if he hadn't assaulted a police officer. 

Living the life he imagined? Did that life include robbery and drug dealing? 

Sorry, but justice and equality were served in Ferguson on Aug. 9, 2014. And no amount of lying will change that. Stratton even got slapped with a Community Note for her egregious disinformation about his death. 

And they lie to achieve the most nefarious of ends: getting Americans to hate each other. 

It's very much intentional. 

Her job is also to sow outrage. 

But Stratton posted such a cherubic, innocent picture. That must mean Brown was an angel, right? 

We can only pray that most Illinoisans aren't dumb enough to fall for this or to elect her again. 

But we're not getting our hopes up. 

They can't stop. They will never stop. Which is why we will keep calling them out every time they pull something like this. 

And yes, Stratton also lied about George Floyd earlier this year on the anniversary of his death. 

Democrats thought that demanding body cams in the wake of Brown's death would reveal 'systemic racism' in the police forces in America. 

Instead, it revealed that the police are being confronted by lunatics and are almost always justified in their response. 

But the left will still lie about those cases as well. 

Joseph Goebbels would be proud of the way Democrats have lied about and exploited the deaths of Brown and Floyd. 

We're not sure if she's dumb enough to believe it. She might be. 

But we do know that she hopes other people are dumb enough to believe it. 

If you go for an officer's gun, you are going to get shot regardless of the color of your skin. That's justice and the very definition of equality. 

... If you did, you would be working tirelessly to provide real education and a pathway to jobs for young men such as Brown.  That’s not what you are doing.  You are using a dead man to cause more violence and despair. 
We see you. 
Vulture.

Bingo. We couldn't have said it any better than that. 

Stratton IS a vulture, and we don't just see her; we see right through her. 


