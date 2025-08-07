Righteous Bucks! AG Pam Bondi Issues $50 Million Reward for Arrest of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro

Attention, all bounty hunters. The Trump administration is willing to pay big bucks if anyone can bring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro back in handcuffs.

The United States already had a hefty $25 million reward out for Maduro's arrest, but today, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the administration was doubling that reward to a whopping $50 million, making it easily the largest such reward in history.

In making her announcement, Bondi detailed all of the many crimes Maduro is guilty of, most of which are direct national security threats to the United States. Watch:

Today, @TheJusticeDept and @StateDept are announcing a $50 MILLION REWARD for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/D8LNqjS9yk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 7, 2025

That is quite a laundry list of nefarious actions and policies. Florida Congresswoman María Salazar also outlined the many reasons Maduro needs to face justice.

Maduro is not a president, he is a dangerous national security threat to the United States. He is the ringleader of the narco-terrorist Cartel de los Soles, and the boss of Tren de Aragua, which flooded our streets with fentanyl, trafficked women and children, and exported… https://t.co/stlcoLbSjH — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) August 7, 2025

... exported violence across the hemisphere.



Thanks to the Trump Administration, the DOJ, Treasury, and State Department have exposed his criminal empire and raised the reward for his capture to $50 million.



Never negotiate with terrorists, this sends a clear message: Maduro’s days are numbered.

Other prominent public figures also took note of the whopping bounty.

Communist thugs like Nicolás Maduro bled Venezuela dry and crushed its people. Justice is coming. Proud to see @AGPamBondi and the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump administration holding this criminal accountable aka “Leader of the narco-terrorist Cartel de los Soles,” as @SecRubio calls… https://t.co/cstpIeuvE1 — Commissioner Roberto J. Gonzalez (@RobJGonzalezFL) August 7, 2025

Time for Maduro and his thugs to take note — this isn’t the Biden administration! @POTUS, @SecRubio, and @AGPamBondi will hold you accountable for your crimes. https://t.co/kCXDo05yQ8 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 7, 2025

Whoa, indeed. There's a lot we could do with a cool $50 mil.

But before any would-be Dog the Bounty Hunters start booking flights to Venezuela, it's important to point out that arresting Maduro isn't as simple as ICE agents hopping out of a Penske truck to round up some illegals outside of Home Depot.

As the president of a sovereign nation, there are only a few ways the U.S. could arrest Maduro. First, he could travel to a cooperative country that would detain and extradite him, he could lose power and be forced into exile in such a country, or, most relevantly here, a new government in Venezuela -- seeking good relations with America -- could agree to extradite him.

Bondi's reward is clearly directed at some of those members of the current regime, hoping to encourage them to turn on their boss and oust him.

Still, this is X, so many people had some fun at the thought of collecting the cash.

He’s in Venezuela. Where can I get my reward? — High Priest Gabagool 📟 (@Hpgabagool) August 7, 2025

LOL. That might not be quite specific enough.

Do you pay me in cash or check? pic.twitter.com/sUlp1ARfbu — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 7, 2025

There we go. That's better.

But it would take someone with some specialized skills to go there and try to collect.

Luckily, X knew exactly the man for the job.

$50 million bounty for Maduro.

You fellas up for a business trip? 🤔 https://t.co/s7eBMUtlI7 pic.twitter.com/EtjH4xwiWA — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 7, 2025

Go get him, Mr. Wick!

We hear, in addition to his other crimes, that Maduro is also very mean to puppies and classic American muscle cars.

Even better! Maduro could never escape The Man With No Name, Josey Wales, or Harry Callahan.

Boys, we’ve got some work to do.

Bring snacks https://t.co/pM80Xg0tla pic.twitter.com/BdLzZlsQuR — 𝘉𝘜𝘓𝘓𝘌𝘛 𝘏𝘖𝘓𝘡 (@BulletHolz) August 7, 2025

We've seen how quickly things can escalate when Ron Burgundy gets involved.

The Navy Seals would do it for a Chili Mac MRE and 2 days of shore leave in Panama City. Just saying — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2025

LOL.

Sounds great to us, and a lot less expensive.

Should be dead or alive. — ErikDPrince (@realErikDPrince) August 7, 2025

We have no problem with that proposal either.

All kidding aside, however, Bondi's announcement was a clear shot across Maduro's bow, indicating that they are no longer going to let him get away with the myriad ways he has undermined the United States, particularly during the Biden administration.

This is wild!! His own people will turn on him for this — The Iron Lady 🇺🇸 (@ironwitch_) August 7, 2025

They just might at that.

And that is exactly Trump and Bondi's intention with announcing the reward.

Maduro has escaped a lot of efforts to remove him in the past, but the Department of Justice and State Department just upped the ante in a HUGE way.

We'll have to wait and see if it pays off.





