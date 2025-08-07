Righteous Bucks! AG Pam Bondi Issues $50 Million Reward for Arrest of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro

Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 PM on August 07, 2025
Meme

Attention, all bounty hunters. The Trump administration is willing to pay big bucks if anyone can bring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro back in handcuffs.  

The United States already had a hefty $25 million reward out for Maduro's arrest, but today, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the administration was doubling that reward to a whopping $50 million, making it easily the largest such reward in history. 

In making her announcement, Bondi detailed all of the many crimes Maduro is guilty of, most of which are direct national security threats to the United States. Watch: 

That is quite a laundry list of nefarious actions and policies. Florida Congresswoman María Salazar also outlined the many reasons Maduro needs to face justice. 

... exported violence across the hemisphere. 

Thanks to the Trump Administration, the DOJ, Treasury, and State Department have exposed his criminal empire and raised the reward for his capture to $50 million.

Never negotiate with terrorists, this sends a clear message: Maduro’s days are numbered.

Other prominent public figures also took note of the whopping bounty. 

Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court
justmindy
Whoa, indeed. There's a lot we could do with a cool $50 mil. 

But before any would-be Dog the Bounty Hunters start booking flights to Venezuela, it's important to point out that arresting Maduro isn't as simple as ICE agents hopping out of a Penske truck to round up some illegals outside of Home Depot. 

As the president of a sovereign nation, there are only a few ways the U.S. could arrest Maduro. First, he could travel to a cooperative country that would detain and extradite him, he could lose power and be forced into exile in such a country, or, most relevantly here, a new government in Venezuela -- seeking good relations with America -- could agree to extradite him.

Bondi's reward is clearly directed at some of those members of the current regime, hoping to encourage them to turn on their boss and oust him. 

Still, this is X, so many people had some fun at the thought of collecting the cash.

LOL. That might not be quite specific enough. 

There we go. That's better. 

But it would take someone with some specialized skills to go there and try to collect. 

Luckily, X knew exactly the man for the job. 

Go get him, Mr. Wick! 

We hear, in addition to his other crimes, that Maduro is also very mean to puppies and classic American muscle cars. 

Even better! Maduro could never escape The Man With No Name, Josey Wales, or Harry Callahan. 

We've seen how quickly things can escalate when Ron Burgundy gets involved. 

LOL. 

Sounds great to us, and a lot less expensive. 

We have no problem with that proposal either. 

All kidding aside, however, Bondi's announcement was a clear shot across Maduro's bow, indicating that they are no longer going to let him get away with the myriad ways he has undermined the United States, particularly during the Biden administration. 

They just might at that. 

And that is exactly Trump and Bondi's intention with announcing the reward.

Maduro has escaped a lot of efforts to remove him in the past, but the Department of Justice and State Department just upped the ante in a HUGE way. 

We'll have to wait and see if it pays off. 


CARTELS NATIONAL SECURITY PAM BONDI TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

