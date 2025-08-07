Chalk Up Another L for Greasy Gavin: Court Strikes Down California Law Banning Parody Videos

Should Be Campaign ENDING: Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigai...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool

The Babylon Bee can rejoice. Not to mention Elon Musk and hordes of accounts on X who love making parody memes and videos. 

Governor Greasy, aka Gavin Newsom, has lost again. 

In 2024, Newsom signed into law a bill that would outlaw political parody videos, particularly concerning elections. At the time, users on X told Newsom how seriously they were planning to take this law by responding to his post bragging about it with a slew of fake videos and memes about him

But now, Newsom has officially been smacked down for this unconstitutional law by U.S. District Court Judge John Mendez. 

Breitbart News provided additional details about Mendez's ruling: 

In a win for free speech, a federal judge on Tuesday struck down California’s law on AI-generated election parody videos. The lawsuit was filed from Elon Musk, his X platform, the Babylon Bee, and video platform Rumble ...

... The judge determined that the California law, authored by Democratic Assembly member Marc Berman, conflicted with Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act. 'They don’t have anything to do with these videos that the state is objecting to,' Mendez said of sites like X that host parody videos ...

... Mendez also indicated his intention to overrule a second California law, which would require labels on digitally altered campaign materials and ads, on First Amendment grounds.

The origin of the law was a hilarious Kamala Harris parody video from Christopher Kohls (@MrReaganUSA on X), which went viral when Musk retweeted it. Newsom even threatened Musk with legal action because of the retweet

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope
justmindy
Turns out, that was a big mistake, as Musk and The Babylon Bee joined Kohls' original lawsuit shortly thereafter. 

Since Mendez has ruled that it is perfectly legal to share such things, here is the video in question (but we would have shared it even if the law were still in place): 

Wait, that's a parody? Isn't that pretty much how it all went down in the Democrats' 2024 campaign? 

LOL. 

But X being X, Mendez's ruling was greeted with -- what else? -- a bunch of outstanding memes. 

HA. 

We're getting a little NSFW here, so we'll stop there (there were others that were FAR more harsh than the ones above). 

OK, OK. 

Here's a video that is just as funny, even though it was posted a couple of months ago. 

We're sure more memes and videos will be coming soon. 

For now, everyone on X was happy to celebrate another huge L for Newsom with his attempt to undermine the First Amendment. 

Even rooftop President Trump got in on the action, celebrating Newsom's loss. 

It would be a nightmare for free speech -- among many other things -- if he ever did. 

But now that a federal judge has declared parody to be legal, protected speech (which it is), Newsom is going to face a big hurdle if he decides to run. 

We can't wait for the parody video showing Newsom sipping wine at his vineyard with multimillionaires while Los Angeles burns.

Or the one showing him celebrating a short stretch of highway being opened after the wildfires, while almost no permits are being issued to rebuild homes. 

Oh, wait. Those aren't parodies. They actually happened. 

Welp. Good luck in 2028, Gavin! 


