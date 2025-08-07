ZERO Self-Awareness: MSNBC Is Suddenly VERY Concerned That Trump Is 'Weaponizing the DOJ'

Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberg...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:10 AM on August 07, 2025
Twitchy

It never gets old watching the legacy media and their swampy guests demonstrating that they think everyone is still playing by the old rules. 

As a refresher, those old rules dictated that anything Democrats did was fine, but if Republicans fought back against them at all, suddenly, that was a 'threat to democracy.'

One of the most explicit examples of the left not getting that we're now playing by new rules is the current redistricting effort in Texas. Democrat governors of two of the most gerrymandered blue states in the country -- J.B. Pritzker and Kathy Hochul -- have been screaming bloody murder about the left having to take a spoonful of their own medicine, while also hiding fleeing Texas Democrats in their blue states like they were illegal immigrant criminals. 

However, the left also still thinks the old rules apply when it comes to DOJ prosecutions. When the Biden administration and former special counsel Jack Smith made up ridiculous lawfare charges to try to put Donald Trump in prison and keep him off the 2024 ballot, all we heard from Democrats and the media was, 'no one is above the law.' 

But now that their corruption has been exposed, and Pam Bondi has called to convene a grand jury regarding the Russiagate hoax, all of a sudden, the Trump administration is 'weaponizing the DOJ.' Watch: 

So manufacturing intelligence to launch a coup isn’t weaponization but investigating possible crimes arising from it is — and it won’t be a fair process unless it’s in DC. 

Riiiight. 

Relentless Russia hoax damage control and narrative setting over the last 24 hours from legacy media was to be expected. They certainly didn’t disappoint.

For the record, the former FBI agent speaking, Christopher O'Leary, is a professional Trump hater who constantly rails against anything the President does, from immigration policy to judicial and Cabinet appointments, and more. 

So, you know, he's a natural fit for MSNBC.

He must have forgotten that part of Smith's rigged prosecution. 

O'Leary has no qualifications to speak about this whatsoever.

Also, as the former leader of an interagency task force on releasing American hostages during the Biden administration, it must really burn him that Trump and Marco Rubio brought home more Americans from foreign countries in their first few months than he ever did. 

It's only fair if the grand jury is held in DC, which votes more than 90 percent Democrat in every election.

They weren't in a coma. They were actively cheering on all of the lawfare. 

The fact that none of it worked is probably another reason they're going apoplectic at Russiagate being exposed and prosecuted. 

The thing is, there is actually a reasonable argument for Bondi's grand jury to convene in Florida. As Devin Nunes and others have pointed out, eliminating evidence of the Russiagate hoax was very likely a motivation for the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

O'Leary, of course, ignores all of that. Because undermining the Trump administration is his ONLY agenda, certainly not justice. 

It doesn't even surprise us anymore. The only thing that does surprise us is how bad they continue to be at it, given that it's all they do. 

LOL. 

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

It's reminiscent of Trump's first impeachment, where the left claimed that his demand that Ukraine investigate corruption was, in their eyes, corruption.

 But it will always be hilarious to watch them flail about in the belief that their old rules still apply. 

