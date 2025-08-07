ZERO Self-Awareness: MSNBC Is Suddenly VERY Concerned That Trump Is 'Weaponizing the DOJ'

It never gets old watching the legacy media and their swampy guests demonstrating that they think everyone is still playing by the old rules.

As a refresher, those old rules dictated that anything Democrats did was fine, but if Republicans fought back against them at all, suddenly, that was a 'threat to democracy.'

One of the most explicit examples of the left not getting that we're now playing by new rules is the current redistricting effort in Texas. Democrat governors of two of the most gerrymandered blue states in the country -- J.B. Pritzker and Kathy Hochul -- have been screaming bloody murder about the left having to take a spoonful of their own medicine, while also hiding fleeing Texas Democrats in their blue states like they were illegal immigrant criminals.

However, the left also still thinks the old rules apply when it comes to DOJ prosecutions. When the Biden administration and former special counsel Jack Smith made up ridiculous lawfare charges to try to put Donald Trump in prison and keep him off the 2024 ballot, all we heard from Democrats and the media was, 'no one is above the law.'

But now that their corruption has been exposed, and Pam Bondi has called to convene a grand jury regarding the Russiagate hoax, all of a sudden, the Trump administration is 'weaponizing the DOJ.' Watch:

MSNBC ‘Analyst': DOJ launching grand jury probe of Russiagate is “weaponization of the DOJ."



“If they convene it in D.C. district, they might not get the outcome that they want. So it's likely they're going to put it in Florida, which means they're looking for a certain outcome,… pic.twitter.com/sjqIFKfTAR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

So manufacturing intelligence to launch a coup isn’t weaponization but investigating possible crimes arising from it is — and it won’t be a fair process unless it’s in DC.



Riiiight.



Relentless Russia hoax damage control and narrative setting over the last 24 hours from legacy media was to be expected. They certainly didn’t disappoint.

For the record, the former FBI agent speaking, Christopher O'Leary, is a professional Trump hater who constantly rails against anything the President does, from immigration policy to judicial and Cabinet appointments, and more.

So, you know, he's a natural fit for MSNBC.

Anyone want to tell this clown the Biden DOJ then Jack Smith used a DC grand jury in the documents case then switched it to southern Florida at the last minute to secure an indictment after getting everything they wanted out of DC judges and DC grand jury?? https://t.co/hMIBJhANux — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 5, 2025

He must have forgotten that part of Smith's rigged prosecution.

Based on his Bio at the Soufan Group -- Mr. O'Leary did not spend any time in the FBI handling criminal cases.



That shows from his answers. https://t.co/8lImEYMCQI — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) August 5, 2025

O'Leary has no qualifications to speak about this whatsoever.

Also, as the former leader of an interagency task force on releasing American hostages during the Biden administration, it must really burn him that Trump and Marco Rubio brought home more Americans from foreign countries in their first few months than he ever did.

"No!



You have to put the case before a Democrat party protection racket or it's not fair!" https://t.co/pSxwzL24Ti pic.twitter.com/UMdJ5JySIb — 🌲 Mostly Peaceful Jawbone Enthusiast 🌲 (@RettCopple) August 5, 2025

It's only fair if the grand jury is held in DC, which votes more than 90 percent Democrat in every election.

If these “journalists” know the likely outcome in a DC court then it is not the Republicans who have weaponized the system. — Br. Slaughter (@neslaughter) August 5, 2025

People don’t just have different opinions—they have different facts, depending on their politics.



Imagine orchestrating one of the biggest political hoaxes in modern history…

Then acting outraged when the DOJ actually goes after the people who created it. — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) August 5, 2025

They have zero self awareness. Have they been in a coma for the last 8 yrs? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 5, 2025

They weren't in a coma. They were actively cheering on all of the lawfare.

The fact that none of it worked is probably another reason they're going apoplectic at Russiagate being exposed and prosecuted.

All of a sudden Democrats do not like venue shopping — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥🇮🇱 (@StopTheCoup2020) August 5, 2025

The democrats set the precedent for this. There is no crying now. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) August 5, 2025

The thing is, there is actually a reasonable argument for Bondi's grand jury to convene in Florida. As Devin Nunes and others have pointed out, eliminating evidence of the Russiagate hoax was very likely a motivation for the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

O'Leary, of course, ignores all of that. Because undermining the Trump administration is his ONLY agenda, certainly not justice.

JFC. I mean really, the NERVE of these people! https://t.co/wPGkjk1wJH — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) August 5, 2025

It doesn't even surprise us anymore. The only thing that does surprise us is how bad they continue to be at it, given that it's all they do.

Investigating weaponization of the DOJ is weaponization, according to the failed weaponizers. https://t.co/0hEK5HO1Dd — Muustasch (@Muustasch) August 5, 2025

LOL.

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

It's reminiscent of Trump's first impeachment, where the left claimed that his demand that Ukraine investigate corruption was, in their eyes, corruption.

But it will always be hilarious to watch them flail about in the belief that their old rules still apply.

