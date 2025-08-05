'Work on It, Sweetheart': Megyn Kelly DROPS Sarah Longwell Over Beyoncé's Knock-Off Jeans Ad

Jock Shocked! MAGA-Hating Howard Stern Reportedly Leaving SiriusXM When Contract Runs Out...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:10 PM on August 05, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

The left has been losing its mind for going on two weeks now over the Sydney Sweeney ad, so it probably should come as no surprise that they would try to see if they could turn the tables in their favor. 

Advertisement

This week, Levi's tried to counter Sweeney's promo for American Eagle jeans by creating their own ad featuring one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, Beyoncé.

We're sure that most of what Levi's cares about is selling product, but it's kind of difficult not to notice the singer's unnatural blonde hair as an attempt to counter the smashing success that Sweeney has been for American Eagle. 

And it definitely looks like they lightened her skin tone as well. 

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly was quick to point out how fake Beyoncé's appearance seemed to be, especially in contrast to Sweeney.

'Trying too hard' is exactly what the ad looks like. 

Advertisement

But then, The Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell made the HUGE mistake of trying to call Kelly a bully for pointing out the obvious.

In that tweet is the fundamental difference between conservatives and leftists. 

While Trump and Kelly have had their dustups in the past, and she has been very public about that, Kelly would never in a million years claim that Trump 'bullied' her. 

That is a victim mindset, and it is diametrically opposed to everything Kelly is about. 

But Kelly took issue with Longwell trying to accuse her of 'bullying' one of the most celebrated (and richest) women on the planet. 

And that's when she dropped Longwell like a bad habit. 

BOOM. 

Hello, 911? We would like to report a murder live on X. 

Oh, but it wasn't over yet. 

Longwell then tried to claim that Kelly was 'bullying' her, proving the point above that leftists are trapped in that prison of blaming everything that is wrong with them on someone else.

Advertisement

Notice that Longwell had no problem insulting Kelly in her initial post. But as soon as Kelly fired back -- and much better -- she tried to hide behind being 'bullied.'

Kelly was having none of that.

She can't work on it. She lacks the self-awareness to do so. 

But that was the equivalent of Kelly telling her, 'Yeah, you lost. We're done here.'

Longwell retreated back into her leftist bubble, where everyone was there to console her for getting epically embarrassed in public. 

LOL. 

At least it was funny when Pee-Wee Herman said it. 

Advertisement

Owned like a new pair of blue jeans. 

American Eagle, of course, not Levi's. 

Longwell decided to 'FA' with Kelly. And wow, did she ever 'FO.'

It's a beautiful sight. 

And they deserve it, every single time. 

She's not alone there. Everyone else at The Bulwarks resides there with her. 

She didn't have to take it. Kelly served it right to her on a plate. 

Given how much the left hates her, that just makes us love her even more.

If she wasn't killing it, they wouldn't bother with her. But the more hate and jealousy they fling at her, the more she (and the rest of us) know she is directly over the target. 

Particularly on the issue of how broken and deranged most leftist media hacks are. 

Advertisement

As for Sarah Longwell, there's a popular saying for social media beefs when one person tries to cry that they are getting destroyed: 

'Don't start none, won't be none.' 

Longwell learned that the hard way today. 


============================================================

