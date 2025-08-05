'Work on It, Sweetheart': Megyn Kelly DROPS Sarah Longwell Over Beyoncé's Knock-Off Jeans Ad

The left has been losing its mind for going on two weeks now over the Sydney Sweeney ad, so it probably should come as no surprise that they would try to see if they could turn the tables in their favor.

This week, Levi's tried to counter Sweeney's promo for American Eagle jeans by creating their own ad featuring one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, Beyoncé.

Beyoncé stars in new ad campaign for Levi’s.



The singer appears with blonde curly hair in new photos released by the jeans brand.



It comes amid Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle ad being criticized by liberal activists who have claimed it is ‘racist.’ pic.twitter.com/4moBzBPhoP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 5, 2025

We're sure that most of what Levi's cares about is selling product, but it's kind of difficult not to notice the singer's unnatural blonde hair as an attempt to counter the smashing success that Sweeney has been for American Eagle.

And it definitely looks like they lightened her skin tone as well.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly was quick to point out how fake Beyoncé's appearance seemed to be, especially in contrast to Sweeney.

This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard. https://t.co/sQXijTgrJn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

'Trying too hard' is exactly what the ad looks like.

But then, The Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell made the HUGE mistake of trying to call Kelly a bully for pointing out the obvious.

Watching the people Trump bullied cope by becoming insane bullies themselves has been an under-explored dynamic of the Trump era. https://t.co/LnkEwffpck — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 5, 2025

In that tweet is the fundamental difference between conservatives and leftists.

While Trump and Kelly have had their dustups in the past, and she has been very public about that, Kelly would never in a million years claim that Trump 'bullied' her.

That is a victim mindset, and it is diametrically opposed to everything Kelly is about.

But Kelly took issue with Longwell trying to accuse her of 'bullying' one of the most celebrated (and richest) women on the planet.

And that's when she dropped Longwell like a bad habit.

It is not possible for me to “bully” BEYONCÉ, literally one of the richest, most privileged/connected/famous ppl in the world. Now you? You I could bully but your TDS is already torturing you so we’re good. https://t.co/g5ntR3icdU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

BOOM.

Hello, 911? We would like to report a murder live on X.

Oh, but it wasn't over yet.

Longwell then tried to claim that Kelly was 'bullying' her, proving the point above that leftists are trapped in that prison of blaming everything that is wrong with them on someone else.

Bully me if you want, I guess. Like the rest of your mean girl schtick it’ll say a lot more about you than me. https://t.co/Imlfi98OsL — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 5, 2025

Notice that Longwell had no problem insulting Kelly in her initial post. But as soon as Kelly fired back -- and much better -- she tried to hide behind being 'bullied.'

Kelly was having none of that.

Sarah dropping the nuke with the ol “I’m rubber you’re glue” comeback. Work on it sweetheart. https://t.co/ZlctQzESGz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

She can't work on it. She lacks the self-awareness to do so.

But that was the equivalent of Kelly telling her, 'Yeah, you lost. We're done here.'

You're getting owned Sarah



You're the one bullying Megyn @megynkelly into a confrontation…

Best thing you can do at this point is apologize and go get Megyns name tattooed on your arm. — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) August 6, 2025

Longwell retreated back into her leftist bubble, where everyone was there to console her for getting epically embarrassed in public.

LOL.

At least it was funny when Pee-Wee Herman said it.

If you’re messing with someone and they fight back, that’s not bullying.



It’s just being owned. Sarah got owned. — Eternal_Kernal (@Eternal_Kernal) August 5, 2025

Owned like a new pair of blue jeans.

American Eagle, of course, not Levi's.

God I love @megynkelly When will these women learn?!?! Don’t come for her!! It’s a HUGE ASS MISTAKE!!! https://t.co/r6mdtBJzHR — MrsHurt (@CateLeigh8210) August 5, 2025

Longwell decided to 'FA' with Kelly. And wow, did she ever 'FO.'

People taking down The Bulwark morons is one of my favorite things to watch. https://t.co/aMSNjuKGiC — Dr. Greg House (@drgreghouse83) August 5, 2025

It's a beautiful sight.

And they deserve it, every single time.

She's not alone there. Everyone else at The Bulwarks resides there with her.

Oh Sarah, save yourself and take the L — Steve (@jagnsteve) August 5, 2025

She didn't have to take it. Kelly served it right to her on a plate.

Given how much the left hates her, that just makes us love her even more.

If she wasn't killing it, they wouldn't bother with her. But the more hate and jealousy they fling at her, the more she (and the rest of us) know she is directly over the target.

Particularly on the issue of how broken and deranged most leftist media hacks are.

As for Sarah Longwell, there's a popular saying for social media beefs when one person tries to cry that they are getting destroyed:

'Don't start none, won't be none.'

Longwell learned that the hard way today.





