This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:40 PM on August 04, 2025
Artist Angie

Folks, if you've been with Twitchy for a while, you know that we have revealed and reported on some pretty horrible acts from the mainstream media. 

But we don't think we're being hyperbolic when we say that what former CNN reporter Jim Acosta did this afternoon may have been the most vile, depraved act of media malpractice we have ever witnessed. 

On his podcast today, Acosta 'interviewed' a student who was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting about the topic of gun control. 

How did he pull that off, you ask?  Did he hold a seance or pull out a Ouija board? Believe it or not, it's even more repugnant than that. Acosta spoke to an AI-generated avatar of Joaquin Oliver, who would have turned 25 today. 

We SO wish that we were joking right now, but we're not. We only have a 25-second clip of this abomination, and we're not going to try to provide more. Because 25 seconds alone is probably more than anyone with a shred of decency can stomach. 

Watch: 

Deep down, in the black pit where his soul is supposed to be, we think even Acosta might have known what a disgrace this was, seeing as how he shut off replies as soon as he posted it. 

That didn't save him from the dragging he so richly deserved. 

There are so many things to put on that list, we don't even know where to begin. 

Regarding Oliver's parents, who created this AI, we get that people process grief differently. And while this writer does not believe that creating an AI character of your son is a remotely healthy way to deal with that grief, we wouldn't judge them too harshly if they had done this as a private tribute to keep to themselves.

But it appears they created this avatar to push a political agenda. For that, the parents are just as reprehensible as Acosta for 'interviewing' it. 

(And yes, it is an 'it,' not a 'he.')

Even the batpoop crazy leftists on BlueSky could not believe what Acosta did. 

When even those people think you are a ghoul ... whew, you are absolutely an irredeemable ghoul. 

Please, for the love of God, we are begging everyone:

Do NOT give Acosta any ideas. 

We knew the left was a collection of amoral fiends, but yikes. It's still scary to see when they insist on proving us right. 

We haven't seen too many reactions from other mainstream media outlets yet, but we pray that they denounce this as vehemently as the rest of X did. 

We can only hope this is rock bottom. 

We're terrified to think what Acosta will do if he decides to sink ever lower than this. 

Sigh. 

Sadly, Jesse Kelly is probably correct. 

We get that he is desperate for attention. Since his days at CNN ended, virtually no one is paying attention to his podcast, except to laugh at him. 

But Good Lord, man. This is NOT the way to get attention. 

Abomination is exactly the right word to describe this, and Acosta himself. 

The scale doesn't have a number for what this is. 

But ultimately, it is no different than a perverse, digital form of necrophilia.

If you manage to make a libertarian speechless with your degeneracy, you've really accomplished something. 

And not in a good way.

It's safe to say that Acosta proved that he has no shame when he agreed to conduct this 'interview,' let alone publish and broadcast it.

He also proved he has no humanity.

We hope everyone else out there hugs their loved ones tonight, remembers those whom we have all lost, and takes solace in the fact that no matter how hard things can get from time to time, we will never let ourselves turn into Jim Acosta. 

Thank God. 

Editor's Note: We know the mainstream media deflects, gaslights, spins, and lies to push their agenda, but Jim Acosta has hit a new low, even for them.

Help us continue to expose their depravity by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

