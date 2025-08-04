This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting

Folks, if you've been with Twitchy for a while, you know that we have revealed and reported on some pretty horrible acts from the mainstream media.

But we don't think we're being hyperbolic when we say that what former CNN reporter Jim Acosta did this afternoon may have been the most vile, depraved act of media malpractice we have ever witnessed.

Advertisement

On his podcast today, Acosta 'interviewed' a student who was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting about the topic of gun control.

How did he pull that off, you ask? Did he hold a seance or pull out a Ouija board? Believe it or not, it's even more repugnant than that. Acosta spoke to an AI-generated avatar of Joaquin Oliver, who would have turned 25 today.

We SO wish that we were joking right now, but we're not. We only have a 25-second clip of this abomination, and we're not going to try to provide more. Because 25 seconds alone is probably more than anyone with a shred of decency can stomach.

Watch:

A show you don’t want to miss at 4p ET / 1p PT. I’ll be having a one of a kind interview with Joaquin Oliver. He died in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. But his parents have created an AI version of their son to deliver a powerful message on gun violence. Plus Texas State… pic.twitter.com/mbdM2WxwUR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 4, 2025

Deep down, in the black pit where his soul is supposed to be, we think even Acosta might have known what a disgrace this was, seeing as how he shut off replies as soon as he posted it.

That didn't save him from the dragging he so richly deserved.

This is grotesque https://t.co/95SzXAyVM3 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 4, 2025

What the absolute f*** is wrong with @Acosta?! https://t.co/KmeSsseLlm — Combat Airlifter Greg (@GregTheTool1) August 4, 2025

There are so many things to put on that list, we don't even know where to begin.

Using a pre-programmed AI version of your dead kid to push gun control is next level demonic. Holy s*** https://t.co/B2zO2VIydP — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) August 4, 2025

Regarding Oliver's parents, who created this AI, we get that people process grief differently. And while this writer does not believe that creating an AI character of your son is a remotely healthy way to deal with that grief, we wouldn't judge them too harshly if they had done this as a private tribute to keep to themselves.

But it appears they created this avatar to push a political agenda. For that, the parents are just as reprehensible as Acosta for 'interviewing' it.

(And yes, it is an 'it,' not a 'he.')

What on earth is this demonic madness?



Acosta got fired from CNN, so now he’s “interviewing” scripted AI chatbot holograms of dead people which are pre-programmed to agree with him.



Absolute insanity. https://t.co/j4qsTSThos — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 4, 2025

Abilio Acosta is a f***ing ghoul, a soulless piece of offal feeding off a tragedy for clicks. pic.twitter.com/DaheUjULQH — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 4, 2025

Even the batpoop crazy leftists on BlueSky could not believe what Acosta did.

Even the insane libs on BlueSky are dragging Acosta. https://t.co/GKjQ1jPJzN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 4, 2025

When even those people think you are a ghoul ... whew, you are absolutely an irredeemable ghoul.

Holy god, this is awful. https://t.co/UJMiLQPYFQ — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

We’ve dug up Nicole Simpson’s remains and have draped remnants of her rotting skin on an automaton programmed to mimic her voice. We’re going to ask ‘her’ some questions about OJ Simpson. Next on The Jim Acosta Show. https://t.co/eJvif0WRUK — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 4, 2025

Please, for the love of God, we are begging everyone:

Do NOT give Acosta any ideas.

Keeping a pregnant woman on life support for a few months, as she wanted, to ensure her baby survives is a total violation, but creating a fake AI person who is supposedly your dead son to pass along political messages seven years later is just fine or something. https://t.co/D8Ja6EecJ3 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 4, 2025

We knew the left was a collection of amoral fiends, but yikes. It's still scary to see when they insist on proving us right.

How about I create an AI Walter Cronkite to piss all over Jim Acosta? https://t.co/29MjScJlsL — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) August 4, 2025

This is obviously exploitive tragedy-mongering that no serious journalist would go near, so naturally Acosta is all over it. https://t.co/1PDze6834s — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 4, 2025

We haven't seen too many reactions from other mainstream media outlets yet, but we pray that they denounce this as vehemently as the rest of X did.

Jim Acosta hitting rock bottom



Conducting a "news" interview with an AI chat bot of a child who was killed in a school shooting so he can push partisan politics pic.twitter.com/Je0bf77fXA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

We can only hope this is rock bottom.

We're terrified to think what Acosta will do if he decides to sink ever lower than this.

The communist doesn’t share your morals at all and the sooner you realize that, the better off you’ll be.



There is no low for a communist. No bridge too far. https://t.co/872lhMEXLn — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 4, 2025

Sigh.

Sadly, Jesse Kelly is probably correct.

Maybe Jim Acosta can use AI to interview his dead career. https://t.co/BvBQewAJvn — Magills (@magills_) August 4, 2025

We get that he is desperate for attention. Since his days at CNN ended, virtually no one is paying attention to his podcast, except to laugh at him.

But Good Lord, man. This is NOT the way to get attention.

In Jim’s defense, he probably has a very difficult time finding anyone alive willing to appear on his show. https://t.co/pJSOEMNSRl — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 4, 2025

Ya … I would’ve turned off my replies too if I did something this insanely creepy. https://t.co/YJN312RGnk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 4, 2025

How did anyone think this would be a good idea? I’m so sorry the young man was murdered. But this is an abomination. Please don’t virtually reanimate the dead for political purposes. https://t.co/UqtZHYKP4P pic.twitter.com/HOiXio81ZA — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 4, 2025

Abomination is exactly the right word to describe this, and Acosta himself.

On a scale of one to necrophilia, how much of a sacrilege is this?



😬 https://t.co/jA1BHGNHpa — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

The scale doesn't have a number for what this is.

But ultimately, it is no different than a perverse, digital form of necrophilia.

This is so insane and evil. It should never be done. I'm speechless. https://t.co/y7vvIzd1Ov — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 4, 2025

If you manage to make a libertarian speechless with your degeneracy, you've really accomplished something.

And not in a good way.

Jesus Christ, man.



Have you no shame? https://t.co/6oMjZgSg1Y — RBe (@RBPundit) August 4, 2025

It's safe to say that Acosta proved that he has no shame when he agreed to conduct this 'interview,' let alone publish and broadcast it.

He also proved he has no humanity.

We hope everyone else out there hugs their loved ones tonight, remembers those whom we have all lost, and takes solace in the fact that no matter how hard things can get from time to time, we will never let ourselves turn into Jim Acosta.

Thank God.

Editor's Note: We know the mainstream media deflects, gaslights, spins, and lies to push their agenda, but Jim Acosta has hit a new low, even for them.

Help us continue to expose their depravity by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.