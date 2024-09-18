What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA Law Outlawing Political Parody Ads

Gavin Newsom is one of the frontrunners for 2028. Yeah, we know it's only 2024 but we also know the second November's election ends the next cycle begins. So it's important to pay attention to what guys like Newsom do today, because it tells us how they'd govern.

Advertisement

And in Gavin's case, he'd govern with zero regard for our First Amendment rights:

I just signed a bill to make this illegal in the state of California.



You can no longer knowingly distribute an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content -- including deepfakes. https://t.co/VU4b8RBf6N — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2024

If this is the law, a whole bunch of Democrats should also get arrested and fined.

They won't. But they should.

“Yes police? He tweeted a parody video” pic.twitter.com/DJNMTaRKuK — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 18, 2024

The Nanny State is strong in California.

By your own statement, @KamalaHQ should be banned in the state of California. pic.twitter.com/gkxzWkPyub — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024

Yes. The rules should apply to them, too.

Allow me to explain how parody works pic.twitter.com/3amiIt49nq — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 17, 2024

BRUTAL.

Can people still spread the Fine People Hoax? — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2024

Of course.

That's (D)ifferent.

I’d like to submit this to the Materially Deceptive Content department. Please take swift action. https://t.co/uR43neyI2u — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 18, 2024

BOOM.

Thank God this is real then pic.twitter.com/KuP3aqYYYC — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 18, 2024

LOL.

My Scott Wiener memes should get me 30 to life. pic.twitter.com/QiegOXjUo2 https://t.co/6KZ5zzlgXa — Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) September 18, 2024

Ha!

Every day they try to put me in jail. https://t.co/sPpSr6RUjt — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 18, 2024

Heh.

California: a place where knowingly giving someone AIDS without their knowledge is legal but making a meme about it will get you arrested https://t.co/YN1SEloR56 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 18, 2024

Realize where we are.

Oh well.

Post it anyway.

I’d like to report some materially deceptive content, Mr Governor. https://t.co/RQrYiXQ0oo pic.twitter.com/9dFAm6QIMC — Magills (@magills_) September 18, 2024

Keep reporting him.

I made this. It’s fake. And anyone smart enough not to live in California knows it’s fake.



But it’s funny because it equates equity with communism, which is not fake.



So what it is, is political commentary.



Would you like to have me arrested, you fascist slick haired loon? https://t.co/7CPlk9I7wG pic.twitter.com/dKbazhTtls — Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 18, 2024

Advertisement

We dare you, Gavin.

Gavin is simply begging to be curb-stomped by the entirety of the American court system. https://t.co/Wd7HviHXzS — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 18, 2024

He sure is. And we'll be here for it.

The actual threat to democracy. He doesn’t have the authority to supersede the first amendment regardless of what he signs or tweets. This won’t stand and that retarded tyrant knows it.



Can’t wait to see them try to start arresting people for memes. https://t.co/YN1SEloR56 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 18, 2024

Yeah. That'll look great for the Kamala Harris campaign.