What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA Law Outlawing Political Parody Ads

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Gavin Newsom is one of the frontrunners for 2028. Yeah, we know it's only 2024 but we also know the second November's election ends the next cycle begins. So it's important to pay attention to what guys like Newsom do today, because it tells us how they'd govern.

And in Gavin's case, he'd govern with zero regard for our First Amendment rights:

If this is the law, a whole bunch of Democrats should also get arrested and fined.

They won't. But they should.

The Nanny State is strong in California.

Yes. The rules should apply to them, too.

BRUTAL.

Of course.

That's (D)ifferent.

BOOM.

LOL.

Ha!

Heh.

Realize where we are.

Oh well.

Post it anyway.

Keep reporting him.

We dare you, Gavin.

He sure is. And we'll be here for it.

Yeah. That'll look great for the Kamala Harris campaign.

