What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA Law Outlawing Political Parody Ads

Gavin Newsom is one of the frontrunners for 2028. Yeah, we know it's only 2024 but we also know the second November's election ends the next cycle begins. So it's important to pay attention to what guys like Newsom do today, because it tells us how they'd govern.
And in Gavin's case, he'd govern with zero regard for our First Amendment rights:
I just signed a bill to make this illegal in the state of California.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2024
You can no longer knowingly distribute an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content -- including deepfakes. https://t.co/VU4b8RBf6N
If this is the law, a whole bunch of Democrats should also get arrested and fined.
They won't. But they should.
“Yes police? He tweeted a parody video” pic.twitter.com/DJNMTaRKuK— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 18, 2024
The Nanny State is strong in California.
By your own statement, @KamalaHQ should be banned in the state of California. pic.twitter.com/gkxzWkPyub— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024
Yes. The rules should apply to them, too.
Allow me to explain how parody works pic.twitter.com/3amiIt49nq— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 17, 2024
BRUTAL.
Can people still spread the Fine People Hoax?— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2024
Of course.
That's (D)ifferent.
I’d like to submit this to the Materially Deceptive Content department. Please take swift action. https://t.co/uR43neyI2u— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 18, 2024
BOOM.
Thank God this is real then pic.twitter.com/KuP3aqYYYC— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 18, 2024
LOL.
My Scott Wiener memes should get me 30 to life. pic.twitter.com/QiegOXjUo2 https://t.co/6KZ5zzlgXa— Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) September 18, 2024
Ha!
Every day they try to put me in jail. https://t.co/sPpSr6RUjt— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 18, 2024
Heh.
California: a place where knowingly giving someone AIDS without their knowledge is legal but making a meme about it will get you arrested https://t.co/YN1SEloR56— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 18, 2024
Realize where we are.
It’s illegal to post this in California now. https://t.co/lPIbzl75O4 pic.twitter.com/H70WYM3W3T— Storm (@stormrobinson) September 18, 2024
Oh well.
Post it anyway.
I’d like to report some materially deceptive content, Mr Governor. https://t.co/RQrYiXQ0oo pic.twitter.com/9dFAm6QIMC— Magills (@magills_) September 18, 2024
Keep reporting him.
I made this. It’s fake. And anyone smart enough not to live in California knows it’s fake.— Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 18, 2024
But it’s funny because it equates equity with communism, which is not fake.
So what it is, is political commentary.
Would you like to have me arrested, you fascist slick haired loon? https://t.co/7CPlk9I7wG pic.twitter.com/dKbazhTtls
We dare you, Gavin.
Gavin is simply begging to be curb-stomped by the entirety of the American court system. https://t.co/Wd7HviHXzS— Sunny (@sunnyright) September 18, 2024
He sure is. And we'll be here for it.
The actual threat to democracy. He doesn’t have the authority to supersede the first amendment regardless of what he signs or tweets. This won’t stand and that retarded tyrant knows it.— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 18, 2024
Can’t wait to see them try to start arresting people for memes. https://t.co/YN1SEloR56
Yeah. That'll look great for the Kamala Harris campaign.
