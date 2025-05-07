Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally

Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York City unveiled a new 12-foot statue in Times Square. It's a plus-sized, anonymous black woman. There was singing and celebration at the unveiling. Apparently, Times Square Arts was behind it.

What we didn't know until we saw the replies is that this is apparently a thing, globally. People sent in pics from around the world.

Rotterdam Central Station has one.

And there's a gold statue of a black woman checking her phone in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

We'll admit, these are better than the giant Afro-pick that New Orleans set up just in time for Juneteenth.

Reportedly, the same "artist" is behind all of these masterpieces:

