Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York City unveiled a new 12-foot statue in Times Square. It's a plus-sized, anonymous black woman. There was singing and celebration at the unveiling. Apparently, Times Square Arts was behind it.

12ft "plus-size black lady" bronze statue put up in middle of Times Square: pic.twitter.com/l0aXsIr1N5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2025

What we didn't know until we saw the replies is that this is apparently a thing, globally. People sent in pics from around the world.

Rotterdam Central Station has one.

Rotterdam as well. Already for a few years. An uninterested looking girl in sweatpants and sneakers. pic.twitter.com/HUL3CgqBuG — Henri (@road2nowherex) May 7, 2025

We have this sculpture from Thomas J. Price - Moments Contained, here in Rotterdam in front of Central Station pic.twitter.com/3b6mmNLwMc — Elka Anna (@elka_anna_v) May 7, 2025

And there's a gold statue of a black woman checking her phone in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

13 ft bronze statue of a black woman on her phone built for Piazza della Signoria (Italy) pic.twitter.com/W8Fhf7WVdx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2025

We'll admit, these are better than the giant Afro-pick that New Orleans set up just in time for Juneteenth.

Reportedly, the same "artist" is behind all of these masterpieces:

Similar statues installed recently in Florence, San Francisco, Rotterdam, & New York - all by the same (!) grifter-artist, "Thomas J Price," all with high levels of federal, municipal, private funding. Need to gut these bureaucracies, banish this artist, retake cities. https://t.co/gX3V64QDHP pic.twitter.com/fP1I28IjsG — golden age waitress ☀️ (@spaceagewtress) May 7, 2025

Apparently she has a big family. We have one of her cousins on speaker phone in Piazza della Signoria in Florence :( This is intentional uglification, the normalisation of our demoralisation :( pic.twitter.com/cBq3Tsyf1V — hello-mynameis (@hello_mynameis0) May 7, 2025

Wait did they really put up a giant gold statue of a random black woman looking at her phone? https://t.co/A3YjElztOC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2025

Statues used to celebrate virtue, sacrifice, or greatness. Now we get monuments to mediocrity, gold-plated reminders that narcissism is the new heroism. This isn’t “representation,” it’s aesthetic surrender. — Michael Bastos (@bastosventures) May 7, 2025

Does the phone constantly play a loud speakerphone conversation? — Hades Prime 🇺🇸 (@HadesPrime246) May 7, 2025

Who’s funding these? — Robb Aragón (@robbaragonleon) May 7, 2025

The cities, and by extension, the taxpayers, we assume.

So there's statues of random chonky black chicks all over the world? — Mary Barrentine (@MaryEBarrentine) May 7, 2025

Yep. New York City is late to the party.

