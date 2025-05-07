Statue of Liberalism: Towering Times Square Artwork Gets DRAGGED As Everything Wrong With Leftism

A few years ago, the Left -- without consideration for history or the will of the people -- tore down a lot of historical statues in the name of being 'anti-racist.'

It was a travesty, and this writer (along with many others) pointed out it wouldn't stop with Confederate statues. And it hasn't.

Instead of teaching Americans about our history with those statues, the Left hid them or -- in the case of the statue of Robert E. Lee -- melted it down to destroy it.

The goal was to erase our history and use the vacuum to erect statues to their own preferred ideologies.

Like this one, in Times Square:

12ft "plus-size black lady" bronze statue put up in middle of Times Square: pic.twitter.com/l0aXsIr1N5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2025

Sigh.

Aside from the virtue-signaling Left, no one finds this interesting, daring, or of any artistic value.

It will be gone quickly — thomas J (@rightgay27) May 7, 2025

The Left set the precedent that vandalizing and tearing down statues is fine if you don't like them, so yeah.

From The David to this. — Frank (@QuiteFranklyTV) May 7, 2025

The David is probably toxic masculinity. Or something.

Ouch.

Times Square already sucks, this dumb statue doesn’t make it suck any more or any less https://t.co/9QkeYXS2xS — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 7, 2025

If this writer never sets foot in Times Square again, it'll be too soon.

They tear down statues of American heroes and replace them with statues of random obese black women. That’s because the Left has no historical heroes. Everyone who was born before approximately 2005 is inherently problematic.



pic.twitter.com/ypjxG1p2ZU — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2025

Nailed it.

Easy there @MattWalshBlog, you are making a lot of assumptions. They/them identifies as a thin white male. https://t.co/B2REQqF496 — Crimson Dose (@crimsondose) May 7, 2025

Heh.

The Left torn down statues of American heroes and founding fathers and instead put up statues of random fat women.



It’s an intentional uglification and mockery of our great country. pic.twitter.com/OvPpPmvL4U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2025

If this writer wanted to see a plus-sized woman, she'd look in the mirror. And then keep going to the gym.

The Left wants to destroy all that is beautiful because they are so ugly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 7, 2025

All they can do is destroy.

Replacing people that built this great country with fat angry people who have accomplished nothing! https://t.co/ebdtDI3dN4 — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) May 7, 2025

The Left thinks the highest form of 'art' is to have people 'represented' in film, television, and paintings. It is not.