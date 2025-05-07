Payton Jackson: 'I Was Born Black, Not Democrat'
Statue of Liberalism: Towering Times Square Artwork Gets DRAGGED As Everything Wrong With Leftism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 07, 2025
imgflip

A few years ago, the Left -- without consideration for history or the will of the people -- tore down a lot of historical statues in the name of being 'anti-racist.'

It was a travesty, and this writer (along with many others) pointed out it wouldn't stop with Confederate statues. And it hasn't. 

Instead of teaching Americans about our history with those statues, the Left hid them or -- in the case of the statue of Robert E. Lee -- melted it down to destroy it. 

The goal was to erase our history and use the vacuum to erect statues to their own preferred ideologies.

Like this one, in Times Square:

Sigh.

Aside from the virtue-signaling Left, no one finds this interesting, daring, or of any artistic value.

The Left set the precedent that vandalizing and tearing down statues is fine if you don't like them, so yeah.

The David is probably toxic masculinity. Or something.

Ouch.

If this writer never sets foot in Times Square again, it'll be too soon.

Nailed it.

Heh.

If this writer wanted to see a plus-sized woman, she'd look in the mirror. And then keep going to the gym.

All they can do is destroy.

The Left thinks the highest form of 'art' is to have people 'represented' in film, television, and paintings. It is not.

