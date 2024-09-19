THOUGHT POLICE: Gavin Newsom Won't Rule Out Legal Action Against Elon Musk (WATCH)

Uncommitted Movement Won’t Endorse Kamala Harris, but Don’t Vote for Anyone Else
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Yesterday, Gavin Newsom bragged about signing into law an ad that would make it illegal to post or share 'altered' political ads and memes. It shows tremendous contempt for the First Amendment, which is par for the course for Democrats.

And now Newsom is doubling down and not ruling out 'legal action' against Elon Musk for posting something that hurt Newsom's feels.

WATCH:

This guy is a tyrant.

Can't wait for Elon Musk to sue him into oblivion.

Be a shame if people shared it.

He sure is.

That's exactly what's going to happen.

And it's going to be glorious.

Oh, that's part of it.

But this is about free speech. The Left is furious Elon Musk owns X, and that they can't censor people in the run up to the election like they did in 2020.

He's such a wimp.

He is.

The post continues:

Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear

Harry S. Truman

No man [woman] who is corrupt, no man [woman] who condones corruption in others, can possibly do his [her] duty by the community.
Theodore Roosevelt

Those who voluntarily put power into the hands of a tyrant ... must not wonder if it be at last turned against themselves.
Aesop

If someone doesn't value evidence, what evidence are you going to provide to prove that they should value it? If someone doesn’t value logic, what logical argument could you provide to show the importance of logic?
Sam Harris’s

An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.
Sir Winston Churchill

There was no time in history where the people who were censoring free speech were the good guys.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



All of this. Heed it.

The only freedom he wants is to infect people with AIDS and have abortions.

It sure is.

And the Left will lose.

He sure does.

This is why Newsom is so mad, by the way:

Keep going, Elon.

Tags: CALIFORNIA ELON MUSK FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH GAVIN NEWSOM

