THOUGHT POLICE: Gavin Newsom Won't Rule Out Legal Action Against Elon Musk (WATCH)

Yesterday, Gavin Newsom bragged about signing into law an ad that would make it illegal to post or share 'altered' political ads and memes. It shows tremendous contempt for the First Amendment, which is par for the course for Democrats.

And now Newsom is doubling down and not ruling out 'legal action' against Elon Musk for posting something that hurt Newsom's feels.

BREAKING: Governor Newsom refuses to rule out legal action on Elon Musk over AI memes pic.twitter.com/22JjlVU7yL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 19, 2024

This guy is a tyrant.

Can't wait for Elon Musk to sue him into oblivion.

This is the meme that inspired Newsom to sign AB-2655 into law:pic.twitter.com/lk8PnvsCSy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 19, 2024

Be a shame if people shared it.

Gavin Newsom is a commie who destroyed California. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 19, 2024

He sure is.

Gavin Newsom threatening Elon Musk is exactly what Musk wants.



He wants to take this free speech issue to court so SCOTUS can put Newsom in his place. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 19, 2024

That's exactly what's going to happen.

And it's going to be glorious.

He’s just butt hurt because Elon moved his business out of California. Make no mistake, Gavin is looking for revenge. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) September 19, 2024

Oh, that's part of it.

But this is about free speech. The Left is furious Elon Musk owns X, and that they can't censor people in the run up to the election like they did in 2020.

Gavin Newsom rn: pic.twitter.com/q6ukYivLvw — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) September 19, 2024

He's such a wimp.

He is.

The essence of fascism is to make laws forbidding everything and then enforce them selectively against your enemies.

John Lescroart



The essence of tyranny is not iron law. It is capricious law.

Christopher Hitchens



Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing… https://t.co/PNAlP13bu5 pic.twitter.com/5pgErtfepo — Eloisa Elias (@eloeliasds) September 19, 2024

Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear Harry S. Truman No man [woman] who is corrupt, no man [woman] who condones corruption in others, can possibly do his [her] duty by the community.

Theodore Roosevelt Those who voluntarily put power into the hands of a tyrant ... must not wonder if it be at last turned against themselves.

Aesop If someone doesn't value evidence, what evidence are you going to provide to prove that they should value it? If someone doesn’t value logic, what logical argument could you provide to show the importance of logic?

Sam Harris’s An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.

Sir Winston Churchill There was no time in history where the people who were censoring free speech were the good guys.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.





All of this. Heed it.

"Come to California, The Freedom State," he cynically told the rest of the country.



"But don't construe freedom to mean your 1st Amendment inherent right. Or the 2nd, for that matter. I'm still rethinking the rest of them." https://t.co/aeUDcBEjCm — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 19, 2024

The only freedom he wants is to infect people with AIDS and have abortions.

The meme war of 2024 is going to be wild. https://t.co/TQ3nEiu1Fb — Stan (@StanM3) September 19, 2024

It sure is.

And the Left will lose.

Gavin really loves losing in court. https://t.co/Y6H2rtC1y3 — DontTreadOnMyVape (@DTOM_Vape) September 19, 2024

He sure does.

This is why Newsom is so mad, by the way:

The governor of California just made this parody video illegal in violation of the Constitution of the United States.



Would be a shame if it went viral. https://t.co/OCBewC4vOb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2024

Keep going, Elon.