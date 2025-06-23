VIP
Florida AG Investigates Trans TikTok Influencer for Filming in Disney Women’s Bathrooms
Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack
Report: Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65 Million on 'Gender Treatments'
Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
Fetterman Drops Truth Bomb: AOC’s Impeachment Tantrum Is a Clown Show Going Nowhere...
SCOTUS Rules 6-3 That Trump Can Deport to Third-Party Countries
Oops! Democrats Cry Over Missed Calls on Iran Strike, But Jeffries Ghosted the...
President Trump Announces a Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel
ESPN WNBA Announcer Walks Back Saying 'That's What Makes America Great'
BREAKING: President Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel
Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun...
Laura Ingraham Spots 2 'Self-Righteous Media Dinosaurs' With ZERO Self-Awareness
Scott Jennings to Sen. Chuck Schumer: 'Bro Stop Being a Drama Queen'
Hypocrisy in the Wake of the Attacks on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on June 23, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We try to keep things family-friendly here at Twitchy, but every once in a while, we see something that makes us so excited and proud to live in the United States under the protection of the greatest military in the history of the world that we just have to shout, 'AMERICA, F*** YEAH!'

Advertisement

Today is one of those times. 

Earlier today, we reported that Iran had launched several ballistic missiles at the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for the American strike that obliterated three Iranian nuclear facilities. Thankfully, we were soon able to follow that report up with the news that none of the missiles had struck the base. Despite Iranian leadership trying to claim that they had 'pulverized' the base (likely in an attempt to keep their people from rising up against them), it was soon revealed that Iran had warned the U.S. and Qatar of the impending strike hours in advance. 

Most of the missiles were shot down by U.S. interceptors. One of them, which was off target, was permitted to land harmlessly elsewhere. 

But now for the REALLY good part. 

Because of the advance warning, everyone at Al Udeid was well-prepared for the attack, with many servicemembers ordered into bunkers for safety. From that vantage point, they were able to watch firsthand as U.S. defensive systems eliminated the threat. 

And we are lucky enough to see and hear their reactions. 

This first video shows the servicemembers' view from one vantage point inside a bunker, and their ecstatic reaction as one interceptor is seen destroying an incoming missile. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That's just too awesome for words.

But it gets even better. In a second, longer video, we can hear their excitement as they shout 'Birds away!' when the interceptors launch, followed by even more proud exclamations as the incoming are shot down.

This is where we get a little less family-friendly. These are American servicemembers, so be prepared for some fairly salty -- and hilarious -- language in the clip below:

We love every second of that, even though practically the only exclamation we can repeat here is one of them shouting, 'Splash! Splash! Splash!'

If that doesn't make you proud of these men and women, and proud of this country, we simply don't know what will. 

... into harms way, cheering, celebrating, and berating the enemy. It's a time honored American tradition. 

Fear the Army whose troops celebrate your attack.

Yeah, we think the morale of our military is doing just fine. All we needed was a new President. And a new Defense Secretary. And a new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. 

Advertisement

They are a different breed, and thank God for all of them.

No matter how much warning they had, they were still in bunkers or nearby locations, watching some pretty heavy ordnance headed straight toward them.

And they looked right back at those missiles and said, 'Suck it.' 

(Quite literally in the case of one of those airmen, LOL.)

We can ... ahem ... neither confirm nor deny whether or not there may have been some alcoholic contraband on hand during the attack.

And the night gave proof that our flag was still there. 

Advertisement

They bleed red, white, and blue, and we love them all. Even more so for the defiant, NSFW language. 

They never will, no matter how much the Democrats tried to 'wokify' the military in the Obama and Biden administrations. 

Thank you to all of the (clearly) fearless servicemembers at Al Udeid Air Base, and every other person in uniform at home and around the world. 

We are grateful that none of them were harmed, and even more grateful that President Trump has announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran realized they were unable to do any real damage to U.S. forces through a missile attack. 

God bless America, and God bless our military.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY QATAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack
Brett T.
Oops! Democrats Cry Over Missed Calls on Iran Strike, But Jeffries Ghosted the Phone
justmindy
Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
justmindy
Laura Ingraham Spots 2 'Self-Righteous Media Dinosaurs' With ZERO Self-Awareness
Doug P.
Florida AG Investigates Trans TikTok Influencer for Filming in Disney Women’s Bathrooms
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement