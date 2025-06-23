'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles

We try to keep things family-friendly here at Twitchy, but every once in a while, we see something that makes us so excited and proud to live in the United States under the protection of the greatest military in the history of the world that we just have to shout, 'AMERICA, F*** YEAH!'

Today is one of those times.

Earlier today, we reported that Iran had launched several ballistic missiles at the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for the American strike that obliterated three Iranian nuclear facilities. Thankfully, we were soon able to follow that report up with the news that none of the missiles had struck the base. Despite Iranian leadership trying to claim that they had 'pulverized' the base (likely in an attempt to keep their people from rising up against them), it was soon revealed that Iran had warned the U.S. and Qatar of the impending strike hours in advance.

Most of the missiles were shot down by U.S. interceptors. One of them, which was off target, was permitted to land harmlessly elsewhere.

But now for the REALLY good part.

Because of the advance warning, everyone at Al Udeid was well-prepared for the attack, with many servicemembers ordered into bunkers for safety. From that vantage point, they were able to watch firsthand as U.S. defensive systems eliminated the threat.

And we are lucky enough to see and hear their reactions.

This first video shows the servicemembers' view from one vantage point inside a bunker, and their ecstatic reaction as one interceptor is seen destroying an incoming missile.

U.S. Servicemembers at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar watching tonight’s ballistic missile attack by Iran. pic.twitter.com/CPoIlnUqyS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 23, 2025

That's just too awesome for words.

But it gets even better. In a second, longer video, we can hear their excitement as they shout 'Birds away!' when the interceptors launch, followed by even more proud exclamations as the incoming are shot down.

This is where we get a little less family-friendly. These are American servicemembers, so be prepared for some fairly salty -- and hilarious -- language in the clip below:

We love every second of that, even though practically the only exclamation we can repeat here is one of them shouting, 'Splash! Splash! Splash!'

If that doesn't make you proud of these men and women, and proud of this country, we simply don't know what will.

Let's take a moment to check on the morale of those US Forces at the tip of the spear, who are currently under attack from SRBMs.



Young troops, many probably on their first deployment, under fire, on cusp of a potential growing conflict where they'll be asked to go into harms… https://t.co/jDYRu1ZqVM — ControlledPairs (@ControlledPairs) June 23, 2025

... into harms way, cheering, celebrating, and berating the enemy. It's a time honored American tradition.



Fear the Army whose troops celebrate your attack.

Yeah, we think the morale of our military is doing just fine. All we needed was a new President. And a new Defense Secretary. And a new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Having lived in an Army town for 2 years now, I can confirm that’s definitely how soldiers in bunkers would respond lol. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ULGETVZ6D2 — diezba (@diezba) June 23, 2025

They are a different breed, and thank God for all of them.

I would be sh*****g myself. Made of different stuff some people https://t.co/4YsMH7ai8e — Stefan (@StefanW0lves) June 23, 2025

No matter how much warning they had, they were still in bunkers or nearby locations, watching some pretty heavy ordnance headed straight toward them.

And they looked right back at those missiles and said, 'Suck it.'

(Quite literally in the case of one of those airmen, LOL.)

Iran: *tries their best to retaliate*

US airmen on the base: https://t.co/bDQ7tzJYZb pic.twitter.com/laoF3vwxgI — Marlboro the Red, Primarch of 1,000 Beers (@MorsExMare) June 23, 2025

We can ... ahem ... neither confirm nor deny whether or not there may have been some alcoholic contraband on hand during the attack.

Bombs bursting in air https://t.co/Q925eTs5rz — Robert Kahtzenberg (@BobcatWantsFood) June 23, 2025

And the night gave proof that our flag was still there.

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/AwohRBuel7 — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) June 23, 2025

“Suck on my red white and blue d***” 😭 — Moltisanti love City 🇧🇼 ¹⁷ (@MCFC_1880_KDB17) June 23, 2025

They bleed red, white, and blue, and we love them all. Even more so for the defiant, NSFW language.

Listening to these Soldiers’ reactions during Iran’s missile attack brings me back to 2006 Iraq when I, as a young E-5, was watching a similar rocket attack against our FOB… Soldiers don’t change. Lol. https://t.co/lck0fhzzYN — NagelHaus Forge (@NagelHausForge) June 23, 2025

They never will, no matter how much the Democrats tried to 'wokify' the military in the Obama and Biden administrations.

Thank you to all of the (clearly) fearless servicemembers at Al Udeid Air Base, and every other person in uniform at home and around the world.

We are grateful that none of them were harmed, and even more grateful that President Trump has announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran realized they were unable to do any real damage to U.S. forces through a missile attack.

God bless America, and God bless our military.