BREAKING: President Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on June 23, 2025
Townhall Media

All of the pundits insisting the strikes on Iran would lead to WW3 should all take a deep breath. It's almost like peace through strength actually works.

A complete and total ceasefire is absolutely amazing news. 

Praying for a lasting peace is a much better idea than taking to Twitter to freak out as many pundits have done the last few days. 

This is also the best news for our friends in Israel. 

Barack Obama was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for much less. 

The hat stays on!

A whole bunch of freaking out for nothing. 

Thank goodness Kamala lost or America and Israel would be in a world of hurt. 

Always. 

