Monday Morning Meme Madness

Just when we were almost settled into the weekend routine, Monday falls on us like a 30,000-pound GBU-57 series Massive Ordnance Penetrator (we've been told that really sucks). That's almost as big a bomb as Jose Padilla's attempt to make himself relevant again, but we digress.
What we know for sure is that Monday is the worst day of the week, but ours is going to be a lot better than Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's.
In fact, our Monday is going to be much better because we're going to start it with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our Twitter/X timelines this week!
It all started with Israel continuing their offensive against Iran and the resulting counterattack.
She’s out there keeping us all up to date… pic.twitter.com/jdsvXd56rJ— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 17, 2025
LOL. Thank you, Ethel.
OH S*** THE IRANIAN AIR FORCE ARE PREPARING A MASSIVE ATTACK. pic.twitter.com/gkkoGhOuA7— Klara (@klara_sjo) June 17, 2025
🎶 I CAN SHOW YOU THE WORLD 🎶
So good.
I'm not saying the Ayatollah is in bad shape at 86, but Jill Biden is now running his cabinet meetings.— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 17, 2025
LOLOLOL!
All eyes were on Iran and Khamenei. How would he respond?
LMAO! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JcF1fFmfWk— Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) June 18, 2025
That seems about right. 😂
Next came the bigger question: What, if anything, would President Trump do?
Good morning. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/FDYbPi7Qtx— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) June 18, 2025
'Wait … no! Siri! Don't … eh … never mind. Carry on.'
Whoever did this is a genius 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mHjQzIYTpU— Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) June 22, 2025
Bwahaha!
We should've known. The signs were there. pic.twitter.com/eT7E5pngrM— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 22, 2025
Inverse Cramer never misses! 😂
Recommended
June 22, 2025
That's not exactly how the Defense Secretary explained it, but we like this version.
https://t.co/qqTS0Lp5cJ pic.twitter.com/AWtzkIQOLZ— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 22, 2025
'Thank you for your attention to this matter' is definitely in our top five Trump sayings now. LOL.
June 22, 2025
The memes were coming fast and furious.
Report: Toby Keith Smiling Down From Heaven https://t.co/5srRLctDhF pic.twitter.com/R9lFU3TV4T— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 22, 2025
BOOM. 😂
"The Fordow Nuclear Facility is untouched by any bombs!"https://t.co/Mul4xlF9SK pic.twitter.com/sjlXJVM5rA— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 22, 2025
HAHA! You young folks need to ask the AI about 'Baghdad Bob'. 😂
🚨BREAKING: President Trump orders 'mostly peaceful' bombings to Iran's nuclear sites. pic.twitter.com/tik7PapcN8— 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) June 22, 2025
Most of Iran was not bombed. (We're just following the lead of the mainstream media here.)
How happy is Fordow facility assistant security guard, Alikazam Jones, for using one of his PTO days today?— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 22, 2025
Mike Huckabee composing this text to Trump: https://t.co/OhRJxphwNW pic.twitter.com/DhEoWK41Fd— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 17, 2025
LOLOLOL!
Rumor is Trump is building a golf course in Iran.— Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) June 22, 2025
He’s already got the first 3 holes.
Nice. 😂
Iranian nuclear capabilities destroyed by a Fox News weekend anchor and host of a primetime game show.— Magills (@magills_) June 22, 2025
Trump to Iran's nuclear weapon ambitions: YOU'RE FIRED!
The memes are amazing today! pic.twitter.com/Kl5U4Dzn7B— Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) June 22, 2025
HA! Yes, they were.
Okay, we know, there were other things that happened throughout the week, and we do have our normal selection of random funny for you as well. Let's move on.
https://t.co/Jmg0bImxCD pic.twitter.com/vv8EGfWvds— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 21, 2025
Alex Padilla tried, once again, to capitalize on his stunt with Kristi Noem after VP Vance accidentally (probably) called him 'Jose'.
June 21, 2025
Padilla and the Democrats were trying to reignite the failed controversy, by now whining about Vance.
The guy just can't catch a break with his theatrics. The story disappeared faster than the story of the murderous Minnesota maniac after it was reported he claimed Tim Walz ordered a hit on Amy Klobuchar. (It was a really crazy week, guys.)
Where’d Nadler go? 🤣🤣🤣— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/tARbVf4puO
That one's not even fake! 💀💀💀
There was plenty to laugh about outside the political realm as well.
Me outside the locked gas station bathroom after finally convincing my parents to stop pic.twitter.com/TTlgXHQX2Z— greg (@greg16676935420) June 20, 2025
Been there. Done that.
June 17, 2025
Like it was yesterday. 😂
L O L! 😆 pic.twitter.com/tIx4YEfkXN— SoulCoughing (@SoulCoughingOne) June 16, 2025
HAHAHA!
When you go to a restaurant in Europe https://t.co/Mh3E65kS2d pic.twitter.com/8Mov6wfhdw— Magills (@magills_) June 18, 2025
Noice … 😂
Gm— High King Fëanor - Alpha Chad of Middle-earth (@LostHistory9) June 21, 2025
This made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/TJo9J0NYpD
LOL. Look, we love Star Wars, but this is 100% accurate.
I apologize for nothing: pic.twitter.com/AIjrFxgDVM— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 19, 2025
You're a monster! 😂
My upstairs neighbor at 3 am pic.twitter.com/7cL4KdJJxT— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 20, 2025
LOL.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8DBCUjMXrg— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 20, 2025
Shots fired! 😂😂😂
(Language Warning)
This man has the smartest father in the world. pic.twitter.com/mnXIDgKx15— Klara (@klara_sjo) June 16, 2025
She's gonna kill them both.
June 20, 2025
'My mom is my angle.' LOL.
June 17, 2025
We did not see that one coming.
June 20, 2025
LOL.
Best 'Product Review' EVER! Too cute! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/HUhY1DmhxH— Merica 🦋💞 (@Merica197138) June 21, 2025
Okay, it was a bit on the 'cute' side, but it was too good not to share.
June 20, 2025
LOL. Technically, we're just sharing posts from Twitter/X. If they stole them, that's not on us! 😂
I feel seen. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Dx9CkrXuZY— TheeCodingQueen 🪷🦋 (@ChildPleez007) June 18, 2025
We've danced this dance a few too many times.
June 18, 2025
That's not right. LOL.
For this week's 'classic' comedy selection, we're going with a guy who has been out there doing his thing for many years now, and he's hilarious - Tim Hawkins. As a Christian comedian, Tim definitely has a different style and manages to walk the line just right.
Okay, which of you ladies sighed after laughing there? LOL.
June 22, 2025
That's going to be it for us this week! Hopefully, you're as lucky this Monday as the guy who bet on the girl. 😂
Do we have another crazy week in store for us? Time will only tell, but we do know we'll be back here next Monday to laugh with you again.
Until we meme again …
