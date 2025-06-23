Monday Morning Meme Madness

Just when we were almost settled into the weekend routine, Monday falls on us like a 30,000-pound GBU-57 series Massive Ordnance Penetrator (we've been told that really sucks). That's almost as big a bomb as Jose Padilla's attempt to make himself relevant again, but we digress.

What we know for sure is that Monday is the worst day of the week, but ours is going to be a lot better than Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's.

In fact, our Monday is going to be much better because we're going to start it with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our Twitter/X timelines this week!

It all started with Israel continuing their offensive against Iran and the resulting counterattack.

She’s out there keeping us all up to date… pic.twitter.com/jdsvXd56rJ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 17, 2025

LOL. Thank you, Ethel.

OH S*** THE IRANIAN AIR FORCE ARE PREPARING A MASSIVE ATTACK. pic.twitter.com/gkkoGhOuA7 — Klara (@klara_sjo) June 17, 2025

🎶 I CAN SHOW YOU THE WORLD 🎶

So good.

I'm not saying the Ayatollah is in bad shape at 86, but Jill Biden is now running his cabinet meetings. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 17, 2025

LOLOLOL!

All eyes were on Iran and Khamenei. How would he respond?

That seems about right. 😂

Next came the bigger question: What, if anything, would President Trump do?

'Wait … no! Siri! Don't … eh … never mind. Carry on.'

Whoever did this is a genius 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mHjQzIYTpU — Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) June 22, 2025

Bwahaha!

We should've known. The signs were there. pic.twitter.com/eT7E5pngrM — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 22, 2025

Inverse Cramer never misses! 😂

That's not exactly how the Defense Secretary explained it, but we like this version.

'Thank you for your attention to this matter' is definitely in our top five Trump sayings now. LOL.

The memes were coming fast and furious.

Report: Toby Keith Smiling Down From Heaven https://t.co/5srRLctDhF pic.twitter.com/R9lFU3TV4T — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 22, 2025

BOOM. 😂

"The Fordow Nuclear Facility is untouched by any bombs!"https://t.co/Mul4xlF9SK pic.twitter.com/sjlXJVM5rA — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 22, 2025

HAHA! You young folks need to ask the AI about 'Baghdad Bob'. 😂

🚨BREAKING: President Trump orders 'mostly peaceful' bombings to Iran's nuclear sites. pic.twitter.com/tik7PapcN8 — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) June 22, 2025

Most of Iran was not bombed. (We're just following the lead of the mainstream media here.)

How happy is Fordow facility assistant security guard, Alikazam Jones, for using one of his PTO days today? — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 22, 2025

Mike Huckabee composing this text to Trump: https://t.co/OhRJxphwNW pic.twitter.com/DhEoWK41Fd — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 17, 2025

LOLOLOL!

Rumor is Trump is building a golf course in Iran.



He’s already got the first 3 holes. — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) June 22, 2025

Nice. 😂

Iranian nuclear capabilities destroyed by a Fox News weekend anchor and host of a primetime game show. — Magills (@magills_) June 22, 2025

Trump to Iran's nuclear weapon ambitions: YOU'RE FIRED!

The memes are amazing today! pic.twitter.com/Kl5U4Dzn7B — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) June 22, 2025

HA! Yes, they were.

Okay, we know, there were other things that happened throughout the week, and we do have our normal selection of random funny for you as well. Let's move on.

Alex Padilla tried, once again, to capitalize on his stunt with Kristi Noem after VP Vance accidentally (probably) called him 'Jose'.

pic.twitter.com/JrxmsEPZKP — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 21, 2025

Padilla and the Democrats were trying to reignite the failed controversy, by now whining about Vance.

The guy just can't catch a break with his theatrics. The story disappeared faster than the story of the murderous Minnesota maniac after it was reported he claimed Tim Walz ordered a hit on Amy Klobuchar. (It was a really crazy week, guys.)

That one's not even fake! 💀💀💀

There was plenty to laugh about outside the political realm as well.

Me outside the locked gas station bathroom after finally convincing my parents to stop pic.twitter.com/TTlgXHQX2Z — greg (@greg16676935420) June 20, 2025

Been there. Done that.

Like it was yesterday. 😂

HAHAHA!

When you go to a restaurant in Europe https://t.co/Mh3E65kS2d pic.twitter.com/8Mov6wfhdw — Magills (@magills_) June 18, 2025

Noice … 😂

Gm



This made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/TJo9J0NYpD — High King Fëanor - Alpha Chad of Middle-earth (@LostHistory9) June 21, 2025

LOL. Look, we love Star Wars, but this is 100% accurate.

You're a monster! 😂

My upstairs neighbor at 3 am pic.twitter.com/7cL4KdJJxT — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 20, 2025

LOL.

Shots fired! 😂😂😂

(Language Warning)

This man has the smartest father in the world. pic.twitter.com/mnXIDgKx15 — Klara (@klara_sjo) June 16, 2025

She's gonna kill them both.

'My mom is my angle.' LOL.

We did not see that one coming.

LOL.

Okay, it was a bit on the 'cute' side, but it was too good not to share.

LOL. Technically, we're just sharing posts from Twitter/X. If they stole them, that's not on us! 😂

We've danced this dance a few too many times.

pic.twitter.com/zmn10FygDW — Crazy Cat Lady That Loves to Meme (@ThonkMemes) June 18, 2025

That's not right. LOL.

For this week's 'classic' comedy selection, we're going with a guy who has been out there doing his thing for many years now, and he's hilarious - Tim Hawkins. As a Christian comedian, Tim definitely has a different style and manages to walk the line just right.

Okay, which of you ladies sighed after laughing there? LOL.

That's going to be it for us this week! Hopefully, you're as lucky this Monday as the guy who bet on the girl. 😂

Do we have another crazy week in store for us? Time will only tell, but we do know we'll be back here next Monday to laugh with you again.

Until we meme again …