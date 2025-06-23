The Internet Is Forever: LA County Sheriffs Delete, Edit, and Delete 'Iranian Victims'...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 23, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Just when we were almost settled into the weekend routine, Monday falls on us like a 30,000-pound GBU-57 series Massive Ordnance Penetrator (we've been told that really sucks). That's almost as big a bomb as Jose Padilla's attempt to make himself relevant again, but we digress.

What we know for sure is that Monday is the worst day of the week, but ours is going to be a lot better than Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's.

In fact, our Monday is going to be much better because we're going to start it with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our Twitter/X timelines this week!

It all started with Israel continuing their offensive against Iran and the resulting counterattack.

LOL. Thank you, Ethel.

🎶 I CAN SHOW YOU THE WORLD 🎶

So good.

LOLOLOL!

All eyes were on Iran and Khamenei. How would he respond?

That seems about right. 😂

Next came the bigger question: What, if anything, would President Trump do?

'Wait … no! Siri! Don't … eh … never mind. Carry on.'

Bwahaha!

Inverse Cramer never misses! 😂

That's not exactly how the Defense Secretary explained it, but we like this version.

'Thank you for your attention to this matter' is definitely in our top five Trump sayings now. LOL.

The memes were coming fast and furious.

BOOM. 😂

HAHA! You young folks need to ask the AI about 'Baghdad Bob'. 😂

Most of Iran was not bombed. (We're just following the lead of the mainstream media here.)

LOLOLOL!

Nice. 😂

Trump to Iran's nuclear weapon ambitions: YOU'RE FIRED!

HA! Yes, they were.

Okay, we know, there were other things that happened throughout the week, and we do have our normal selection of random funny for you as well. Let's move on.

Alex Padilla tried, once again, to capitalize on his stunt with Kristi Noem after VP Vance accidentally (probably) called him 'Jose'.

Padilla and the Democrats were trying to reignite the failed controversy, by now whining about Vance.

The guy just can't catch a break with his theatrics. The story disappeared faster than the story of the murderous Minnesota maniac after it was reported he claimed Tim Walz ordered a hit on Amy Klobuchar. (It was a really crazy week, guys.)

That one's not even fake! 💀💀💀

There was plenty to laugh about outside the political realm as well.

Been there. Done that.

Like it was yesterday. 😂

HAHAHA!

Noice … 😂

LOL. Look, we love Star Wars, but this is 100% accurate.

You're a monster! 😂

LOL.

Shots fired! 😂😂😂

(Language Warning)

She's gonna kill them both.

'My mom is my angle.' LOL.

We did not see that one coming.

LOL.

Okay, it was a bit on the 'cute' side, but it was too good not to share.

LOL. Technically, we're just sharing posts from Twitter/X. If they stole them, that's not on us! 😂

We've danced this dance a few too many times.

That's not right. LOL.

For this week's 'classic' comedy selection, we're going with a guy who has been out there doing his thing for many years now, and he's hilarious - Tim Hawkins. As a Christian comedian, Tim definitely has a different style and manages to walk the line just right.

Okay, which of you ladies sighed after laughing there? LOL.

That's going to be it for us this week! Hopefully, you're as lucky this Monday as the guy who bet on the girl. 😂

Do we have another crazy week in store for us? Time will only tell, but we do know we'll be back here next Monday to laugh with you again.

Until we meme again …

