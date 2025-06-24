Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defying Supreme Court

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Laments Small Businesses Bearing the Cost of Trump's...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says to expect fireworks on Tuesday. He says the White House is going to hold Boston Judge Brian E. Murphy accountable for defying the Supreme Court. The highest court in the land recently ruled that Trump could deport illegal aliens to countries that they are not from. Murphy has made it clear he will defy the ruling.

Here’s more. (READ)

Stephen Miller says to expect “fireworks” tomorrow when the Trump admin holds a Boston judge accountable for defying the Supreme Court.

Miller’s comment comes after the Supreme Court voted to allow the Trump admin to send illegals to countries other than their homelands.

“A little bit of breaking news is that the district court judge in Boston has said he's going to defy the Supreme Court's ruling.”

“So expect fireworks tomorrow when we hold this judge accountable for refusing to obey the Supreme Court.”

Here’s Miller on Fox News. (WATCH)

This ought to be interesting.

Posters say Judge Murphy has only been in his position for a short time, and it may be about to end.

Activist judges don’t care about the system, only power.

Commenters correctly point out that these activist judges have traded their black robes for homemade crowns.

No, judges are not above the law. Don’t be surprised if Democrats come out in favor of the rogue judge despite years of their ‘no one is above the law’ mantra. They’ll most likely side with the judge and instead attack the integrity of the Supreme Court.

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES STEPHEN MILLER

