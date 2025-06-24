Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defying Supreme Court

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says to expect fireworks on Tuesday. He says the White House is going to hold Boston Judge Brian E. Murphy accountable for defying the Supreme Court. The highest court in the land recently ruled that Trump could deport illegal aliens to countries that they are not from. Murphy has made it clear he will defy the ruling.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Stephen Miller says to expect “fireworks” tomorrow when the Trump admin holds a Boston judge accountable for defying the Supreme Court. Miller’s comment comes after the Supreme Court voted to allow the Trump admin to send illegals to countries other than their homelands. “A little bit of breaking news is that the district court judge in Boston has said he's going to defy the Supreme Court's ruling.” “So expect fireworks tomorrow when we hold this judge accountable for refusing to obey the Supreme Court.”

Here’s Miller on Fox News. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Stephen Miller says to expect “fireworks” tomorrow when the Trump admin holds a Boston judge accountable for defying the Supreme Court.



Miller’s comment comes after the Supreme Court voted to allow the Trump admin to send illegals to countries other than their… pic.twitter.com/DmUR6KVHxo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2025

Wow. If Miller says fireworks, expect fireworks. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2025

🍿🍿🍿 — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 24, 2025

This ought to be interesting.

Posters say Judge Murphy has only been in his position for a short time, and it may be about to end.

That judge made the wrong move. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 24, 2025

This guy is obviously not qualified to do his job if he doesn’t know HE CANNOT DO THIS. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) June 24, 2025

they need to nip this in the bud and hold this judge accountable. — Karen McEvilly (@KarenMcevilly) June 24, 2025

When a judge defies the Supreme Court, it’s not just disrespect, it’s an attack on the very system that holds this country together — John (@johnEiid) June 24, 2025

Activist judges don’t care about the system, only power.

Commenters correctly point out that these activist judges have traded their black robes for homemade crowns.

I remember when the Fake News demanded to know if Trump will follow the Supreme Court's rulings and yelled Trump acts like A King!



Well turns out it's judges who are disobeying the Supreme Court & act like KINGS! pic.twitter.com/huvhAU9JpH — Tom Stone (@TomSton93521872) June 24, 2025

Can’t wait. Judge wants to cosplay resistance? Cool. Let him explain it from a holding cell. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 24, 2025

Oh are we going to arrest more judges? Excellent. — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

Checks and balances. Isn't that what we have been hearing? Someone is about to get checked. — Chris ⛵ (@HeliJoc) June 24, 2025

It’s the worst when judges go rogue. Of all people, they should know better. No judge is above the law. — Remy Wong (@RealRemyWong) June 24, 2025

No, judges are not above the law. Don’t be surprised if Democrats come out in favor of the rogue judge despite years of their ‘no one is above the law’ mantra. They’ll most likely side with the judge and instead attack the integrity of the Supreme Court.