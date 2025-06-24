Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Laments Small Businesses Bearing the Cost of Trump's Raids

Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defyin...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is an idiot. She's essentially admitted that businesses in the city count on cheap, illegal labor to stay open. She's fighting desperately for the city to keep its slave labor. She's also claimed that President Trump started the riots in her city by sending in the National Guard to protect ICE and its facilities and operations. The LAPD was doing just fine on its own, letting rioters set cars on fire and throw rocks at police officers from overpasses.

Bass was responding to this piece by Anabel Munoz:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass visited immigrant-owned businesses in Westlake at MacArthur Park on Friday morning to talk to the business owners about the impact.

The business owners described the cascading impact on a personal level, on their families, communities, and businesses. One restaurant said they recently canceled a festival over immigration concerns, but they didn't think it would get this bad.

"The fear is not just for people that might be undocumented, but in general, because I feel as a city of immigrants, we all know somebody," said Sara Mena, the co-owner of Doña Bibi's Restaurant.

One prevalent topic of concern is over those who appear to be federal officers taking people from sidewalks, parking lots, and businesses. They're usually masked, often in unmarked cars, and at times, are not wearing clothing that identifies which agency they're with.

Like all Democrats, Bass wants zero deportations, even of criminals and gang members. She just wants her "constituents" left alone.

***

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

