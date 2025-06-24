Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Laments Small Businesses Bearing the Cost of Trump's Raids

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is an idiot. She's essentially admitted that businesses in the city count on cheap, illegal labor to stay open. She's fighting desperately for the city to keep its slave labor. She's also claimed that President Trump started the riots in her city by sending in the National Guard to protect ICE and its facilities and operations. The LAPD was doing just fine on its own, letting rioters set cars on fire and throw rocks at police officers from overpasses.

Our local small businesses shouldn’t have to bear the cost of the Trump Administration’s reckless immigration raids— but they are.



Now more than ever, they need our support. Shop local and show that we stand with our immigrant communities.https://t.co/qRx6rlBUY5 — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 23, 2025

Bass was responding to this piece by Anabel Munoz:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass visited immigrant-owned businesses in Westlake at MacArthur Park on Friday morning to talk to the business owners about the impact. The business owners described the cascading impact on a personal level, on their families, communities, and businesses. One restaurant said they recently canceled a festival over immigration concerns, but they didn't think it would get this bad. "The fear is not just for people that might be undocumented, but in general, because I feel as a city of immigrants, we all know somebody," said Sara Mena, the co-owner of Doña Bibi's Restaurant. One prevalent topic of concern is over those who appear to be federal officers taking people from sidewalks, parking lots, and businesses. They're usually masked, often in unmarked cars, and at times, are not wearing clothing that identifies which agency they're with.

Why should American citizens bear the cost of illegal immigration? — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 23, 2025

Reckless? Enforcing the law is reckless? I would have imagined it the other way around. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) June 23, 2025

Your local small business should not be bearing the brunt of robberies, extortion, scab illegal immigrants undercutting their legitimate businesses. You have burdened them with regulations, high minimum wages, fees and now support those black market vendors who skirt those laws. — xonkd (@xonkd7) June 23, 2025

question - Did the small businesses you speak of hire illegal aliens? If so, then that is a problem. — Yoor Mama (@yoormama) June 23, 2025

Your local small businesses should not be employing illegals. But you know that, and they knew that. And now they all face arrest. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) June 23, 2025

Harboring illegal aliens for economic gain is a federal felony and caries a 10 penalty per illegal alien.



What effect will that have on politicians and business owners who do it? — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) June 23, 2025

I do shop local. Everything is locked up behind plexiglass. — Sam Vanivray (@SamVanivray) June 23, 2025

Hire Americans. Simple solution. — Sam Iam (@hello_sam_) June 23, 2025

When businesses employ illegal immigrants, it's wage theft, benefit theft, and the public sector is being deprived of payroll taxes which is a direct subsidy to the business owner's income. Do you have any idea what you are supporting? — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) June 23, 2025

Like all Democrats, Bass wants zero deportations, even of criminals and gang members. She just wants her "constituents" left alone.

