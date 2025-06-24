DHS Debunks KTLA's Disgusting Spin on Migrant Arrest
Diggerland? Construction-Themed Amusement Park Must Be AI Because It’s Too Good to Be True - It's Real!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It’s like a child’s dream made reality. Diggerland is a construction equipment-themed amusement park in New Jersey. We’re talking dump trucks, cranes, steam shovels, and more. Based on reactions to the video below, it’s the first time many are hearing about it.

Can you dig it? (WATCH)

Many thought this was an AI creation, but it’s real.

Older commenters wish this place were around when they were much younger. One poster suggests it was just not on our side of the pond.

Don’t let age hold you back.

Posters see this as a great way for wives to get a day-long break (or more) from their husbands.

Maybe that’s why so many haven’t heard about it. It might be doable as a guys’ trip, but we're not sure about planning a vacation to the Garden State.

