Diggerland? Construction-Themed Amusement Park Must Be AI Because It’s Too Good to Be True - It's Real!

It’s like a child’s dream made reality. Diggerland is a construction equipment-themed amusement park in New Jersey. We’re talking dump trucks, cranes, steam shovels, and more. Based on reactions to the video below, it’s the first time many are hearing about it.

Can you dig it? (WATCH)

I want to go to Diggerland USA. pic.twitter.com/N8aGB4qtJK — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) June 22, 2025

I thought this place was fake lol.

I originally thought that it was AI doing this, but it is a real place... wow — Elle God is always a whisper away… (@ElleLA2020) June 23, 2025

Can’t believe this place is actually real! 😎 pic.twitter.com/5pG4KBVPKp — Roro (@Rororowyaboatz) June 23, 2025

Many thought this was an AI creation, but it’s real.

Older commenters wish this place were around when they were much younger. One poster suggests it was just not on our side of the pond.

😭Why was this not a thing when I was a young boy? — Bill Dargel. (@BillDargel) June 23, 2025

It likely was, just not in the US. The original Diggerland was in the UK started by a construction equipment dealer after he saw how excited the children brought by contractors were for the construction equipment. — Keiichi Morisato (@keiichimorisato) June 23, 2025

Genius idea. When my dad's street was being torn up and being replaced, he set up lawn chairs for him and my nephew to watch them. — Zekey's Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) June 23, 2025

Men can live in that park. Forever. — A.K (@AshwinKrm) June 23, 2025

Don’t let age hold you back.

Posters see this as a great way for wives to get a day-long break (or more) from their husbands.

My wife said it’s a daycare for husbands 🤣 — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) June 23, 2025

Not gonna lie, I googled it after your post. My wife shook her head when I told her about it. — @Ven 🇨🇦 (@Vendtta68) June 23, 2025

? won't the wife be playing on them too? — Nitrocellulose Doormat (@NitrocelluloseD) June 23, 2025

and she would be right….again 😉🤷🏻‍♀️😂. — Jilee (@jilydulin) June 23, 2025

More like Disneyland fo Dads — Marshy Macfly (@MacflyMarshy) June 23, 2025

Too bad it's in NJ. — TRAVEL (@Travel_World___) June 23, 2025

Maybe that’s why so many haven’t heard about it. It might be doable as a guys’ trip, but we're not sure about planning a vacation to the Garden State.